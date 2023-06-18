My Husband Just Made a Shocking Request Only Weeks After I Had a Baby

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

When I was very pregnant with our second child, my husband Luke told me that he wanted to open our relationship by adding a third person. While Luke and I had dated casually at first, we’ve been committed and monogamous for over eight years, so it was a huge and upsetting surprise. I struggle with anxiety and jealousy normally, so it took a lot of effort and learning (part of it thanks to this column) to be open to it. I asked Luke to wait until six months postpartum before we had a serious discussion of pursuing it, but told him that we could incorporate it into sexy talk in the meantime to scratch his itch together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the same time period, Luke made an online friend Sarah through a niche interest. I was concerned about how frequently they texted and talked, but he assured me that the friendship wasn’t romantic or sexual and that he would tell me if it changed. I’ve spent time texting/FaceTiming with Sarah together too, since Luke wanted us all to become friends.

I’m sure you can see where this is going. At three weeks postpartum, Luke told me that he had fallen in love with Sarah and that he wanted us to pursue being together as a throuple long-distance, with a visit as soon as possible. I said I didn’t know what I wanted to do or when (I still have stitches from labor! I can’t even have PIV sex yet!), so Luke said he would wait to talk to Sarah until we had a clearer idea. Only a week after that, I heard him talking to someone in the middle of the night while he was watching porn (which he denied), but the next morning, I snooped on his phone (bad, I know) and found a sexually explicit message from Sarah.

Advertisement

I showed Luke the message I found right away, and he said that they’d been having phone/video sex and watching porn together for a week (that is, since we talked and he said he would wait), all of this at night while I was sleeping or looking after our newborn. I don’t really have words for how emotionally devastated this left me. Luke says that he loves Sarah and that he can’t imagine being a throuple with anyone else, and that he wants to bring me into their nighttime sessions and all date.

Advertisement

I’m trying my best to be open to Luke’s desires, but I’m so hurt by all the lying and hiding.

I don’t know how to trust either of them about anything. I have a lot of feelings of sadness and resentment at being lied to, and I feel like my husband is risking our family stability for the sake of his sex life. He says he doesn’t want to stop things with Sarah, and I feel like my only choices are to join in their sessions or to let it happen without me. I don’t want to break up my family but I also don’t want to hate my husband or myself if I go along with this. How do I move forward or communicate my needs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Literally in Stitches

Dear Stitches,

Per your description, Luke has provided the picture of what not to do upon opening a relationship. He was insensitive regarding your jealousy and anxiety, he lied to you, and now he’s trying to will a throuple together. That’s not how it works. You don’t get assigned a girlfriend; you get to pick her. And it’s kind of hard to do that with a newborn in your arms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If this was ever going to be workable, you should have been communicating with her alongside him, maybe not every moment, but most of them. What he’s doing is retrofitting your relationship with polyamory after emotionally cheating (depending on whether your definition of sex includes screen sex, you could just call what he did straight-up cheating).

Advertisement

He’s been so reckless that the only way for you to move forward is for him to slow his roll and recalibrate. This can’t just be on his terms. I have to wonder if he tends to dominate the relationship or if this is just his sex brain doing the driving, but his approach has been all wrong and it’s okay for you to point that out. You are entitled to your agency. Tell him that you won’t even consider an open relationship until you get that. My fear is that he’s so fixated on Sarah that given the ultimatum, he will choose to continue with her and not you. That would be really rough, especially since you just had a baby, but if he has one foot already out the door, I don’t recommend deferring to him out of desperation. If you have to start over, you will (I hope you have close family/friends to help with the baby), and you’ll be better for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am headed off to college in September. As is common in all of the colleges I’ve heard of, first-years share a room with their roommate. I am in most respects excited to meet my roommate and live with her, even though I’m used to my own room. Here’s the thing though: I’ve been on tours, and the beds are definitely in full view of each other. I normally masturbate regularly in bed in the evenings. As people go, I am very quiet and as discrete as one could be, but that obviously still doesn’t seem like an appropriate option if there’s someone literally right in the room with me. For what it’s worth, my college is known as more of a “destination school,” so I would imagine it would be quite unlikely that she would be going home on weekends to give me some time alone. I think we’ll be spending a lot of time together. Also, the communal showers are honestly kind of gross (not somewhere I would want to linger!). I could just tough it out and keep my hands away from myself until winter holidays. I would be mortified if I were walked in on. I guess I am mostly wondering what everyone else does? Surely a lot of people must be considering this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Baffled Incoming Freshman

Dear Baffled,

Given all your boundaries, I think the best thing you can do is settle in, get to know your roommate’s schedule, and choose times when your roommate is out. Of course, nothing guarantees that she won’t pop in unexpectedly, so if there’s a latch or chain as added security of the door (in other words, something that can’t be opened with a key and that a person inside would have to unhook to allow access to the room), use that. Should she surprise you, she’ll be greeted not by your hand in your crotch, but by a locked door, in which case you can yell, “Hold on,” zip back up, and let her in. It’s imperfect, but it’s probably the best workaround.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also try to collaborate with her on scheduling alone-time, being as forthcoming (or not) as you see fit. I don’t generally recommend lying, but your masturbation is your business, and I’m not sure that talking about it openly would be any asset to your life, so you can white-lie about that and just say that you have an intense meditation practice and would appreciate it if you could block off some time in the room all by yourself. Ideally, though, you’d say, “Sometimes I want to masturbate, how can we make that work with our schedules?,” and she’d have an active role in avoiding the kind of walk-in awkwardness that you’re afraid of.

