My Parents’ Surveillance Hobby Has Gotten Out of Control

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am 18 years old and just finished my first year of college at my dream university. I learned a new programming language, became the president of a club, was a teaching assistant this past semester, and became friends with my roommate. My parents raised me to be independent from a young age, and I was more than ready to step out into the world. But my parents can’t seem to let up one annoying habit that’s keeping me from feeling like an adult.

Advertisement

I wasn’t allowed any internet access until middle school and didn’t get my first cell phone until I turned 12. In the beginning, it was heavily monitored, but they let up on this slowly over the course of three years—except for Life360. While I was still in high school, my parents were always calling me while I was driving, questioning me about why I was going wherever I was going, why I was taking this road instead of that one, and why I was on the highway. They’d accuse me of lying about where Maps/Waze took me because it wasn’t the route they would have taken. They’d scold me after the two-mile drive home from my school because the software clocked me going 47 when the highest speed limit on my route was… 50. And this didn’t stop when I went away to college!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve been called in the middle of a lecture that got moved to Zoom, with my mother demanding to know why I was skipping class. I’ve been “caught in the crime” of arriving home from Walmart on a Thursday night at the ungodly hour of 9:30 p.m. and grilled about a walk at dusk to attend a club meeting. And then my mother got upset over me NOT leaving my dorm over the course of a weekend. I haven’t ever broken their trust concerning my location. This isn’t punishment for anything I did wrong, and I don’t know how to win back the trust I never lost. How do I confront people who have this level of confidence in their authority? Should I do it face to face, while I’m home for the summer, or wait until I’m back in a dorm again?

Advertisement

—Surveilled in the South

Dear Surveilled,

I wouldn’t confront them. I would just stop answering the phone when they call. (If they object to this, you can politely let them know it’s not safe to answer the phone when you’re driving, and it’s unacceptable to answer the phone when you’re in class—an explanation that has the virtue of being absolutely true.) Your only other option, as I see it, is to give up the phone they pay for, that’s on the family plan and that they can monitor in any way they choose, and find a way to pay for your own phone. And if they don’t like this, you can tell them that now that you’ve turned 18, you feel it’s important to take responsibility for yourself in any way you can—and remind them that they’re the ones who taught you to be independent (though I’ve got to say I’m not sure what you mean by this, under the circumstances).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I (they/them) have always known that I wanted to have kids. However, I’m 31 now and single, as I always have been. I have an income that’s nice enough for a single person but is extremely modest. I rent my home, and I live some distance from my family (who I’m not sure I’d want that closely involved in the day-to-day life of any hypothetical child anyway). Still, now that I’m in my 30s, it seems to me I really need to start working on this if I’m going to make it happen, but it feels impossible. From finding a sperm donor to raising a child, the whole thing seems daunting. I have a supportive network of friends, which is great, but none of them want children so it’s hard to imagine them acting as the sort of extended family a child needs (does a child need that?). I find myself envious of people who get pregnant by accident since that’s never going to happen to me (failing some massive changes in my life/self, or something truly horrific occurring). How do I even begin undertaking something like this on my own? Is it even responsible to do so?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Baby Fever

Dear Baby Fever,

I’ll be honest with you: I remember contemplating the same questions when I was in my mid-30s, for my own reasons. I got lucky and met the man who is my daughter’s father at what seemed to me the eleventh hour. If I hadn’t, I might very well have pursued the path you’re considering (though I also thought seriously about adopting).

