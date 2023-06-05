Help! I Can’t Stand My Husband’s Plan to Befriend Our Terrible MAGA Neighbors.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I recently moved into a rural neighborhood. Our house was the last to be built, and the other people (all retired couples with dogs) had all established a social circle, which we were quickly welcomed into. Within a couple of months, one couple, the Smiths, began having issues with another: the Jones. The Smiths explained to the rest of us they would no longer socialize with the Jones because they were causing “discord in the neighborhood.” The other couples pulled back from the Jones based on the Smith’s report. I have no desire to socialize with the Jones, either, but not because of their beef with the Smiths. It’s their politics. Mr. Smith regularly wears MAGA attire and both he and his wife have espoused mildly racist views.

My husband feels sorry for the Jones. He does not agree with their politics at all, but says he wants to be a “good neighbor” and socialize with them occasionally. While I think it’s laudable that he wants to be a good neighbor, I’m not sure that I can stomach hanging out with them. I’m prone to speak my mind and do not tolerate bullying or hate. My husband said we’ll have them over for dinner once and call it good, as a compromise, and I said I would try not to be too outspoken when (not if!) they brought up their racist or homophobic ideologies.

I said I’d try because I’m pretty sure I will say something! I’ve considered bowing out—plead a headache or some other emergency—but my husband would probably just reschedule. Should I put my foot down and tell my husband I don’t want to have them over? Grit my teeth and get through it and hold him to his one-and-done promise? Wear a Pride T-shirt and talk about our wonderful, inclusive, accepting, church and my POC friends?

—How Can We Be Good Neighbors?

Dear Good Neigbors,

If wearing a Pride T-shirt and talking about your wonderful, inclusive, accepting church and your POC friends is taken as an act of hostility, your neighbors are worse than you or your husband have imagined. It’s not as if you plan to invite them over, confront them, and ask them to apologize for their racist views (although I personally wouldn’t object to that!). Your plan sounds extremely generous. But I think both you and your husband should think about your priorities: Why is he more concerned about the Jones’ comfort than his wife’s? Why is he more worried about being a good neighbor than being a good husband?

I also encourage you to consider the perspective of your POC friends who you plan to use to make these neighbors uncomfortable. Be aware that when you say, “We had our sort of racist neighbors over because we wanted to be nice” they are going to feel that and likely see you a little differently, because you’ve essentially told them, “We go out of our way to accommodate people who make the world worse for people like you.” It’s up to you to decide whose feelings matter most.

Dear Prudence,

My wife and I have been paying through the nose for a private daycare since our grandson was born. Our son and his wife live in an expensive city and were barely scraping by when she got pregnant. The agreement was that it would end when he went to kindergarten. He turns 5 this summer. We love our grandson, but the amount of money we have spent could have taken us to Europe every year or been a down payment on a house. We are past the age of retirement and still working.

On a recent visit, our daughter-in-law announced her second pregnancy. While we congratulated them, we asked what their plans were going forward. They didn’t have any—other than us continuing to pay. We privately told our son that the arrangement ends as soon as our grandson starts school. Our daughter-in-law got very upset and accused of trying to control her family and punishing them for daring to have another child “without permission.”

My wife lost her temper and said that we didn’t need permission to stop funding a lifestyle that they can’t afford and it was time to stand on their own two feet. We ended up cutting the visit short. Our calls are not returned and we haven’t been able to FaceTime our grandson for several weeks. My wife is heartbroken while our daughter is furious. She ended up having it out with her brother telling him it was hideous to weaponize his son this way against us and calling him out on his entitlement. We are paying until August for child care, but don’t know what to do after that. We gladly welcome another grandchild, but the money’s gone. What do we do here?

—End Date

Dear End Date,

You’ve heard the expression “No is a full sentence,” right? So is “We gladly welcome another grandchild, but the money’s gone.” That’s a beautifully clear way of putting it and there is absolutely nothing else you need to say. I hope your son and his wife will forgive you, and I believe they will, if only because they’re eventually going to want you to babysit.

Dear Prudence,

I need advice on how to break some delicate news to a friend. We have known each other for many years and even graduated from the same professional program. We went through a lot together. Obviously, school was stressful, but we were the two black sheep of the class. We grew very close over shared trauma, similar family backgrounds, and most of all, shared political and ethical values.

My friend and I have always been proud of our eco-consciousness and desire to promote animal welfare. She is a vegan and, for almost a decade, I was a vegetarian. We were some of the few in the class with an alternative diet. Thus, another bonding factor. For a little while after school, I maintained my diet. However, at one point it stopped being healthy for me (I admit, I wasn’t making the wisest nutrient choices as a vegetarian). I returned to being an omnivore, not only to improve my health but to also connect more with friends and a romantic partner who had a varied diet. The problem is, I have yet to tell my best friend from school. She doesn’t live in the same state anymore, so it’s easy to switch back to vegetarianism when I see her. It makes me feel so guilty, but I don’t have the words to tell her! She has stated before that I am one of the few friends or colleagues who truly understands her. The thought of hurting animals devastates her; she recently became immensely sad when some folks at her office killed some pesky moths, rather than perform catch and release.

I have a timeline for this too. In about a year, I am getting married. I plan on having some of my favorite non-vegetarian options at the wedding. Obviously, my friend is invited. She has never attacked anyone for their dietary choices. But having her close friend turn back to the consumption of flesh from helpless animals? I just don’t know how that pans out.

—No Longer Plant-Based

Dear No Longer Plant-Based,

“Hi Friend. I’ve been wanting to talk to you about something that’s hard for me to bring up because I’m so worried about how it could affect our bond. I’m just going to say it: I’ve started eating meat again. We can talk about my reasons if you want and even though you’re never attacked anyone for their dietary choices, honestly, if you do judge me for this a little I understand because I know where you’re coming from. I respect your convictions and your care for animals so much—I have always thought this says so much about who you are, and that hasn’t changed. I didn’t want you to be surprised when I serve meat at my wedding and I would love to have your help coming up with a good vegetarian option if you’d be willing to weigh in.”

