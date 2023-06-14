“Dear Prudie, for much of my career, it felt like I was playing second fiddle to this one hotshot co-worker of mine. I’ve tried to move past it, but I recently found out that his son is dating my ex-wife …”

Sorry, sorry, just imagining the letter that basketball great Scottie Pippen might write to Slate’s Dear Prudence advice column, because phew boy, this is a new one: The former Bull’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, is now dating the son of his former teammate and longtime frenemy, Michael Jordan. And as of this week, they have a podcast about their relationship, called Separation Anxiety. Never one to resist some good, old-fashioned Oedipal intrigue, I took the liberty of listening to the first episode, and I am now prepared to answer any questions you may have. Such as …

Who are these people?

Before we get to the illustrious podcast hosts themselves, we’ll start with Michael Jordan, who is the best basketball player to ever live, and that’s not my opinion, it’s Ben Affleck’s. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s, among other achievements. His teammate Scottie Pippen was there for all of that too, and was a top-tier player in his own right, but his fame was understandably dwarfed by Michael’s. A lot of this is covered in the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, which taught me two big things: 1) that Scottie Pippen existed and 2) that Michael Jordan, contra to the good sportsmanship he displayed in Space Jam, was kind of an asshole. And now here comes the sequel to The Last Dance no one was expecting, another pairing of a Jordan and a Pippen for the ages. Larsa Pippen, age 48, was married to Scottie Pippen between the years of 1997 and 2021 and currently stars on the reality show The Real Housewives of Miami. Her newish beau, 32-year-old entrepreneur Marcus Jordan, is Michael Jordan’s second-oldest son, born in 1990, during the time when the elder Jordan and Pippin were teammates.

… that would make Larsa Pippen how much older than Marcus Jordan?

Sixteen years, and make of that what you will. That’s older than the four children she shares with Scottie, which is nice—can’t say the same for every age-gap relationship.

How long have Pippen and Jordan been dating?

The two became official in January, but it’s unclear how long they’ve actually been together, which is kind of weird considering I just listened to a whole podcast about their relationship. They kept the timeline part vague, saying only that they were friends for a while before they started dating—which includes many of the times they were photographed together and rumors circulated about them. They were just friends, they swear! Until they weren’t. Pippen is a regular on a reality show, and Jordan appears on the show’s most recent season a bit, but the two haven’t spoken all that much about the more scandalous aspects of their relationship.

How did they meet?

As the two explained on the show, they met four years ago through friends—specifically through Fat Joe and DJ Khaled, who Larsa was hanging out with one night in Los Angeles when they hit up Jordan because they wanted to see his father. But they also knew a lot of the same people. Yes, I would imagine so!

Are we sure they didn’t meet in the ’90s, back when she was a full-grown adult and he was a child?

No, they did not, they insist. “A lot of people thought that we knew each other our whole lives,” Pippen scoffed at one point. “Like I threw your fifth birthday or something.” It’s true that Pippen didn’t get married until 1997, so it’s not like she was around for the whole time Michael and Scottie played together. Still, I have to imagine Marcus met Scottie at least a few times as a kid. Little did he know that adult man was his future girlfriend’s ex-husband!

Did Pippen and Jordan at all acknowledge that it’s kind of weird that they’re dating?

They did, eventually. Pippen explained that she initially thought of Jordan as off-limits and she didn’t want to draw the negative attention that might come from them being romantically linked. “It was not something I wanted to go to war for,” she said. “I feel like you have to pick and choose your battles.” She was even suggesting that girlfriends of hers date him. But then one night out in Miami, she realized he was hot, and that was that. Apparently, he said he loved her within three or four days of when their romantic relationship started, though, again, I’m still not sure when exactly that was because they were being vague. And now they’re inseparable! As Pippen put it, “When you’re in one bathroom and I’m in the other, we’re texting each other.”

Did they try to hide their relationship once they were together?

At least a little bit. For example, Pippen was careful never to save Jordan in her phone under his real name; she listed him as “Marc Jacob,” she revealed. Like Marc Jacobs, the fashion designer, without the -s? OK!

What does the world think of #Larcus?

If social media reaction is any indication, the world is still, ahem, coming to terms with this relationship: “Everybody involved going to hell,” declared one popular tweet.

Did their exes and or families have any interesting reactions to the news?

Jordan said that there was some “shock” on his side of the family and that they were caught off-guard, but ultimately his parents want him to be happy. Pippen only averred that once her prior relationship was over, it was none of her ex’s business who she was dating.

How do we think Scottie feels about all this?

We don’t know, but certainly a lot of attention is being paid online to the state of his relationship with Michael Jordan, which, as of two years ago when Scottie’s book came out, was not great. After The Last Dance heaped glories upon glories on the already somewhat megalomaniacal Michael Jordan, because he was overseeing it so it wasn’t really allowed to say anything too bad about him, Scottie felt slighted. Ex-husbands and new boyfriends don’t mix well under normal circumstances, but you have to assume that the new guy is a Jordan must sting at least a little. The relationship itself is bad enough, but that the couple is attempting to publicize and monetize it through a podcast can’t feel good.

Is there a chance Michael is counting this as a win?

Jordan is famously petty, so yes, maybe he loves that his son is with the ex of someone who dared criticize him. Maybe he cackles when his golf buddies bring it up. But his reputation as a jerk is so big that it’s almost hard to imagine him supporting his kids’ choices? Could really go either way.

So is the podcast worth listening to?

The main reason you listen to a podcast like this is because the hosts are promising to reveal some dirt. Pippen and Jordan don’t reveal much that wasn’t already out there, and when they have the chance to dish, details are scarce. Is this really going to be a whole show? If they ran out of steam during Episode 1, what are they going to talk about in future episodes? It’s not hard to picture even the person for whom this podcast was designed in a lab to drive crazy, Scottie himself, struggling to make it through a hate-listen.