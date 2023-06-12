My Husband’s Midnight Craving for Sex Is Causing a Big Problem

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My husband wakes me up in the middle of the night wanting sex. I struggle to fall back to sleep afterward and have told him so. I wake up very early for work each day, so the fact that he continues to awaken me troubles me because I am not getting adequate sleep. When I bring this up, he claims I wake him up and that he is trying to satisfy my sexual needs. I feel he is gaslighting me, but he continues to insist it is my doing. Help! What should I do?

—Sleep Deprived

Dear Sleep Deprived,

It is possible that your husband is lying to you about this to justify his habit of waking you for sex (or for some other bizarre reason), and also possible that you’re experiencing some form of what is known as sexsomnia (you can read more about the condition in some of our previous columns). You need more information to figure out which one is the reality.

Get one of those little surveillance cameras that records movement and has night vision capacity. Get your husband’s consent to place it in your bedroom. If he balks at the idea of attempting to document these nighttime activities, assume he’s lying about them and proceed accordingly. To be clear, I mean divorce him. If you aren’t the initiator, your consent has been violated and this kind of manipulation is a very concerning red flag.

If he’s on board, think back on how often you supposedly attempt to initiate sex in the middle of the night and use that to get an idea of how long to run this surveillance experiment for. If it’s true that you are engaging in sexual behaviors while asleep, a sleep specialist would be your next step.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I are looking into butt and other fun stuff after 25 years of a mostly conventional sexual history in our marriage. There is an age difference, and so I find myself more in the mood than he does. Where do we start?

—Curious Seniors

Dear Curious Seniors,

For butt stuff, Tristan Taormino’s The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women (2nd Edition) is considered the bible for women and other people with ovaries. However, you should also know about this study from last year which indicates that women, transmen, and AFAB non-binary folks are at increased risk of injury from anal play. Dr. Evan Goldstein gave us some tips back in August for mitigating risks which are worth checking out (at the link above). As for the potential for stuff in your husband’s butt, Cleis Press also publishes The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Men by Bill Brent.

But what about other areas to explore? I don’t know what you’re into, or think you might be into, so I can’t really give you a specific direction. Think about what you do like, and look for more of that—variations, more intensity, similar activities. As you engage in different aspects of sex, you’ll learn about more stuff that you may want to try. Alternatively, you can both do a Yes/No/Maybe list. I’ve recommended Autostraddle’s worksheet in the past and stand by that recommendation.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m in my 40s and never had what I’d consider a healthy romantic relationship until now. We’ve been together for a year. My boyfriend is practically perfect for me—in so many ways he’s everything I could have asked for. The problem, and I don’t know if it’s me, him, or us, is that I’m not nearly as sexually attracted to him as I have been to my previous (and might I repeat, unhealthy) boyfriends. So while we are emotionally and romantically aligned, the love I feel growing isn’t quite full of fireworks the way one might hope. Is it possible (or recommended?) to love and marry based more on pragmatism, respect, and compatibility, but not very much sexual attraction? I will add that he is very sexually attracted to me. And to my knowledge, he’s not aware that I feel this way. What are the laws of unattraction here?

—A Passionless Lover

Dear Passionless Lover,

Think about how important sexual attraction is to you. Do you need to have fireworks? Is a slow boil enough? If you need those sparks, then your boyfriend isn’t as perfect for you as you think. And if a slow boil is plenty, my advice is to spend some time considering how beautiful that kind of attraction can be. A slow boil tends to be more stable, more gentle, and less of a rollercoaster.

If you need to have fireworks, and especially think you might be missing the unhealthy dynamic, get out there and find a therapist you mesh well with. They don’t have to be an expert in sex, any decent therapist will do. Show up, do the work, and check in with your friends, too. They’ll be in a position to see patterns that you might not, and likely have insight into you that you can’t have into yourself.

Make your choice, here, slowly. If you decide to leave the relationship, be as kind as possible to him when you end it—whether it’s a hard and possibly harsh stop, or a shift into friendship.

—Stoya

