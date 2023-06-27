Help! My Older Brother Has Devised a Shaky Plan for a Fake Marriage.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My older brother “Ethan” came out to the family as gay a few years ago. It went well within our family, but our extended family has had mixed reactions. Our paternal grandparents were not pleased and have not spoken to him since. Our dad passed away about a year ago, and their other children are childless, so we stand to inherit their fortune. Ethan is no longer in our grandparents’ will. Ethan recently introduced us (me, my mother, and our other siblings) to his fiancée Emily. He says he’s marrying Emily, while his boyfriend marries Emily’s girlfriend. They’ll have what he calls a “lavender marriage.”

I’m not gay and I’m 20, and Ethan is gay and he’s 30, so maybe I don’t have the life experience to speak to this, but wouldn’t it be better for Ethan and his friends to speak up and out against homophobia rather than try to hide? I am a wheelchair user and a woman and if they made laws that similarly restricted me, I wouldn’t be able to hide so I guess I’d have to fight back. My siblings and I all support Ethan, and I don’t think there’s any rule against us all giving him a portion of our inheritance after our grandparents pass. But I guess he has it all figured out so I’m not sure that I can change his mind. How can I support him when I feel so uneasy about this? My other siblings feel the same way that I do. I don’t think our mother fully understands Ethan’s plan.

—Lavender Marriage

Dear Marriage,

A “lavender marriage” may or may not be a good idea (although it’s certainly a creative one). But it’s an idea that’s going to get Ethan the money he deserves just as much as anyone. Even more important, it’s Ethan’s idea. His age and privilege relative to yours really don’t matter that much here. It matters that he’s making the choices that he thinks are right for him, like everyone else in the world, and he’s not harming anyone. The answer to, “How can I support him when I feel so uneasy about this?” is that you figure out the part that you aren’t uneasy about. You’re not uneasy about him having figured out a way to have a life with his partner. You’re not uneasy about him having found a way around your grandparents’ homophobia. I hope you’re not uneasy about him being happy. You care about him, and I believe you can really feel joy about those things. Take some time to do that, and then tell him. And start working on your toast for the lavender wedding.

Dear Prudence,

Can you help me craft an appropriate response to people who claim “I am/have become addicted to…” baking sourdough, chocolate, pickleball, or whatever it may be? It’s such a common phrase people use when describing whatever new thing they’ve discovered that brings joy to their lives. I doubt very much whether these thoughtless people will suffer much if they go a day without a fix of chocolate or pickleball. They won’t begin getting cold sweats, fevers, gastric distress, or extreme muscle and joint pain without their daily dose of perfectly innocuous enjoyment.

On the surface, it’s so ubiquitous a turn of phrase that it hides a cavalier and dismissive view of people who really do suffer from addiction and substance dependency. It’s as if people with the genuine disease are deserving of their affliction due to its self-inflicted nature, and that mockery and derision are appropriate responses to it. I can’t think of any other disease or infirmity that people adopt to refer to their enthusiasm in this way.

My son became addicted to opioids after surgery to repair a severe sports-related injury. He hid it from us for years, becoming more angry and isolated from everyone as his disease progressed, even though he was highly functioning at the time. Few, if any, of his friends, teachers, or other adults in his life even noticed, but we knew there was something wrong. Thankfully, he’s been in successful recovery for over four years, but it remains a white-knuckle battle for him every day. Realistically, this disease will affect him for the rest of his life.

Addiction is not just a disease of substance dependency and it doesn’t just affect the addict. It’s a disease of continuing alienation, shame, self-criticism, and loneliness. It profoundly affects the addict’s family members and loved ones-their security, finances, reputation, and mental health as well. I’ve tried to address this in a kind way when I hear people mention their fake “addictions” by responding, “There is really no joy in addiction” but this doesn’t seem to go over well. Will you help me find a better way to respond?

—Challenging Faux Addict Syndrome

Dear Faux Addict Syndrome,

You’ve actually said it right here. How about, “You know, that’s such a ubiquitous turn of phrase but I always have a hard time when I hear it because it feels dismissive of people like my son who really do suffer from addiction and substance dependency. “

Keep your mind open to the idea that what is really bothering you is not the phrase, but the lack of care and regard people who are struggling like your son receive in our society. What might make you feel better in a deeper way is to get involved in some sort of service or advocacy that makes you feel as if you’re fixing the underlying problem, rather than just the terminology.

