I Discovered Something Very Unexpected on My Teen’s Phone. What Now?

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Today I was scrolling through my 13-year-old daughter’s text messages and discovered she’s bisexual. I support her, of course, but I’m not sure what I should do about the less-than-ideal way I found out about it. Do I have a conversation about it with her? Wait until she comes to me? My daughter is extremely quiet and reserved and can avoid having conversations about things like a TV show, let alone more personal things, so I’m worried that she’ll never feel confident enough to tell me about her sexuality herself. However, I don’t want to invade her privacy by telling her I know. What should I do?

—Confused Mother

Dear Confused,

You don’t say if your daughter knows you monitor her text messages, but fortunately, I think the answer here is the same either way. Don’t tell her what you discovered—given her shy personality, it sounds like that would almost certainly feel like a confrontation. Instead, focus on creating a space for her to feel comfortable talking to you about her sexuality when she is ready. Without being too heavy-handed, let her know that you realize that she’s at an age where she’s discovering things about who she is and that you are happy to support her on her journey. Acknowledge that relationships are probably beginning to appeal to her and that no matter who she chooses to date, you will honor her identity and love her just as you always have. Tell her that if she’s comfortable, you’d love to talk to her about those feelings as they come up, but don’t pressure her to reveal anything. It’s important your daughter have space to handle this on her own terms; assuming you provide an affirming environment, she will come out to you when she’s ready.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 6-year-old son is incredibly sweet, a little quirky, social, and profoundly gifted. He’s currently at a tiny, project-based learning, K-8 urban private school that is serving him very well and he LOVES. The teachers adore him, the curriculum is interesting, and it can be individualized to keep him challenged.

The problem is that the class is only 12 kids, nine of which are girls. While everyone seems to like him and is friendly with him, no one seeks him out as a friend or partner for activities. The girls understandably generally gravitate towards each other for their friendships and the two other boys are much more rough-and-tumble than my son and have buddied up with each other. We’ve invited kids over for playdates and out-of-school activities and they’re accepted but never reciprocated, and it’s clear those kids are choosing to invite other kids for things. Unless more kids join the class, I don’t see my son having an actual close friend at the school. We can coordinate some playdates now as parents, but as they get older, all of that will be more fully child-led.

Would you consider changing schools just for this reason, if your kid is currently loving school and academically, it’s a great place for him? My inclination would be to wait and see, but given his giftedness he’d likely need to be in a public gifted program or another niche private school which all have their narrow entry points, so it’s unlikely that we could make a good switch on the fly. I hate to leave a school where he’s currently thriving, but I also hate to imagine him going through school friendless.

We will pursue outside activities for friends, but our experience so far is that the kids in these programs change all the time and families aren’t looking to make friends from across the city, so there hasn’t been good traction for connections there. We also live downtown so it’s not like kids from the neighborhood are out playing on the street as an opportunity to make friends.

—Change Schools Just for Friends?

Dear Change Schools,

Have you talked to your son about he feels? At this point, he may be content with the social interactions he’s having with other children, even if they haven’t developed into meaningful friendships. If he seems truly satisfied with his time at school, you may consider giving it another year and seeing if he begins to form bonds with some of the other children. However, if he is feeling lonely, you should start your search for another school now instead of waiting. Socializing is an important part of the school experience for children, and he deserves to have connections with other kids. It may not be easy to find a school that fits him academically as well as his current one, but if he is feeling isolated and alone, it will be worth the effort to find an institution that can give him the chance to make real friends. As far as meeting kids in activities outside of school, you may be surprised how open families are to connecting with folks who live in other parts of town. Parents generally want their children to have active social lives, and if you are willing to travel a little distance to make that happen, you may find that others are down to do the same. With summer coming up, also consider sending your son to day camp, which will give him a great opportunity to make some buddies.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a mid-30s woman, and my husband and I are child-free by choice. All of my friends know this about me, and while they all have children between 0-to-6 years old, we respect each other’s lifestyles. I’m very happy for my friends because they wanted children, and I’m glad everyone is happy and healthy. But I don’t enjoy hanging out with kids, hence my not having any. I wonder if there is a polite way to turn down offers to socialize that include the children. As an example, I recently asked a friend if she was free on a couple of upcoming weekends. She offered a date and I accepted. Then, she asked if I wanted to visit with the kids, or if we should meet later without them. The problem is that I feel like I have two bad options: state my true preference (no kids) and potentially look like a jerk, or do the diplomatic thing and include the kids even though I won’t enjoy myself and probably won’t be able to have a real conversation with my friend. This situation has happened more than once with various friends. If you’re wondering, childcare is not an issue for my friends.

—How Honest Can I Be

Dear How Honest,

In your example, your friend gave you the option of hanging out with her and the kids, or without them. You won’t look like a jerk for choosing the latter; she’ll probably be happy to have time with you where she doesn’t have to think about caring for her little ones. However, it sounds as though it would be your preference to never see your friends’ children, and I think you should reconsider that stance. You don’t have to hang out with the kids regularly, but it would mean a lot to your buddies to know that they can bring them around you on occasion. Kids benefit from positive interactions with adults outside of their families. While childcare may not usually be an issue for your friends, there may be times when they’d like to be able to see you without having to leave their children behind. Your friends’ kids are now the biggest part of their lives and they probably would like you to get to know them, at least casually. You don’t have to become a kid person or spend time with them often! But it would be a great show of care for you to subject yourself to infrequent visits with the little people. You may be surprised to discover that you enjoy it more than expected. Allow your friends to share their parenting life with you, at least every once in a while.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a son, and ever since he was 12, I have put a screen time blocker on his phone, all day, all night. He is 14 now, turning 15 in a month. More recently, on some days, I have unblocked his screen time blocker, but only if my husband asks for it, and then after he is done, I block his stuff again. My son has been complaining a lot about this, and I am not sure if I should keep restricting his phone use. He doesn’t look at social media much, and he uses his phone to play mobile games. Whenever he tells his friends about it, they always tell him to tell me to unblock it. Should I keep doing that?

—Screen Time Blocker

Dear Blocker,

As you may know, the Surgeon General recently released an advisory about the negative impacts that social media can have on the mental health of young people. Your son may not use social media much now, but that’s likely a function of the limits you’ve placed on his phone usage. It also isn’t healthy for kids to spend too much time playing mobile games or surfing the web. The limitations you’ve instituted challenge your son to find healthier ways to fill his day, and I think that’s a great thing. If you want to relax your limits and allow him to spend a bit more time on the phone as he gets older and needs it more for his social life, that’s fine. But you should continue to restrict how long he uses it daily. He will be happier and healthier in the long run.

—Jamilah

