My Girlfriend’s Superpower in Bed Is Suddenly Off Limits

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My girlfriend and I are two women in our early-20s, and we’ve been together for nearly two years. Our relationship is mostly great, except for one thing: Over the past six months, the quality of our sex life has dropped dramatically.

My girlfriend developed really bad tendonitis in both of her wrists very suddenly. It makes it difficult for her to do a lot of things she used to enjoy, including, well, me. My favorite parts about having sex have always been the hand stuff (I don’t really enjoy oral, and fingering has always been what does it for me). We’ve tried to substitute with sex toys, but it hasn’t been quite the same. Sex used to be a big part of our relationship, but it’s been really impacted. It usually goes like this: The sex is mediocre and ends too soon, I have a hard time hiding that I’m dissatisfied, and then my girlfriend feels like shit. It’s resulted in us hardly having sex at all.

We’re a really communicative couple and we’ve talked about this a lot! But we’re really not sure how to get through this one. It sucks to make my partner feel anxious or inadequate, and it also sucks to not know how to get me off. Any tips for ways we could move past this? We both really miss having fun sex, and we’re not sure what our options are. (We even tried scissoring! We’re young and fun—please help!)

—Premature Lesbian Bed Death

Dear Premature Lesbian Bed Death,

This is absolutely unfortunate, and your dissatisfaction is understandable. There’s nothing like real human fingers, curled up toward the best internal spots. No dildo I’ve ever encountered can replicate this feeling. First, practice some active acceptance. Your girlfriend can’t do you the way she used to. Y’all have to figure out new ways and new types of satisfaction.

So, is there anything you haven’t explored? Are there types of toys you haven’t tried? I would give the Magic Wand a shot, and also (I’ve done influencer work for them previously but paid for this one with my own money) Lelo’s Enigma Cruise. Can you do yourself while she holds you? Do her and get off on her getting off? What about psychological stuff, fantasy, erotic readings, watching porn, impact play, soft sensations that aren’t directly stimulating, teasing, and edging?

Worst case scenario, you look under several stones and can’t find a way to make this work. Then you’ll have to decide whether you want to remain in the relationship. There’s no shame in understanding that a relationship isn’t satisfying you and kindly and gently moving on.

Dear Missing the Boat,

I recently relocated due to a family death and am in a small town. At age 53, I feel 30ish but I’ve been here three years and met “nada.” To be honest I’d like to get back into regular sex while looking for longer-term commitments. I just don’t know how to in a small town and I’ve never had to use dating apps before. How do I start?

—Missing the Boat

Dear Missing the Boat,

You might want to take a look at the ageism suggested by saying you’re 53 but feel 30ish—do you mean you’re vital? Full of energy? Do you think people in their 50s aren’t usually like this? Are you maybe ruling out people your own age because you’ve got some internalized presumptions about maturity and what being mature means about life and goals? I’m just guessing based on three sentences.

As far as apps, again, you’re saying you’ve “never had to use” them. If you feel like you resent the idea, don’t do it. Don’t be one of those people that’s a negativity bomb for others to swipe past. If you can see apps as a potential opportunity, great. But if you feel like you’re resigning yourself, maybe focus on ways to meet people that you’re comfortable with. You might get involved in activities. If there are coffee shops—if you’re in the U.S., I know there isn’t the same communal caffeine culture, but they can still be pretty friendly—you might become a regular. Volunteering is another avenue. Anything that’ll get you out there encountering other humans.

No matter your age, identity specifics, or what you’re looking for, dating can take time. Finding the kind of relationships you want can take effort. Life hands us all kinds of stuff, but it rarely gives us exactly what we want on a platter. Good luck. With enough gumption and elbow grease, you’ll probably find something close enough eventually.

Dear How to Do It,

My girlfriend is a woman in her mid-30s who has never experienced an orgasm. Our relationship is relatively healthy but our shared frustration in bed is becoming an ever-increasing conversation topic and challenge for us. We usually have multiple times a week and have tried using different lubes, toys, and positions among other things. I enjoy performing oral and do this frequently as well. We’re relatively comfortable discussing past relationships and she has told me that she’s gotten closer to having an orgasm with me than with guys from her past.

While sex is enjoyable for both of us, I have been experiencing a combination of guilt, frustration, pity, and failure. The more we focus on getting her to orgasm, the less enjoyable and more strenuous sex has started to become for me as I try to last as long as possible and we engage in whatever she feels might get her to orgasm. She has recently seen a women’s sexual health doctor that specializes in this, who has essentially said everything sounds normal. I suggested she get a second opinion.

I remain a willing partner, but worry that she may never orgasm, or if we figure it out, whatever it requires might not result in enjoyable sex for me. At present, this isn’t something that would determine whether or not we stay together, but we do discuss marriage and starting a family. I want her to have orgasms now, but also can’t help but think about the future—I fear that a lifetime of this would result in it becoming a bigger issue for both of us. Where can we go from here?

—Frustrated Boyfriend

Dear Frustrated Boyfriend,

Some women don’t orgasm. Do encourage your girlfriend to get a second opinion. Also to see a sex therapist. And you can consider couples’ counseling as well, to tackle your fear about the lifetime ramifications of your mutual frustration over this inability to achieve orgasm.

But putting all this pressure on a peak of pleasure is the best way to prevent one. Counterintuitively, your best bet might be to chill. Take joy in contact with each other. Focus on what feels good. Decentralize her orgasm and also your own. Look at, and prioritize, what you do get out of sex over mourning what you don’t. Good luck.

—Stoya

