My Parent’s Messy Divorce Is Ticking Time Bomb for My Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Fifteen years ago, my father left my mother for a colleague he’d been having an affair with. My parents divorced and my father remarried, then moved back to his home country with his new wife. My mother was devastated, but eventually, she met someone too and slowly rebuilt her life. Nevertheless, she remains resentful of my father and doesn’t like to talk about him or have him mentioned in her presence. My parents never interact anymore (I believe the last time they saw each other was at my wedding, nearly five years ago).

Advertisement

It took a lot of therapy and time, but I’ve been able to forgive my parents for the way they both handled the divorce, and I have come to love my step-parents. I also became a parent myself, and both sets of grandparents are amazing with my kids. My sons are still very young—ages 1 and 3—but I would like some advice on what to tell them if (when?) the question, “How come Pops and Grams aren’t together anymore?” comes up. My instinct is to tell them that they no longer loved each other and decided to go their separate ways, but that isn’t true and I feel my mother would be quite hurt by that explanation. I’ve thought of saying, “You should ask Grams/Pops directly, as it’s their story to share,” but both my parents loathe talking about their lives together or their divorce, and I can’t trust my mom not to completely assassinate my father’s character to them, nor my dad not to shut them down, telling them it’s a private matter. I guess I’m torn, as I would like to respect my mother’s experience and not pretend it didn’t happen, but I also don’t want my kids to take sides or distance themselves from my dad, who loves them very much and is an important presence in their life, despite his past behavior. I’m also unsure what an age-appropriate time would be to have that talk with them. I guess I’m trying to do right by everyone and as a result, I am probably overthinking this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Tough Questions, No Right Answers?

Dear Tough Questions,

You are definitely overthinking this. And, if I may, I want to suggest that even with therapy and the passage of time, you still can’t quite get your mind around how this could have happened between your parents, both of whom you love and who used to love each other. These things are baffling, and yet they happen all the time. I don’t blame you for not being able to figure out how to explain it without throwing anyone under the bus.

Where your kids are concerned: If—and only if—they ask why your parents aren’t married to each other (and they very well may not—or might not even pause to think about it until they are adults, if they’ve only known each of them paired with another grandparent!), you can tell them that sometimes marriages don’t work out. And then (only) if they ask why they don’t work out, tell them there are lots of reasons, and those reasons are often complicated and fully understood only by the two people in the marriage (and just between you and me: plenty of times, not even by them). These are private matters, in fact, and you can tell your children that. And then maybe segue into a discussion of privacy and why it’s important to respect it.

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was born in the Midwest and raised by a hardworking father and a somewhat flirtatious, gregarious mother. They divorced when I was in my teens, and I stayed with my dad through high school. Mom was around only sporadically after remarrying a jet-setter. Eventually, she and her second husband settled in California, to which I too moved as an adult, many years ago. After my mom and her second husband divorced, she and I became very close (we even shared an apartment). The one thing that was hard back then was that no man I dated was acceptable to her: No one was good enough, nice enough, successful enough, or rich enough. Despite this, I managed to meet the man who would become my husband, and he and I have now been married for 33 years. We don’t have children and live a quiet, comfortable life. We work together in our retirement and make a nice living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three years ago, my mom and her third husband moved to be closer to us, and he passed away shortly thereafter. Since then, my mom has lived alone (although only a two-minute walk from us). She has a lovely home and a little dog she walks daily—in other words, she has a pretty good life. But competition has developed in her mind between her and my husband for my attention, and suddenly she seems to detest him. I can’t invite her over anymore for fear she’ll lash out at him! If she runs into him in the street, she doesn’t say hello: She immediately asks where I am and what I’m doing. It’s as if he doesn’t exist as a human being. My husband is frustrated and resentful about this. Tonight my mom called me to tell me she thinks he’s “an a-hole.” But he isn’t! He is a caring, wonderful, gracious, funny man—and he’s the love of my life. I am so tired of this rift between my 85-year-old mom and my bewildered husband. I don’t wish to alienate her, but I can’t continue to live with her nonsense anymore either. Suggestions?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Mama Mia

