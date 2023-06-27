My Mother-In-Law and I Are in a Battle Over the Title of “Mama”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and his family are Cantonese and I am white. The Cantonese term for paternal grandmother and mother is mama. Online it says there is a tonal difference, but my husband says there isn’t and he doesn’t see the issue. When I was pregnant, I said it was fine as I believed it was pronounced M-ma, not mama. I feel sick hearing my mother-in-law calling herself/being called mama by my husband to our daughter (as an aside, her MIL passed away before she had kids). At six months in, I asked my husband if he could ask about alternatives and he said I had to because he didn’t know what to say, and he asked if I considered it was important to her—of course I had! I never asked because I felt so awful about how I felt.

—Not The Only Mama

Dear Not Only The Mama,

There’s a fine line between respecting one’s culture and respecting one’s spouse. From my vantage point, it looks like your husband is failing at the latter, and you are right to expect more from him. As you probably know by now, I receive a lot of letters from people complaining about their in-laws—but the most troubling part is when the spouse chooses not to stand up to their parents.

I think you should pull him aside and let him know just how serious this situation is to you. For starters, you could try something like this: “I want you to know that I feel really uncomfortable with having my daughter call another woman ‘mama.’ You’re supposed to be my partner, not your mom’s partner, and I should come first—especially in matters that involve our child. I need you to understand how serious this is and stand up for me and say something about it.”

Your husband needs to be put on notice that he is doing a poor job of supporting your feelings. If your conversation serves as a wake-up call and he finally steps up on your behalf, then you can start the process of solving this problem—which he should be leading. If he continues to behave in the same complacent manner that he is right now, then I would demand he joins you in marriage counseling. Sometimes all it takes is for an unbiased professional to get through to someone. In the meantime, you can try running with Mama Didi—and make sure your husband knows your plan so he can join you, too. But remember this is a surface-level solution for a problem running much deeper.

You are not being pathetic. If this situation bothers you, then it’s valid—and although I’m not a mom, I’d have big problems if my kids called another dude Dada. You should stand up for what you believe is right, and your husband should be on your side as that happens.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am going on a family trip to Mexico next month with my husband, our 2-year-old, and his family. I am so excited as it’s our first time there. However, I’m a bit annoyed because out of nowhere, my mother-in-law sent us a box full of clothes that looks like is intended for us to wear on the trip. She sent me a dress that honestly looks like something she would wear, totally not my style at all, and sent my daughter some clothes as well that I would never pick out for a tropical vacation. I do love that she is so generous but this has been going on since I started dating her son and I think it’s a bit ridiculous.

Style and clothes are so personal and she always guilt trips me into changing my daughter out of her clothes when we go out together to put on something she got, even if I want my daughter to match my outfit. She used to bring bags of her old clothes to gift me mostly dresses that I don’t wear and made me try them on as if I were some doll (ick). She does the same with my daughter. Buys her a ton of clothes, removes tags, washes and irons them, and gives them to me without even seeing if they fit first. I’m left with so much junk from her. It’s to the point where I don’t even dress my daughter in most of the stuff she gets her anymore. It’s too much. I would appreciate any tips or advice on how to deal with this.

—Don’t Gift Me Clothes

Dear Don’t Gift Me Clothes,

As I mentioned above, problems with your in-laws should be handled by your husband. Clearly, he hasn’t put an end to the behavior. Have you talked to him about this? You need to start there. But if you’ve tried, and he’s still not speaking up on your behalf, you’ll need to have a frank conversation with your mother-in-law.

I’m a big fan of the direct approach, especially when dealing with other grown-ups. Your MIL may not even be aware that you’re bothered by what she’s doing. You can say something like, “I really appreciate your generosity, but if I’m being honest, I like to buy my own clothes for myself and my child. I hope you understand.” Then follow it up with ideas for gifts that you and your daughter would like instead (spending money, gift cards, handwritten notes, etc.). Grandparents and in-laws are usually big on gifting, though, so if you can guide her to give you something useful, then everyone wins.

