My Daughter Loves Being Friends With the Neighbor Girl. But Her Mother Is a Total Mess.

Dear Care and Feeding,

When we moved, I was very happy our 9-year-old daughter made friends with a neighbor girl, “Jess.” The problem is Jess’s mother is utterly shameless. She thinks nothing of dumping Jess off on us incredibly early (before we even eat breakfast) and picking her up late at night (10 p.m. sometimes!) And then she refuses to pick up the phone if we call. The last few times, we planned events that cost a bit money like a visit to the water park or zoo. Jess was given no money and we had to dig into our budget to pay. I am a stay-at-home mom that clips coupons, and my husband works six days a week. We aren’t rich. Last time, I made a point not to let Jess leave the house until I talked with her mother. The woman refused to get out of her car and even snapped her fingers in front of my face! She said I don’t know “know” her life or her struggles so I needed to “stay in my lane.” I know Jess’s mother drives a brand-new car and can afford spend a lot of money on her hair, make up, and nails. Just not Jess. My husband and I are at odds about what to do here. My husband wants to cool the relationship with Jess in favor of some other girls whose parents are actually decent. I don’t know. Jess isn’t being abused, but her mother is obviously not present given her actions. What do we do here?

—About Jess

Dear About Jess,

Jess’s mother is a mess and her behavior is abhorrent. However, that shouldn’t cost your daughter and Jess their friendship. Set boundaries and keep to them. Let Jess’s mother know what time she is allowed to come by your house and what time she is expected to be picked up, and that you are not available to keep her if she isn’t willing to abide by those parameters. Choose low and no cost activities for the girls so that you aren’t forced to come up with extra money for Jess. It may seem easier to just cut the relationship off, but it sounds like your daughter really likes Jess, and Jess certainly could benefit from being around adults who are more responsible and thoughtful than her own mother. Don’t be intimidated by Jess’s mother’s antics, be straight up with her and let her know that the girls can only continue to hang out if she’s willing to be reasonable about pick up and drop off times. If she refuses, then you may want to put things on ice temporarily until she’s willing to do her part.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My stepdaughter returned home from college with a dog and didn’t ask permission from us. The house is a mess. The dog is hyperactive and destructive. I’ve given up even trying to garden because dog will dig up all my plants. My stepdaughter is neglectful about walking the dog and feeding it, but throws a fit if we bring up the idea of rehoming the little beast. She can’t take it to her mother’s because her half-siblings are allergic. I am at the end of my rope here. My husband has always been the more indulgent parent and I have left it alone, but I am ready to say either the dog goes or I do. I am tired of the shedding, the constant barking, the pee on the floor, and the destruction of my home. Help.

—Dog Gone

Dear Dog Gone,

Tell your husband that the dog needs to go and that he needs to be the one to let his daughter know. She didn’t get permission to bring the dog home and has failed to take adequate care of it. His daughter may be upset, but she’ll simply have to deal with it. You can’t be expected to deal with an animal you didn’t want that destroys parts of your home. If your husband refuses, then go through the process of rehoming the dog yourself. If your stepdaughter wants to care for a dog, she can find alternate housing. Was she planning to bring this dog back to school with her, or to leave it with you guys? Either way, he has to go, and that’s that.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My partner and I have been together for six years. Her son, “Luke,” calls me “Dad” sometimes. He is 9 now. His biological father is a piece of shit that stepped out when Luke was only a baby and now has come crawling back because he found Jesus. My partner is welcoming this with open arms and telling me I don’t get an opinion. Luke is “her” son. Not mine. Interesting that Luke is “our” son when he is sick or hurt or needs a soccer uniform or wants cuddles or kisses when she has to work. If you asked me last year, I thought we would be planning our wedding and my adoption of Luke. Now I just feel like a paycheck. I don’t get an opinion, despite six years of being there and loving Luke like he was my own. Only he isn’t. And his mother has made it crystal clear that I needed to put up and shut up. I am not opposed to Luke having a relationship with his biological father. I just think thumping the Bible means zip when not paying child support or doing anything really meaningful for your kid. I am staying now for Luke. But I don’t know if that is enough or worse harmful to Luke.

Help.

—Not Even the Step Dad, But Did Step Up

Dear Not Even the Step Dad,

If you haven’t already, you need to have an honest conversation with your partner about the relationship you’ve had with Luke for the past six years. Explain to her that you aren’t opposed to him getting to know his biological father, but that you have been functioning as his dad for most of his life and can’t be expected to sit back and let things happen without weighing in. Ask her to clarify what she thinks should be your role in Luke’s life and if she thinks that has changed now that his bio dad has reemerged. Talk to her about what you think your role in his life should be. It sounds as though you may have said some disparaging—albeit true—things about this guy, and that your partner really wants him to know his father. You have to give both her and Luke the opportunity to see this relationship through. No matter how much you’ve done for this boy, he deserves the right to know who and what he comes from, for better or worse. Be supportive of your partner and Luke, while still making it clear that you want to be respected for the sacrifices you’ve made and the love you have given over the course of the last six years. If you find yourself at an impasse with your partner, you may want to consider couples counseling to help the two of you find common ground and to figure out how you can move forward with this new normal.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter is 11. My nieces are 9 and 8. While they do play together at family events, my sister insists that they have to be “best friends.” It is exhausting. My sister constantly hypes up her girls at the barest mention of my daughter doing any activity like a family visit to the zoo or a sleepover and tries to push the girls on us. When we say no, she gets upset. Worse she gets the girls upset. My older niece has been bullied in her class and really doesn’t have any close friends. She takes it to heart when she isn’t included in every event. I have already explained to my sister that she is hurting her girls and they don’t have to be joined to the hip with my daughter. Especially with the age gap. My daughter is more interested in fashion and sports than she is playing make believe with her cousins right now. My sister refuses to listen and it is just a constant cycle of misery for everyone. How do I get through to her?

—No BFF

Dear No BFF,

Your sister’s efforts may be misguided, but they aren’t cruel. She just wants her girls to be close with their cousin. Try your best to be patient with her. Explain to your sister (again) that there is an age gap between her girls and your daughter, and that at this point in their lives, they simply aren’t close friends. Let her know that you, too, want the girls to have a good relationship, but that one can’t be forced upon them. Choose outings and get-togethers with your nieces that make sense, and allow your daughter to see them on occasion. It sounds like it does mean a lot to your nieces, especially the eldest, to have time with your daughter, and you can plan out events where that wouldn’t be an inconvenience to your kid. Talk to your daughter about how much her cousins enjoy being with her and encourage her to be gracious about giving them her attention. She can introduce them to fashion, sports, and some of her other interests, and they will probably be grateful just to have her engaging with them at all.

—Jamilah