Dear Mama Mia,

As many years as you cover in your letter, there still seem to be a lot of missing pieces to this story, and they’re pieces that would help me advise you now. I find myself wondering, for example, if you moved to California in order to be close to your mother, despite her having left you when she left your father, and what transpired between you two before her second divorce … not to mention why the two of you ended up living together after it. I’m also wondering whose idea it was that your mom and her third husband move so that they could be a two-minute walk away from you—and what her relationship with your husband was like before her husband died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I ask these questions because the two of you seem pretty enmeshed, and because there seems to be a particularly unhealthy dynamic around your relationship to each other as it co-exists (or doesn’t) with your relationships with the men in each other’s lives. Without knowing more, the best I can do for you is suggest that you sit your mother down and tell her firmly that although you love her very much, you have a life with your husband that she must respect, and that if she can’t—at the very least—be polite to him, you and she are going to have a severely limited relationship going forward. Brook no arguments about this: Tell her it’s nonnegotiable. And then sit down with your husband and tell him you need him to be sturdier and less reactive to your mother. Help him to understand that her behavior toward him has nothing to do with him. That much is clear to me—now you need to make it clear to him. This won’t be easy (it’s never easy to convince people that something isn’t “personal” because everything feels personal), and my guess is that you married someone who is especially sensitive to your mother’s brand of craziness (because that’s what we do: We gravitate toward people who will “help” us, in one way or another, relive the traumas of our childhoods). You are going to have to be the sensible, sane, no-nonsense one here. I wish you fortitude.

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

After a decade of exhibiting symptoms but struggling to get labs ordered because I was “so young” and I didn’t “look sick,” I was diagnosed with Lupus (SLE, the most common type of Lupus) in August 2021. I was 29. My siblings showed little to no concern and have not once asked how I’m doing in the nearly two years since I was diagnosed. Lupus affects my daily life and sometimes I miss events to care for my body, as I’ve been advised by my rheumatologist. And before my treatment could take its full effect—and while COVID was still spreading rapidly, of course—I was advised to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces. Fast-forward to July 2022, when I had a horrible flare-up right before my nephew’s first birthday. My doctor advised that I avoid any gatherings while COVID was still a risk and I was in a flare, as a real risk existed for my liver/kidneys. My brother’s response was that he’d never again invite me to celebrate his children’s birthdays; he told our father that he didn’t want “to go through this again.” The other important piece to note is that my son passed away in 2014, before his first birthday (he was 5 months old), so a first birthday for a son was emotionally triggering for me, and I felt that an emotional trigger during a flare, during COVID, would be a bad idea for my overall health. My brother did not understand any of this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have had issues like this with my brother and my sister since we were children. We had a mother who fought cancer for 16 years, and I stepped up at the age of 8 (cooking, laundry, cleaning, caring for our mother) and they exhausted everything I had to offer during those years. We grew up in a volatile broken home, and I don’t know how to communicate with them because they seem completely uninterested in my life, and they don’t accept my valid reasons for being unable to attend events they host. They also get very angry if criticized in any way. Historically, any criticism from me, specifically, never goes over well with them.

Now I am sick, I am tired, and I realize I’ve not ever really lived for myself. I’ve gone to therapy, set boundaries that were disrespected by my sister, tried to communicate my feelings with both of them, and it just goes nowhere. I had also set a boundary around asking my husband and me about having kids after the loss of our first and only child. Given my health issues, we have made the extremely painful decision not to have any more children. When I told my brother that this was not something I wanted to discuss, that it was painful for me and was a private matter between me and my husband, his response was to try “selling” me on the idea of having kids after all, listing all the reasons I should. I just don’t know where to go from here. Nothing is off limits to my siblings; it truly doesn’t seem to matter to them what I’m going through. I feel as though I may need to let go of my brother and sister because their behavior stresses me out, and stress triggers the flare-ups of my Lupus. I don’t want to lose my siblings, but I fear I may have to. I don’t know what to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Sick and Tired

