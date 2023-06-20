This is part of Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ+ people are really feeling this June during America’s anti-queer “state of emergency.” Listen to Outward: Slate’s LGBTQ+ podcast for more.

Pride is the rare holiday where how you’re supposed to feel about it is right there in the name. This time of year, we are supposed to be proud: proud of our LGBTQ identities, proud of our history of protest and progress, proud of our diverse and paradigm-shifting contributions to culture and the arts. But this year, I’m having trouble getting into the spirit of the season. I still feel proud of all of those things in principle, sure, but I also feel … really scared. And angry. Frustrated and betrayed. Pissed off and paranoid.

At the start of the month, the Human Rights Campaign—arguably one of the movement’s more reserved outfits—declared a “state of emergency” for LGBTQ people in this country, a first in its 40-year existence. If you’ve followed this news at all this year, you know why it sounded the alarm: Right-wing state legislatures across the country are currently waging a war on trans and queer citizens, and many of their constituents are taking that official assault as a cue to engage in menacing and vigilantism at school-board meetings, library story hours, and drag brunches. Trans youth have become a favored target, with their access to healthcare restricted and their parents deemed abusers. Teachers who support their LGBTQ students, or dare teach queer literature or history, are being labeled groomers, and brands that have previously supported LGBTQ causes (at least in June) have rolled back those efforts in response to boycotts and coordinated vandalism. I could go on, but it’s “my” month, and I don’t want to. Suffice to say, it’s really bad out there.

Considering all that, “Pride” is feeling a little too pushy to me this year. We wanted to make room for all the other responses that queer people are having to this era of rising prejudice and violence. In “Not Quite Pride,” a series running all week, we’re showcasing all the emotions of the moment, even (and especially) difficult or surprising ones. We’ll travel to rural Tennessee, where some trans people are grieving having to choose between the country lives they love and the promise of “safety” in cities, and to the beaches of Pensacola, Florida, where queers have answered their state’s crackdowns with an explosion of sex. Later this week, we’ll look to our past, at fantasies of lesbian separatism and to the blessings of trans forebears, to see how those lineages might serve us in the present. Our writers’ moods run the gamut from despair to indifference, but in each case, they have poured not only their skills into their pieces, but their souls as well. And I have to tell you: Working on them together has made me feel far less alone. In this time of so much fear and hate, I hope they’ll give you something to hold on to. Maybe even something to make you feel just a little bit proud after all.

Read all of the Not Quite Pride series so far.