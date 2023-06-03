I’m Worried That My Wife and I Are Competing to Be Our Kid’s “Favorite’

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I have a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter. Our daughter is very stubborn like many 3-year-olds tend to be, and she’s not really a hugger. She occasionally seeks hugs from me or her brother, and never from my wife.

I feel like my wife is jealous about this. She denies this vehemently if asked about it, but recently, she bragged about how well she was portrayed in a drawing our daughter drew compared to me (I could barely tell that there were meant to be people in the drawing). This idea of a competition makes me feel uncomfortable. I know that favoring one parent over another is a common toddler phase but the idea of a kid being accused of not loving a parent enough reminds me of some of the things my abusive uncle would tell his kids. My wife wouldn’t act like that now, but am I wrong in being worried that this is the precursor to that sort of thinking? Or is it just a game that I’m taking too seriously? As I said, it’s obvious that she feels like there’s a competition, but she’ll deny feeling jealous or competitive over it if asked.

—Unwilling Competitor

Dear Unwilling Competitor,

I don’t think there are any strong parallels between your wife’s behavior and your uncle’s, but I can understand why her actions rub you the wrong way. Still, try to be sympathetic towards your wife, as she seems to be feeling insecure about her relationship with your daughter. Parental preferences are normal for toddlers, yes, but that fact does little to soothe a parent who feels that their child is simply less into them. When your wife starts making comparisons, remind her that your daughter loves her very much and that she’s just going through a phase. If she begins to sound competitive, remind her that you aren’t competing for your children’s affection, without making her feel as though she’s wrong for experiencing her emotions. Model loving behavior for both children by saying how you feel about them often and enabling them to do the same. Encourage your daughter to appreciate her mommy and allow her to see you doing that yourself. This will likely resolve itself in time.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are good friends with another couple that has always liked to have a few drinks. We are nowhere near the drinkers they are but we’ll indulge a little when we are out with them. Recently, however, “a few drinks” has turned into way more. When we make a plan to go out to dinner, they often come from another restaurant or bar before we meet, so they are several drinks in already. The night usually starts out fine, but eventually, they become sloppy and make strange or rude comments. On top of this, the wife has declared she is trying to lose weight to deal with her mounting health issues and won’t be eating. She won’t allow her husband to eat either, which makes us feel awkward when we want to eat and results in them getting even more intoxicated. Recently when we went out, I let it slip that her binge drinking surely isn’t helping her health and she became extremely defensive.

My husband wants to keep pretending we are fine with their behavior to keep the friendship, but I just don’t want to keep playing this game of pretend and I don’t feel like I should have to apologize for telling the truth. My parents were alcoholics, and I am done being held hostage by addiction and quite frankly don’t want to see the demise of friends I care about. Is there any way to keep the friendship short of pretending?

—Done Pretending

Dear Done Pretending,

Your friends need to hear the truth about their behavior, how it’s impacting them, and how it’s harming your friendship. They have taken on some potentially dangerous habits and considering your background, it’s particularly difficult for you to sit back and watch them self-harm. However, it’s likely that they will push back against you and be defensive. The friendship may also be affected if you speak up. This is a difficult position that you are in, but I think you know that it’s wrong for you to simply look the other way while people you care about engage in such destructive behavior.

As you try to decide how to confront the issue with your friends, you can try to plan social activities for the four of you that don’t revolve around drinking (though of course you can’t control your friends’ choices beforehand.) You may want to reach out to a therapist or addiction specialist for some pointers on approaching this couple without running them off. I think it’s important for you and your husband to stop enabling this behavior by hanging out with them while they binge drink. Let your friends know that you’d love to keep spending time together, but that you don’t have much fun when they get drunk. Explain that you’d be happy to go for a hike or to a play together, but that you won’t be doing anymore drinking together. There’s no way to guarantee that your words will be well-received, but there is the possibility that hearing your concerns will give them pause about their behavior.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How to help the child of a truly toxic single parent? My older sister is a bitter, rage-filled person who has left a trail of destroyed relationships in her wake. She has spent much of her adult life engaging in various kinds of distressing behavior—telling horrendous lies, verbally and physically abusing family members, manipulating loved ones into giving her money (or outright stealing from them) so that she never has to get a job. She had a genuinely traumatic childhood, and I spent many years trying to be compassionate and nonjudgmental toward her, to help her with emotional and financial support, and to encourage her to go to therapy. But she is firmly entrenched in her dysfunction, and when I last saw her two years ago, and she screamed horrible things at me and backhanded me across the face, I walked away from her and haven’t looked back.

This would all be fine if it weren’t for her 11-year-old daughter, a shy, sensitive kid who my sister has sole custody of. (The father, my sister’s ex, wanted to co-parent after their divorce but my sister made his life so miserable that he eventually gave up and moved away).

My niece adores her mom, but is clearly suffering the effects of her vicious temper and furious mood swings—she is extremely anxious and fearful, and thanks to all the bridges my sister has burned, almost completely without any secure relationships other than her mother.

Though I don’t live nearby, I badly want to help my niece, and be some kind of steady presence in her life. But how can I do this without subjecting myself to more of my sister’s abuse? It feels like trying to save her from a burning building that might collapse on me, too.

Please help.

—Not a Firefighter

Dear Not a Firefighter,

Do you suspect that your niece is being abused? If you think that your sister is truly harming her daughter, you may want to find out what your best options are for reporting her. It’s one thing to be bitter and toxic, it’s another to be abusive, and the fact that this woman hit you concerns me. If you’re unclear, making an effort to communicate with your niece more often will give you some insight into their relationship, and if you discover that this girl is truly in harm’s way, then you should report that to the authorities so that she can get the help she needs. Most states and some major cities have child abuse hotlines that you can call if you suspect the situation is truly dangerous.

With that said, as I think you know, you can’t maintain contact with a minor child without interacting with their parent. That doesn’t mean that you can’t build a great relationship with your niece, but that you’ll have to navigate some level of communication with your sister. Perhaps you can start by letting her know that you’d like to have a stronger bond with your niece, in spite of the challenges between the two of you, and ask if you can start calling regularly. Phone calls, letters, and emails can all make a tremendous difference for a young person who could use a stable, loving adult in her life. Hopefully, your sister will allow her to communicate with you without feeling a need to be an intermediary, or shutting things down because of your own relationship. Make a concerted effort, even if it means talking to your sister on occasion. Your niece could really benefit from having another familial bond, and maybe someone to talk to about her experiences with her mother. Don’t let the fact that you can’t entirely bypass your sister dissuade you from getting to know her child.

— Jamilah