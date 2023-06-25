This week, a coalition made up of people who make adult entertainment and people who simply enjoy it filed a federal lawsuit to block a Louisiana anti-porn law that requires users to verify their ages through government-issued IDs. Among them is Elizabeth Henson, a 38-year-old military wife who is standing up for her constitutional right to watch porn while her husband is away (and when he’s not, too). Already being hailed as a hero by the feminist website Jezebel, Henson recently relocated from Texas to Louisiana with her husband, who’s in the Coast Guard. As she shared in a declaration accompanying the lawsuit, she got involved in challenging Act 440 (also known as HB 142), which took effect in January, upon discovering that without a Louisiana ID, she couldn’t look at porn in her new state.

Hanson spoke to Slate about why she decided to take up the cause of protecting her fellow military spouses’—and everyone’s—access to smut. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Heather Schwedel: Could you tell me how you first found out about Act 440 (and its related legislation)?

Elizabeth Henson: It was less than a week ago. Basically, my husband went back to his prior unit to close out on our other house. We’re still in the process of moving. But I’m now here in Louisiana permanently. So I went online to try to use porn and ran into the block on the website telling me that I had to use LA Wallet [an app that porn sites use to verify users’ ages using their state IDs].

I downloaded LA Wallet and started messing around with it, but I soon realized, “Oh, this only works with a Louisiana license.” But I’ll never have one of those. So I texted some friends, and I was like, “What is up with this?” They were like, “Oh, yeah, that’s a thing here.”

You’re not going to get a Louisiana ID because you’re planning on keeping your Texas one, right?

There are laws that allow military service members and their spouses not to have to switch our legal residency every time we move because that would be a financial burden, not to mention annoying. But it does mean I will never have a Louisiana license, so I literally can’t comply with the law even though I live here.

How long have you and your husband been together?

We have been married about four-and-a-half years. We met when we were both on active duty and we were stationed in the same city. I’m a veteran now, and he’s still active.

What is his schedule like? Are you two sometimes apart for long stretches?

It’s pretty variable depending on what’s happening with the Coast Guard. Right now, in his current role, he’s around all the time (though we’ve been apart on and off for the last two months while we move). But during times like, say, a hurricane, he gets deployed to provide support. Sometimes, the Coast Guard has ships that go out for three months.

What makes porn an important part of your relationship?

For one, you can use it kind of like a date night, like you would movies, right? When it’s been a hot minute, you need that sort of intimacy. It’s a way to bring that back into the relationship despite the distance from one another. Being able to share that intimate moment can really be satisfying. It’s good for your mental health and for keeping that part of your marriage alive.

I know lots of people, both active-duty military and military spouses, who use porn, and I don’t think I’m uncommon. I’m not the only military spouse that gets separated from her spouse. Imagine being out at sea for three months … pornography helps, let’s just put it that way. You’re alone, they’re alone, everybody needs to blow off some steam. There are also some people who get stationed in, say, Bahrain, and they’re gone for a whole year. People in the Army and the Navy have their own deployment times, often for months or years at a time. Porn honestly makes a big difference.

How do you think being able to have that intimacy impacts morale and mood for people in the armed forces, or just for couples in general?

I don’t know about anybody else, but at least for me, that intimacy is an integral part of the human experience. Just being able to connect with other human beings matters. It’s just important whether that’s sexual or not. That connection is just so important to well-being and mental health.

It’s also hard sometimes when you’re separated from another person for long periods of time to not end up with this weird picture of them that you’ve built up in your head and to keep it real, basically. There’s something grounding in the ability to have these kinds of conversations and these moments and this intimacy that helps keep you more realistic. Lots of people after deployment have a hard time reconnecting as couples because they’ve been separated, and the spouse who’s at home has made up ways of getting stuff done. Now this person has to reintegrate into the household after being gone for a long period of time. Any way that you can keep that sense of communication open, that sense of intimacy, that sense of trust in each other, it just makes everything smoother when they come back. I truly believe we deserve that right.

How do you think you and your husband’s relationship would be affected if he had to be away for a long stretch and you couldn’t use porn to connect? (At least while you’re in Louisiana.)

It would make the times when we’re apart more difficult. We’d have to come up with more unique ways to fulfill that intimacy during the times he’s away. I wouldn’t give up trying to do that, but man, porn makes it a lot easier. It’s like a nice little shortcut. You’re both seeing and experiencing the same thing and you can talk about it, versus having to come up with something spontaneous on your own, especially after a long day at work when you’re brain-dead. So I just think it makes it more difficult to maintain that part of your relationship and to build that sense of intimacy. Not everybody is comfortable with the idea of dirty talk or feels sexy doing that. Sometimes having that external force to focus on allows you to open up a bit more and be more intimate in ways that you may not have done otherwise.

In addition to the potential impact on your marriage, do you also feel like your rights and your privacy are being threatened by this law?

Yeah! I mean, I was honestly so shell-shocked. Because this has just been something I’ve been able to access my whole life. I’m 38. It wasn’t my first time logging onto a porn site. And also, I’m a project manager. I’ve worked in the IT industry before. Louisiana just had this big data breach. I’m supposed to somehow, on good faith, just believe that this third-party app [LA Wallet] is not tracking what I’m doing? It’s a weird thing to ask of people. Sexuality and pornography usage and how people are intimate within their marriage is a very private thing for most people. The government can say all day long that they’re not tracking it, but at some point, the websites are talking to each other and there’s a transmission. As soon as you have some sort of transmission like that, there’s a potential vulnerability there. The whole idea makes me feel a little icky, I guess, that the government would even want to know.