Dear Sick and Tired,

I am loathe to recommend cutting off contact with family members—I believe that it’s a drastic, last-ditch action to take only when there is no other option—but I think your situation rises to that level. To be honest, I’m not sure you “have” your siblings now, if their response to your prioritizing your health and safety is to stop inviting you to join them in celebrations (and so on). I will say that overall your relationship with them doesn’t sound healthy, and I wonder about your father’s role in all of this, too, especially given your very difficult childhood. My suggestion is that rather than announce that you will no longer be in contact, you protect yourself in a quieter, stealthier way. Step away from emotional entanglement with them. Don’t “criticize” them (what’s the point?). Don’t call them at all. If they call you, and they become abusive, make an excuse and get off the phone quickly. And if you do talk to them, don’t tell them anything about your life. If this sort of no-actual-relationship contact, however limited, seems worse than nothing—and it pains you to deal with them at all—or if you feel that not being able to fully engage with them means that being in contact isn’t worth the trouble, stop taking their calls. They’ll get the message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice from Michelle Each Week

Dear Care and Feeding,

We have two teens: Our daughter just turned 14 and our son just turned 16. The drums of doom (or celebration?) that herald our son’s graduation and subsequent leaving our house are getting louder, as he will be a junior next year. Our daughter will be a freshman. Our biggest concern as we enter the final high school years and then their leaving for college is that they build and maintain a relationship into adulthood. We are lucky they don’t bicker often, but they only occasionally choose to hang out together at home. They have pretty different interests and friend groups. (Think one amazing at math and science, one a rockstar at English and social studies; one athletic and one not.) We try not to force their togetherness but we do encourage them to spend time together. They will watch movies or TV shows and listen to music sometimes, which is possibly all we can ask of them. They are planning on going to the same in-state university since that’s the school all of our family members have attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My husband and I both have relatively close-knit extended families. We do things together about once a month with my husband’s family and he talks to his siblings weekly or even daily. They also have pretty diverse interests but make it work. I get together less frequently with my siblings for a variety of reasons, but we do see each other several times a year. Since my siblings and I all dislike talking on the phone, we have an active private chat group and “talk” daily that way; my husband and his family have one too! We would love to see our kids grow up to be as close as we are to our siblings. We are trying to figure out how we can provide a structure for them to build up their relationship and how we can help them sustain it. It will obviously be their decision what they do as adults, but how can we do all we can (and what are our limits) to help them build a good adult relationship?

Advertisement

—Growing Up and Away

Dear Up and Away,

I know how badly you want your kids to have what you have, and what means so much to you. But it’s important to remember that they are not you: They may or may not want to be in constant contact with each other as adults. Not everyone craves or even welcomes this. And I do know that the relationship they have now is not a predictor of their adult relationship (my own brother and I had no relationship to speak of when we were teenagers—we had nothing in common and almost nothing to say to each other, though there was no enmity between us; now we talk regularly and fondly, if nowhere near as often as you talk to your siblings, and see each other whenever we can, given the 500 miles between us). I’d suggest you stay hands-off when it comes to their future relationship. Creating a “structure” for them to have a relationship around is as likely to backfire as it is to succeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, why not focus on the here and now, do fun things together as a family—take trips that all of you will enjoy, find an activity that all of you can participate in (even if it’s just eating good food together)—and don’t pressure them to be friends with each other. That will come or it won’t. Pushing for it, trying to control it, and/or trying to recreate your own sibling experiences will not make it likelier to happen. (Also, as long as I’m here: Have these kids decided on their own—even your own not-yet-in-high-school daughter—to go the same college everyone in your and your husband’s families have gone to? Or is this something you’ve decided for them? If this is their own plan or dream, fine; if you’ve made that decision for them, maybe think about not going through with that.)

—Michelle

More Advice From Slate

My daughter is 4 and my niece is almost 6; they’re the only grandchildren on my husband’s side. At my daughter’s birthday party, my sister-in-law brought two identical presents. She informed me that one was for my daughter and one was for my niece, so my niece wouldn’t get jealous and misbehave.