Dear Prudence,

Last Monday, I rescued an outdoor cat that kept trying to get into our house. We kept her isolated from our current cat, and found a place that could get her in for a spay and vaccines the next day. My partner (who I live with) did not seem to be all-in for keeping her—he never said no, but was clearly uncertain. We dropped her off at the vet Tuesday morning, and I figured since we brought the cat in mainly at my insistence, I’d be proactive and reach out to people I knew to see if they’d be interested in taking her if we decided not to. One friend said she might be interested, and asked if she could come meet the cat Wednesday to get a better idea. In my texts with her, I said things like “We aren’t sure yet if we’ll keep her or not” and “I think [partner] is still figuring out his feelings.” When she came to meet the cat, I continued to present it as something up in the air. I definitely said that it seemed to me my partner didn’t want to keep the cat, but that he was giving me mixed signals and that we hadn’t made any final call. My friend seemed to like the cat, asked me some questions about cat care, and left after about 45 minutes saying she was charmed by the cat but would have to think about it.

The next day, Thursday, she texted that she was doing research on litter boxes, so I made sure to reiterate that we were making a decision still and that I’d keep her updated on where we were at. She said she totally understood. At this point, she’d known of the cat’s existence for two days, had met it once, and had given me no indication that she was anywhere near deciding about wanting to take it. The next morning (Friday) I was surprised to receive a fairly harshly worded text from her, saying she knew my partner and I were planning to talk it out, but she was wondering if we had yet, because she was “kind of invested and [had] been thinking a lot about it.”

I replied with a long text saying that I understood she was feeling antsy about knowing, that I should have waited until we made an official decision to contact anybody, that I really appreciated her considering it, and would do my best to mail it all down that night. I was surprised when she replied (again rather harshly) saying that she hoped my partner and I were taking time to understand her feelings, that she didn’t want to feel that she was “being strung along,” AND that she really needed to know because she “was planning on taking the cat Monday or Tuesday.” That…really threw me off. She hadn’t told me that she was doing anything more than considering it.

The situation has deteriorated from there. I told my partner that she really needed a decision from us, so we let her know the next morning (Saturday) that we were going to keep the cat. Since it was clear to me that she was upset over the situation, I was apologetic, understanding, and again said that it was my fault for contacting her before we were sure. My partner texted her as well, separately, basically placing the blame entirely on himself in the hopes that by being “the bad guy,” he could divert any negative effect on my friendship with her. No such luck—she was extremely angry, took issue with nearly every single sentence, accused us of “having different stories,” said that “it was not okay the way the situation was handled,” said she was “shopping around and planning to get her set up,” and more. At that point, it was obvious to me that there was Total Communication Breakdown, so I opted not to directly address the content of the text and say simply that I could see I had hurt her, I took full responsibility, and she should let me know when she was ready what action I could take to make amends.

This only further enraged her; she accused me of ignoring her, downplaying her emotions, said that I should “want” to address all her accusations because she was being “so reasonable,” and outright said I’d gone back on my word. I don’t know what to do anymore. This is entirely out of character for her! I see very little point in saying anything more because it doesn’t really seem like she’s heard a word I’ve said at any point in this process. I don’t remember saying anything that would lead her to believe she was definitely getting the cat, and I don’t remember her ever definitively saying she wanted it! While we did speak in person about it, I’ve gone through our texts and they completely bear out my recollections. It is beyond me what can be done to fix this—my understanding and apologies seem to have been irrelevant. Moreover, I don’t even know if it’s worth fixing! I feel like she began to treat me like some stranger selling a car on Craigslist rather than her friend, and has ended by treating me like I’ve committed a crime! At this point, I’m feeling hurt too. She said she was “willing to forgive me” (if I responded in the way she wanted, basically) but I don’t know what she wants or even know if I want to be forgiven. I’ve never been so baffled by a social situation before. Please help!

—So Much Worse Than a Catfight

Dear Catfight,

Wow, this woman really wants a pet! Luckily, the shelters are always kind of overflowing with them. She’ll find a way.

I do think you could have handled this better in the very beginning. I get that you wanted to jump-start the process but you know that animals are adorable and people get emotionally attached to them. You should not have put feelers out about a potential adoption until you were sure that you were going to give up the animal.

However, you did plenty to clarify the situation, and any reasonable person—even if disappointed—would have accepted your decision. Your friend’s reaction tells me she’s going through something that’s much bigger and deeper than a cat adoption miscommunication. If she’s someone who is more of a social media contact or acquaintance, give her some space, remember that it’s not personal, and try to forget about this whole weird interaction. If you two are really close, also give her some space. But then, reach back out in a week or so for a general check-in. Don’t go, “You acted so weird about the cat. What’s really going on??” But ask some open-ended questions about work, family, and how she’s feeling. She obviously got excited about—and really attached to—the idea of getting love, affection, and company from cat ownership. Despite her strange behavior, you can offer it to her as a friend.

