I Finally Asked My Second-Grader What Happens in Her Lockdown Drills. It Broke My Heart.

I am reading Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to my 8-year-old daughter. The escaped convict Sirius Black breaches the castle, slashes the portrait of the Fat Lady in a rage. Professor Dumbledore calls students from all four houses to the Great Hall, conjures hundreds of sleeping bags, a star-swept sky, puts prefects on watch as teachers roam the halls searching for the notorious killer.

“Have you any theory as to how he got in, Professor?” I read, through the oily, gritted-teeth voice I reserve to evoke Professor Severus Snape.

Lying on the bed beside me, my second-grader recoils.

“This is creepy,” she says. “It reminds me of the lockdown drill we did at school.”

I know, of course, that her elementary school has done such drills. In 2023, all schools do them, as we did fire drills growing up at my suburban central-Jersey high school.

Those fire drills, though, were more often than not a cause for celebration and levity. Whatever we were doing in class we could stop doing, pour joyfully into the halls, out onto the vast expanse of lawns that served as athletic fields behind the gym, scanning for our friends, hands over our eyes to block the sun. Now and then, we sniffed the air for smoke, listened for the rustle of rumor: Could it be real this time? Our teachers might try to enforce solemnity, marching us out the door, but if we had even the faintest sense it was a drill, all bets were off.

What I didn’t know—and maybe what I didn’t want to know, what I never in my wildest dreams wanted to know—was what my children experienced during their drills.

Active shooter. When I grew up, this was the guard on the basketball team, cutting through the lane, sneaking baseline for a backdoor pass.

“The great Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa said that to be an artist means never to avert your eyes,” writes novelist Robert Olen Butler, a line I always quote to my own writing students. “And that’s the hardest thing, because we want to flinch …”

I close the hardcover book, holding my finger to mark the page.

“What happened?” I ask her.

“We locked the door and turned out the lights,” my daughter begins. “Since our class is big”—27 students, each of them filled with wonder and words, containing multitudes—“we had to make a snake against the wall and snake around the corner.”

I narrow my eyes. Around the corner … to a place where they might be visible from the other side of the door? “Does your classroom door have a window?” I ask.

She nods. “You can kind of see in, but the lights are out, and we are all squatting down, not standing up.”

In my mind’s eye, I placed my own daughter in the shadows, safely shy of the bend, out of eyeshot.

“But the lights are out, right?” I need to confirm.

She may have rolled her eyes. “If it was a real person coming into the school and the lights weren’t out, we would be making it clear that we were learning,” she says, matter-of-factly. “That would be so bad. We would be in serious danger.”

I shift my jaw. I ask her if the teachers put other things in front of the door. Tables. Chairs. Books. I wanted them to. I want them to push desks, slide cabinets, throw every single thing they have in their classroom in front of that two-inch-wide wooden door with the slim vertical window. The fish bowl. The pencil cases. My daughter’s pink zip-around lunch box with the sliced apples and peanut butter, and even the gi she will don for karate practice after school.

Throw it, I want to say. Throw it—now!

On the bed, I hold myself still. “The murderer wouldn’t be able to get in,” she reassures me, “because he doesn’t have a key.”

I nod. This word—murderer—dropping from her sweet lips in the middle of a bedtime story in spring … it ricocheted around my brain like something that could split atoms.

“And good security guards are down there, too,” she continues. “We would be safe even if we weren’t squatting down yet. The security guards would catch him and take him to jail.”

“Were you scared, though?” I ask her. “During the drill?”

“Everyone was scared, Daddy,” she says.

They are crouched against the wall in the darkness, curving around the corner.

On her bed, my daughter sits up, presses her back against the wall, arms around her knees.

“We didn’t know if it was real,” she says. “We heard footsteps in the hallway. We thought it was a murderer. I told my best friend: ‘If this is a murderer, I’m with you to the end.’ ”

She grips her best friend’s hand.

(“It’s a good thing she’s strong,” she tells me.)

I hold out my hand. Ask her to show me. My fingers grind, misaligned.

The sound of footsteps grows louder in the hall.

“We are acting calm,” she says. “We were panicking in here.”

My daughter—she pointed to her heart.

And then they hear it, crouched in the darkness. The jangle of keys, the neat sliding of a key into the lock. They watch with eyes like dinner plates as the classroom door swings open.

The next morning, I am at my daughter’s end-of-year celebration. The 27 kids navigate a small stage. They sing, they ham it up; they recite their lines perfectly, one handing to another a daisy chain. When it’s over, the gymnasium walls shake with our applause. Three class parents move to the mic. Speak about the miracle we all feel—these kids who were delivered to teachers in September as newly hatched second-graders with sleep in their eyes … now cruising through chapter books, completing multiplication tables, writing stories in another language.

Because we couldn’t give the teachers the universe, we gave them flowers.

After, our daughter races up to us. She takes our hands. “Come, come, come, come, come, come, come,” she says. “I want to show you my poem.”

It’s pinned with a clear thumbtack to a felt wall: “I Am Poem.”

It begins:

I am funny and creative I wonder how old blue whales are I hear a tune under my pillow at night I see a really small cloud slowly moving past my building … I pretend I don’t care when I do.

I read on. There is a line near the middle—I worry that something could happen to me—that brings everything back all at once from the night before, makes my heart cramp.

I hope my sunflower grows big and strong, her poem concludes. I am funny and creative.

I hold my jaw tight. My daughter beams up at me, her smile missing two front teeth on top.

I want to tell her: It isn’t possible. She didn’t have to turn to her 8-year-old friend with the ever-present jazz hands and say to her in a darkened classroom on an otherwise unassuming Tuesday: “If this is a murderer, I’m with you ’til the end.”

That didn’t happen. It couldn’t.

There is the voice of the teacher. It’s time to go. To leave them to their learning. The children race across the gym, cluster near the door.

I hug my daughter. Kiss her on the head. She moves proudly toward the line of kids leading into hallway, hesitates, doubles back.

“Can I have another hug?” she asks me.

I bend down. Wrap my arms around the nubs of her shoulders.

Time is short. Time is a galaxy going dark in a snap. But there is so much more to say!

I gather my breath.

I hope my sunflower grows big and strong, I want to tell her. I am acting calm … but I’m panicking in here.