It’s not like there’s anything unusual about adults wanting to access porn. It’s not like when I log into HBO to watch Game of Thrones, they ask me my age. I get if you go to a movie theater out in public, they card you for an R-rated movie. But in the privacy of your own home, you don’t get carded for watching an R-rated movie. It’s supposed to be a private space where you’re allowed to do what you want to do so long as nobody’s been harmed and everybody’s a consenting adult. The idea that somehow that’s no longer allowed is very weird.

I don’t know why the government has any say in that at all. It doesn’t feel like their job. It feels unconstitutional. It is potentially unconstitutional. It’s gone to the Supreme Court before. So I don’t even know why we’re having this fight because it’s already been ruled on.

Do you feel like it’s important to point out that it can be perfectly healthy to watch porn?

Yeah, I mean, that’s the other side of this, too. It’s not like the legislature posted a whole bunch of scientific studies they were quoting about this about it causing harm. [Advocates of the law have shared research they claim links adolescent porn consumption to a variety of negative outcomes, but it’s from NCOSE, a conservative, anti-porn Christian group.] I don’t study this for a living, I’m not a specialist in this area, but looking around on Google Scholar, it’s not clear at all whether porn does or doesn’t cause harm. Are some people addicted to porn? Probably. But some people are addicted to a lot of things. We don’t necessarily make them illegal or harder to access as a result.

This isn’t new, either. Pornography goes back thousands of years, so it’s not like we’re just becoming sexualized now because the internet exists. There’s always been porn. Kids used to hide Hustler under their beds from their parents. They always found ways to get it if they were interested. So the idea that somehow a kid’s not going to continue to find a way around this law seems a little ridiculous as well. I think sex education and honest and open communication between parents and kids is probably a better way to prevent them from seeing things they shouldn’t and internet controls that parents already have access to.

The law also has a strong connection to Christian groups. Does that trouble you?

Yes. We’re supposed to have separation of church and state. So we’re not supposed to make laws based on religious ideology. That being said, I don’t necessarily know that Christianity is the only religion that does or doesn’t have strong views on pornography.

What bothers me more that this law just kind of flew through the legislature. They didn’t really seem to debate it. Nobody asked any critical thinking questions about it. I believe if I remember correctly, only one representative voted no.

How did you get involved in formally challenging the law?

I went online, and one of the news organizations I follow is called the Bulwark. On one of their podcasts, they had talked about a group called FIRE, which is a coalition of lawyers who take on First Amendment cases. I went on their website and on a lark sent them an email. They emailed me back the very next day, and they got me in touch with Jeff Sandman, who’s the lawyer. He thought I had an interesting standing. From there, I talked it over with my husband and agreed to become a plaintiff in the case.

My standing is unique because I do have to live in this state. We’re under orders to be here. And yet, I am also federally protected from having to get a state license. So it just puts me in a very unique position of being able to take up this case. There are plenty of people who wouldn’t be able to do that and who don’t have the privilege to be able to do that. I feel like this is something I can give back to the community. They have a right to use porn if they want to, and they have a right to not use porn if they don’t want to, but they should be allowed to exercise their First Amendment rights as they see fit.

Did you think about how uncomfortable it might be to talk about this publicly and have your name connected to it?

My husband and I talked about it briefly. I didn’t want to do something that he would be uncomfortable with. Part of a marriage is communication. But honestly, not really. I’m a pretty open person. I have my boundaries and I know what they are and I’m pretty secure in them. I have a pretty good sense of what I’m willing to talk about in public and what I’m not and I have no problem saying no if I don’t want to talk about it. I’m not uncomfortable or ashamed in any way about this. I don’t think I’m saying anything that is unusual for other adults, either. It’s a pretty common scenario that people use pornography both alone and/or together in their marriage. Even when you’re married, sometimes you just need some me time, and that’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with any of that. I don’t have a problem saying that in public. It’s also not like I’m going around saying, “This is the video I’m trying to watch.” I’m not gonna share those details. That is my business and not anybody else’s.

What kind of reaction have you gotten so far?

Like I said, the first person I talked to was my husband. He’s very supportive. Love him for that, good husband. Several friends were really excited about it, including some active-duty members who were like, “Yes! This is so stupid.” I told my parents. They’re both very supportive of it. My mom, she’s a mom, so she was a little bit worried. You just don’t want anybody to harass you. That was her thing. I was like, “It’s alright, Mom, I’m big girl. I’ll put on my big girl pants. I won’t read the comments.”

Do you know what happens next with the lawsuit?

I know it’s been filed. I think we wait for a response from the court. I know we’re moving forward. And we’ll see what the courts have to say.

What do you hope comes out of all of this?

Honestly, I mean, I think any court should look at this and just go, “The Supreme Court’s already ruled on this. This is unconstitutional.” I think it’s that clean-cut. It’ll be up to the judge whether or not this goes further. But in the long run, I hope the law is deemed unconstitutional because I think it is. If they want to find a way to protect children from porn, let’s strengthen parental controls on the internet. There are other tools that are more like a scalpel instead of a hammer for this to be used if this is really a concern for people.

But I’ll also say this: Is it really a problem if 16- or 17-year-olds watch some porn? I think this is really a conversation that needs to happen within a family and with parents as part of the sex education that teenagers should get from their parents.

I’ll just reiterate. I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a psychologist. I’m just a normal everyday person who wants to watch the video, darn it.