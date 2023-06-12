Help! Apparently My Best Friend Was Not Over Her High School Sweetheart. Oops.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My best girlfriend and I have been friends for over 40 years. I recently began dating her high school sweetheart who she dated 43 years ago when we were all in high school together. She is very hurt and does not want to continue a friendship with me. She has managed to get our other friends on her side and now they are all against me. I am no longer dating this gentleman but apparently, the damage has been done. I am tempted to tell her how immature she is but don’t want to alienate her anymore.

—High School Sweethearts

Dear High School Sweethearts,

I have to say I think the alienation ship sailed when you—at least from her perspective—stabbed her in the back. Sorry. But either way, telling her how immature she’s being isn’t going to fix this.

As a general rule, I think it’s wrong to hoard exes, and 43 years is a really really long time! So I’m surprised that she was upset. I’ll go even further: I don’t think she should have been upset. But the key thing here is that she was, and you shouldn’t have been surprised. How did you not know about her lingering feelings for this guy? How were you not aware this would hurt her? Reasonable or not, those are her feelings, and as her best friend, I would have hoped you’d have wanted to protect them, or be sensitive to them. Or at least asked.

Relationships come and go. Forty-year friendships are rare and really precious. You owe her an apology, and you owe yourself an effort to salvage what the two of you have. If you can’t do that, I hope for your sake that “this gentleman” was worth it.

Dear Prudence,

A close friend recently moved to my town, much to my excitement. While we initially spend a lot of time together, our visits have slowed as she gets busier with work and an expanding social circle. I am happy for her but find myself feeling like an afterthought when she doesn’t initiate plans for months at a time. She has had trouble balancing schedules and relationships in the past and told me that other people have expressed frustration with this, so I know it isn’t personal and I haven’t wanted to guilt trip her by bringing it up. I’ve told her a few times that I’d like to spend more time together yet this hasn’t resulted in more invitations.

At one point, she suggested that she spent more time with other friends because they were single and lived closer to her so they could more easily act on impulse. I have met the other friends, get along well with them, and am not chained to my home, so this excuse feels thin at best. I’m starting to develop highly unusual and embarrassing feelings of jealousy and resentment. Should I swallow my pride and tell her how hurt I am by the mixed messaging or should I just accept the terms of our relationship? When we do get together we have a great time and she says I am one of her best friends.

—B-List Friends Forever

Dear B-List Friend,

Your feelings are not embarrassing. You’re disappointed! Of course you are! But while your reaction is not at all wrong, your friend’s behavior isn’t either.

I have a theory: Were you by chance, friends in college, who transitioned to being long-distance friends? My guess is that the two of you just don’t have the skills and experience for “We live near each other as adults balancing all the other things in our lives” closeness. Or at least, you haven’t been tested in this way. Friendship under different circumstances requires different skill sets and strengths (yes, I hear myself talking in LinkedIn language but I’m serious) that don’t necessarily translate when circumstances change. Maybe your friend was great at sending you a stream of memes, calling you to catch up while she walked her dog, or putting a card in the mail but she simply doesn’t plan out her Friday nights in advance. The week gets away from her. She goes to a work happy hour to have one drink and sees where the night takes her from there. She never knows if she’ll feel up to hanging out until a few minutes before it’s time to see each other. She’s told you as much, so I don’t think a confrontation is the way to go here. Save that approach for people who are really mistreating you or being unkind, not for those who are just being someone that doesn’t align with the version you’d personally like them to be if you could design them from scratch. A key to being at peace with your friendships at this stage of life is embracing what each person can offer you, and accepting what they can’t. If you don’t sabotage this relationship by making her feel guilty and self conscious about her time management skills, she can be a person who you text, “Hey are you out and about? Want to meet up?” and really enjoy it when the stars align and you end up in the same place.

Dear Prudence,

My 11-year-old niece has been staying with my husband and me because of her parents’ horrendous divorce. I do my best to distract her with lots of special activities and events. The problem is my sister keeps trying to piggyback on everything I do with her three rambunctious kids. I am not directly inviting her. She will hear about my plans from our mother and just push me to take on her kids or complain if I say no.

I have repeatedly explained that I can’t take on all four kids. My niece is very quiet and my sister’s kids just steamroll her when they are all together. It changes the dynamics completely. My sister complains I “never” do anything for her kids, which is false, but she can’t get it through her head that my focus is on this very fragile young girl right now and not being her free babysitter. At some point, I am going to snap and say something very ugly to my sister. I love her but her self-absorbed attitude is getting on my nerves. Can you help me?

—Only Aunt

Dear Only Aunt,

If you say no, she pushes you or complains. I completely get that these things are not pleasant. But they are things you can survive. I want you to practice the following lines for the next time she gets on your case:

—“I’m sorry you’re disappointed but it just won’t work out.”

—“That’s my final decision. I can’t be responsible for all four kids.”

—“I know this isn’t what you want to hear, but it’s not going to be possible.”

—“My focus is on my niece right now and I don’t have the bandwidth for any more childcare.”

—“Again the answer is no.”

—“If anything changes, I’ll let you know.”

—“You’re yelling and I’m going to hang up.”

—“You don’t seem to hear what I’m saying so I’m going to end this conversation.”

