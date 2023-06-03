How to Celebrate Graduation When High School Was a Flop

My daughter was a freshman when she started having real high school fun—the kind that involves a willing friend and a bottle of vodka. I’ll never forget coming home early to find two girls passed out on the couch and vomit all over the rug … but that’s another story. (A really good one. I have photos of the crime scene.)

About two weeks after we lugged that rug to the curb, Dr. Fauci helped me parent my teenage daughter when he called for Americans to shelter in place. At first, it was kind of like a dream come true. Of course I wanted to put my teenage daughter in a closet and wait for her brain to mature! My daughter’s mind and body were going through transformations that could choke a mother out. Black mascara, short shorts, tiny tank tops. It was alarming to me when I first saw her as a developing young woman. There will be no body-shaming in our home, but the world looked far more menacing the first time my innocent young ingénue dressed like a typical teenager. My state’s stay-at-home mandate put an end to the trajectory of my normal parenting, but it also helped me sleep better at night.

Of course, there were many reasons not to sleep well during those early, high-alert days of the pandemic, but at least I knew where my daughter was at all times: In her room. Even so, it took me five weeks of quarantine to finally consider what she was actually doing in there. My girl was up late at night, complaining about all the homework her teachers assigned. “They have no idea how hard they’re making us work,” she cried, her eyes tearful and bleary. When I told a friend about it, I was surprised to hear that her kids, in a different school district, were not getting enough work. My smug response might have seemed like I was gloating about our public school being so stellar during that challenging time, and maybe I was. But I also started to wonder.

Late one night, in an effort to save my daughter from herself, I ordered her to log off from her studies and go to bed. She came at me like a rabid animal. Her flaming eruption shook the house. That’s when my suspicions led me to ask my husband to search her computer.

Here’s what he found: Orange Is the New Black, Season 5, Episode 11. I love that show! Months earlier, however, when my daughter had asked if she could watch it, I had given her an absolute NO. Not now. There are emotionally healthier programs for a 15-year-old girl. Alas, we found that over the first five weeks of quarantine she’d spent 3,700 minutes—60-plus hours!—behind closed doors watching a dark drama about incarcerated women. The irony was not lost on me. So this was why she’d been treating me and her dad like corrupt correctional officers who needed taking down.

My daughter was a perfect teenager, doing exactly what she was supposed to be doing—challenging and pushing her parents. I constantly had to remind myself that she was still growing up, in lockdown. Even with all those hours spent sneaking her verboten show, my girl got an A in her online chemistry class, a grade that had almost no correlation to how much she actually learned. At dinner, we could tell she’d had chemistry when her nails were freshly painted in new colors—her favorite way to tolerate online boredom.

But it wasn’t just the periodic table and experiments with sodium hydroxide she missed out on. For me, high school was momentous in ways that had little to do with what I learned in class. I drank, I smoked, I had sex. I set up my foundation for going out into the world. What I learned in the back seat (and front seat, and on the hood of the car) helped me figure out who I was, much more than any chemistry class I might have taken.

Flash-forward to the end of 2020. I’m a mom driving home from the grocery store when a melodramatic song from my youth comes on the radio: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s “If You Leave.” Tears welled in my eyes. The song stirred memories, but I wasn’t thinking about how I missed being a teenager. Instead, I found myself longing for freedom for my daughter—the kind that comes with trips across bridges with newly licensed drivers, late-night parties at houses where parents are away, and experimentation with who-knows-what kinds of substances. There would be a price for me to pay, in anxiety, if my daughter actually had all of that, but at that point in the pandemic it was a trade-off I was willing to make. Instead, we didn’t have a single fight about her curfew, and I didn’t have to stay up at night waiting for her to come home. I felt like I was the one getting away with something.

But things were difficult in other ways. This was my teenager’s time of individuation. At home with her parents every minute of the day and every long, dark night was the last place she wanted to be. This began to manifest in increasingly obvious ways. Tension became constant. Browbeating. Hip-jutting. Eye-rolling. Seriously? Do you have to sneeze like that? She actually said that to me. We had no choice but to work it out, sometimes loudly enough for my younger son to come out of his room during school hours to ask us to please keep it down because his sixth-grade class could hear us over Zoom.

Decent parenting takes a lot of fucking time, and with nowhere to go, we had plenty of opportunity to embrace both rising tension and its repair. We spent more and more time on the couch, stacking our family’s bones of contention, then knocking them down. For me, this was an ongoing expression of unconditional love—the more they bite, the deeper I must love. When my daughter was born, I had the physical urge to snort up her 7 pounds of cuteness to keep her safe inside of me. Now, even during these challenging years, my love for her grows every day. It shocked me to realize it is so powerful that I need to let her go.

Amid the muddle in our home, the mental health of my children rose to the top of my list of parental concerns. To create space and boundaries, I devised some house rules. We started to meditate. I had the kids walk around the block every morning before school, which mimicked a commute and at the very least got them outdoors for a few minutes (and maybe even out of their pajamas). I posted a self-care checklist on the fridge that they filled out each day, including marks for things like doing something creative, doing something nice for yourself, and doing something nice for somebody else. Still, it was like trying to cure a drought with an eyedropper. There was not much I could do to fix my daughter’s lack of glorious teenage sovereignty.

Finally, more than 400 days later, my daughter put on her N95 and returned to school with only weeks left in her sophomore year. The new rules—faces hidden behind masks and desks 6 feet apart—offered limited opportunities for interaction. It all sort of sucked. Pep rallies were as flat as the daily emails sent from the schools notifying me that one class or another had been exposed to COVID-19. School might have been “back,” but it lacked luster, color, and liberties. My daughter was in a daze. There were thrift-store excursions and weekend hangouts at the beach, but she was so done with her high school experience that after muddling through her junior year, she was determined to graduate a semester early, and signed up for a couple of summer-school courses to cover the necessary credits. For her, any alternative was better than extra time spent in high school hallways.

I caught an example of how deeply the pandemic had affected my daughter when we started searching for colleges last summer. When I was on my own college hunt back in the ’80s, I examined details like reputation, student–teacher ratios, and outstanding areas of study. When the time came for my high school junior to do the same, the first thing on her list was a sprawling green campus with trees and access to hiking trails. I was struck by the absurdity. This is college we’re talking about, not summer camp. But in the next breath, I understood my daughter’s need for beauty and space. Coming out of an environment where she was tethered to home plate, she was more than ready to unleash and expand.

It is not possible for my daughter and the class of 2023 to retrieve the daring, dangerous, day-to-day dalliances of being teenagers on the loose. They are emerging from the pandemic wanting to make up for lost time, just as their voter registration forms show up in the mail. Bigger responsibilities are headed their way.

Having fulfilled her high school requirements in December, my daughter didn’t want the pomp and circumstance of graduation come June. This was tough for me to accept, but as a mom, I recognize that high school was a flop for my kid. These years merit some semblance of closure, though, so my family created a meaningful moment for our high school graduate—just my husband, my son, and my mother-in-law, addressing my daughter at a remote park as the sun went down, marking the reality that something significant actually did happen over the last four years. Congratulations! We’re moving on.