Advertisement

If all else fails, don’t count the bathroom out. It might be “kind of gross,” but you know what they say about desperate times, and if you’re going days, weeks, months without masturbating, you’re going to get plenty desperate.

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

A few years ago, I became so addicted to hooking up with strangers that I’d be on Grindr every single day, looking for a quick fuck. It made me feel more alone and depressed than I had ever felt before, so I practically swore off sex. I’ve only had a few sexual experiences since then, but now that I’ve realized I’m ready for a serious relationship and have been dating people, I’ve noticed I can only maintain an erection and perform if I’m watching porn. I don’t know if it’s anxiety or what, but I’ve never had this problem before. I’ve done some googling and everyone seems to say something along the lines of “stop watching porn for a bit and don’t masturbate for a week or two, any physical stimulation should get you excited enough to get hard and stay hard.” This in theory makes sense, but I get insane sex dreams that usually make me orgasm in my sleep if I don’t ejaculate once every two days at the very least—no, I’m not still a teen, I’m 23 this year, and if I don’t masturbate regularly, I still have to deal with annoying and messy wet dreams. If I don’t watch porn, I can’t stay hard enough to masturbate; if I don’t masturbate, my subconscious makes up porn scenarios in my sleep and I ejaculate anyway. I just want to be able to have sex like a normal person. Literally praying that you have some advice for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—E

Dear E,

It sounds like your ED is psychogenic (perhaps deriving from the anxiety you mention), rather than physical. One of the tests doctors use to help get at the root of a patient’s ED is called a nocturnal penile tumescence (NPT) test—if people experiencing ED in waking life are still getting regular erections during sleep, the issue can be interpreted as psychological in nature. It doesn’t seem like you’re lacking in sleep boners.

I think it may be worth toughing out the annoying and messy wet dreams for a bit. Something that Grindr, having copious amounts of casual sex, and ingesting a lot of porn all have in common is they cause dopamine hits. Too much dopamine too often can contribute to feelings of depression—when you’re not engaging in these activities, there’s a drop off, and when you are, your body needs more of it to get that boost. This is why moderation is key. You gave up Grindr and sport fucking, but it sounds like porn has picked up the dopamine mantle, which could be why your issues persist. A brief cleanse and then continuing judicious use might be worth trying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, keep in mind that PDE5 inhibitors like tadalafil (the active drug in Cialis) and sildenafil (Viagra) can work as anti-anxiety medications too. Having wood issues can impact one’s entire attitude toward sex, so even if you don’t technically “need” them, the safety net they provide can be really useful in allowing you to not worry so much about your erections (that worrying can have a major impact on your ability to get wood). You can talk to your doctor about those, as well as your ED in general. There could be some attendant health issue there. It’s unlikely given your wet dreams, but still it won’t hurt to get some confirming tests.

Advertisement

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 36-year-old female married to a 40-year-old male, and we have a great sex life. We have even been talking more about things we can try. When I’m masturbating I think about him jerking off to me and that always sends me over the edge. So here’s the question: Is that typical to think about your spouse getting off to you? Also, how can I can I bring it up that I would like to watch him?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Self Love

Dear Self Love,

It’s extremely typical to want to be wanted (see: this recent column). I think of this idea that you’re interested in as an outgrowth of reciprocal liking, which is often how bonds are formed: People like people who like them. Being desired is one of the many things about sex that feels good. I don’t see mutual masturbation as being very out there at all (it’s so common in sex with men that it’s generally taken for granted as just part of the deal), so I think you can be straightforward with this request.

Advertisement

Appealing to a person’s ego is a good way to get what you want, and that’s especially true in a case like this, where you’re making the request because you find your partner hot and want to watch him jerk off. From any angle, this ask is an appeal to his ego. If I were you, I’d say something like, “When I masturbate, I think about you masturbating and I would love to watch you do that. Will you show me?” You can even introduce it as something new to try, as that’s been part of your lexicon anyway, lately. Don’t overthink it, be complimentary and confident, and I bet you’ll be treated to a show in no time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Rich

More Advice From Slate

My girlfriend no longer wants to shave her armpits (hetero couple). I admitted this wasn’t my preference but recognized it was likely for bullshit reasons and she went ahead. We still screw with abandon. However, I also took this as an opportunity to stop trimming myself downstairs, because honestly it gets itchy and I was only doing it for her. She was fine at first, but now seems reluctant to give blow jobs because of the unintended floss. I want to leave it! Do you think this goes both ways, or is it totally different?