After that, she should fall in line. Still, you should be prepared to return clothing to her that you refuse to wear until she gets the message. All it would take is someone returning a gift once for me to get the message and never offer the same gift again. Hopefully, your MIL will feel the same way.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister is a single mom and her 8-year-old son “Sam” is incredibly disrespectful. He ignores her wishes, curses at her, and has been known to hit her at times. I don’t have kids, so I try to stay out of it, but last week at a cookout, Sam told me to “shut the hell up” because I was talking too loudly for him to hear the television. I loudly snapped at Sam and told him to never speak like that to me again, and he ended up crying. My sister then went off on me and told me to leave the cookout, and I did. Did I do anything wrong? I never tell my sister how to raise her son, but I feel like I have every right to protect my own boundaries.

—Don’t Be Disrespectful

Dear Don’t Be Disrespectful,

I don’t think you did anything wrong. Maybe I’m an old-school parent, but I would absolutely hate it if my kids were disrespectful to another adult, and I would have no problem with said adult setting them straight.

That said, being a single parent is difficult and I’m sure your sister is feeling overwhelmed with caring for Sam and figuring out how to navigate his behavioral issues. Kudos to you for not offering unsolicited advice on her parenting style. Instead of using this moment as an opportunity for a lecture, use it to check in on your sister and see if she needs help. Yes, I don’t think you did anything wrong, but I think an apology could help immensely here and would repair the relationship.

Try saying something like, “I’m sorry for yelling at Sam, but I get triggered when kids are disrespectful toward me. I noticed Sam is the same way with you, but I mind my business and say nothing. Now that this happened to me, I’m wondering if there’s something we can do to help him because he could get into serious trouble if he behaves this way with the wrong adult.”

Hopefully, your sister will take that to heart and be encouraged to address Sam’s behavior. If she expresses needing help, you might suggest she have him evaluated by a mental health professional to see if there’s an underlying issue at hand.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I just got married after five years together, and we share a 1.5-year-old daughter. He is the best partner and father to our child that I could ask for, but my problem is (you guessed it) his parents. My in-laws are good people in many ways, but they are also incredibly opinionated, in particular about things they know very little about or that straight-up don’t affect them personally. They come from a very rural, conservative community, and my father-in-law spent his entire adult life in the military. I am fairly moderate, politically speaking, so I can either shrug off or find common ground with most of their opinions.

However, when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, I find the things my husband’s parents (mostly his father) say completely offensive. My father-in-law is constantly commenting on what he perceives as “effeminate men” and uses derogatory language to describe them. I know there’s no changing his mind on the subject because my in-laws are the kind of people who think they know everything and you can’t really tell them otherwise. My question is: How do I navigate this with my child? How do I ask them to not discuss certain opinions in front of my kid? The last thing I want is for my daughter to grow up with these same prejudiced views. But I also wouldn’t want to sever her relationship with her grandparents. My husband isn’t super close to them and has a very, “That’s just how they are, what can you do?” attitude about it all, so I’m not sure how to proceed.

—Get With The Times, Grandpa

Dear Get With The Times,

I have a zero-tolerance policy for bigotry—I will never understand why people make excuses for their bigoted family members. But if you operate differently from me, you could consider putting your in-laws on notice about tucking away their homophobia whenever they’re around your family. You could say, “I know you have certain beliefs about the LGBTQ+ community, but I don’t agree with them and I find your comments to be offensive. If you say those things around me or my daughter, we will stop visiting you.”

In the U.S., we are able to enjoy freedom of speech, but that doesn’t protect people from the freedom of consequences. In other words, to clean up a popular phrase nowadays, “Mess around and find out.” If they choose to ignore you, then follow through on your ultimatum. Also, you mention that your husband isn’t close with his parents, so what will you actually lose if you both stopped bringing your family around them? Nothing, if you ask me.

Remember, we’re not talking about a difference in opinion like believing kale on pizza is amazing (it’s not), we’re talking about the humanity of our fellow people. If someone thinks a person is less deserving of respect, compassion, and dignity based on who they love then they don’t deserve your respect and time. You write that you don’t want your daughter to grow up hearing or believing their prejudiced views. Well, you and your child would be better off without them.

—Doyin