Advertisement

I’ll tackle the pragmatic part of this first. You need to gather as much information as you can. One good source I’ve found, which walks you through the process, is Family Equality, which will take you step-by-step through various ways to become a parent. It will help you feel less overwhelmed, I think, and also lay out for you some things you may not yet have thought about. For example, although the cost of using anonymous donor sperm through a sperm bank may seem out of reach, and known donor sperm—from a friend or acquaintance who’s on board to help you achieve your dream of parenthood—may be “free,” the legal expenses associated with ensuring that your parentage is clearly defined may even the financial scales. And leaving aside matters of money, the choice between a known and unknown donor is a crucial first step if you feel sure you want to become a parent through pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the other “practical” things that are worrying you—how much money you make, the fact that you don’t own your own home—I would consider less pressing. People of modest means have been having children since time immemorial. It is certainly possible to be a parent—and be a good parent—without every bell and whistle that our culture urges us to provide. If you love your child and keep them fed and warm and safe, you can make this work. And if the friends you already have love you, they will also love your child, whether or not they ever decide to have children of your own. You will also make new friends, I promise (children, once they beyond infancy, have a way of bringing their parents into contact—lots and lots of contact—with other parents).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The question is: How much do you want this, and why? That’s what I’d spend my energy on at this juncture. Be as sure—and as clear-eyed about why—as you’re able to be. It is not “irresponsible” to have a child if you want to. I’ll tell you that for me, it was the single best thing I ever did; it’s still my favorite thing about my life (and my grown daughter is my favorite person!). But there’s no turning back from this, and it will change your life forever—so take some time to think it through, OK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is 10, my daughter is 8. Both of them go to the afterschool program at school twice a week. Last week, my son was involved in a playground incident. He and his friend, and my daughter and her friends, were playing two separate games that involved the play structures. My son had purposely fallen to the floor of the play structure, having “died” in the wizard game he was playing with a friend. He was just getting up when his sister’s best friend, who was running, tripped over him and fell, hard, breaking her arm in the process. The injured child and my daughter agree that this was an accident and no one was at fault. The afterschool program does too (though it’s been pointed out that both running and lying down on the structures are against the rules). In any case, my daughter’s friend’s parents don’t blame my son. No one blames my son. And yet he still feels very guilty about this. He understands that it was just a bad coincidence, but he still feels at fault. How do we get him to stop beating himself up over this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Feeling Like the Guilty Party

Dear Feeling,

So he knows he’s not at fault, but he still feels terrible about his role in what happened. Why is that a bad thing? Why would you want him to shake it off after a week?

It’s healthy to feel bad about having had a role, however unintentionally, however accidentally, in someone else’s misfortune. Let him work through this on his own, on his own timetable. Letting him know that it’s natural to feel the way he feels, that kind and compassionate people are genuinely sorry when they cause anyone pain; assure him that this often happens in the course of our lives. Let him take this in, and be available to talk it over with him if he wants to. (And if he wants to do something nice for the child with the broken arm, let him do that—not because he “owes” her that but because it’s a lovely thing to do.) But trying to get him to let go of feeling “guilty” would be tantamount to teaching him that he should be coolly unaffected by pain he inadvertently caused. This is not a good lesson to teach our children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice from Michelle Each Week

Related from Slate Doyin Richards My Husband’s Weird Request for Father’s Day Seems Like a Major Red Flag Read More

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 16-year-old son, Ernie, has always had a flair for the dramatic. I also have fraternal 13-year-old twin daughters, Anna and Amelia. A few days ago, Anna came to me with this information: It seems that Ernie had drafted a love poem in Google Docs on his school account (I’m not sure if the school monitors what kids write there, but that was a stupid move regardless). He meant to text the document to his good friend Julia, to get her opinion on it, but instead accidentally sent it to Amelia—who has been blackmailing him over it ever since!

Advertisement

Anna told me this had been going on for two weeks without her realizing it, that she’d only found out about it the other day when Amelia tried to use the poem as leverage to get Ernie to drive her and Anna and their friend to the movies after my husband and I and the friend’s mom all said we couldn’t drive them. (This scheme was also illegal, by the way—not just mean: Ernie is still in the phase of driving where he has his license but isn’t allowed to drive with kids in the car other than his own siblings.) My husband thinks Amelia’s punishment should be two weeks without her phone, and then we leave it at that. He’s opposed to our doing anything else, including extending the punishment, trying to discover why Ernie went along with his sister’s blackmail scheme, and making any effort to get the family back together again (Amelia isn’t speaking to Anna or Ernie). Am I overreacting, as my husband insists?

Advertisement

—Mother of A Mess

Dear Mother,

Yep, you sure are. I think the husband’s punishment plan fits the crime, and I think you need to let the kids work this one out on their own. You don’t have to play Sherlock Holmes, either. I’d venture to say that Ernie was susceptible to Amelia’s taking advantage of him because he was deeply embarrassed by her having read his poem and deeply scared about the prospect of her sharing it with others. You’d be surprised (I guess) by how far teens are willing to go to avoid feeling any more humiliated than they already do.

—Michelle

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I both were raised in households where our dads yelled. While my husband had (and still has) a great relationship with his dad despite this—and sees him as a good role model—I did not have a good relationship with mine. What I mostly remember is trying my best to stay out of his way and walking on eggshells to keep from annoying or antagonizing him. My husband and I very rarely get into arguments in which he raises his voice, but from time to time it does happen, and I have to ask him not to yell at me.