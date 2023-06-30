You know that meme that’s always popping up on gay Instagram, the one about how “If his room looks like this”—this being a dingy, menacing cell with an uncovered mattress on the floor, dirty clothes strewn about, and an overturned lamp in the corner—“you know the dick is gonna be good”? You’d think it would make having a messy living space a badge of honor, but … not for me. More than once in the past year, I’ve turned down a hookup out of embarrassment about the state of my room, and I rarely feel comfortable hosting social gatherings or inviting new acquaintances to my apartment for fear of the less-than-stellar impression it might give. As a gay man, the cleanliness of my home and tastefulness of its decor have increasingly become sources of anxiety and shame.

I can’t help but think that my anxiety around cleaning and decorating mirrors other anxieties common in the gay community, particularly surrounding body image. There’s a sense of failure I feel about my inability to maintain a spotless, impeccably stylish apartment decked out with vintage European furniture that is comparable, I’m sure, to how many gay men feel about their bodies when they scroll through the impossibly chiseled physiques that litter social media feeds. But just like we can’t all be male models, we can’t all be neat freaks all the time. (Hell, even Marie Kondo has given up her full program of obsessive joy-sparking.) So maybe this Pride season, it’s time for the gay community to welcome one more “tribe” under the rainbow umbrella along with the twinks, bears, and otters—I’m here, I’m queer, and I’m a slob.

Look, I’m aware I risk coming off like I’ve composed this whole article to excuse myself for being a total mess. But please, hear me out. We all know that the cultural assumption that all gay men are meticulously neat interior-design wunderkinds is an outdated stereotype. Still, it’s one that hangs on strongly within the gay community itself. Perhaps it’s the inevitable outcome of my generation’s growing up during the original run of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that we must all live in the shadow of the Fab Five, cursed with the knowledge that we may never measure up to their clean, manicured vision of queerness.

To confirm that the neat freak/domestic diva stereotype I keep failing to live up to isn’t just a reflection of my own addled, neurotic imagination, I reached out to Jack Halberstam, author of The Queer Art of Failure and a professor of Gender Studies and English at Columbia University. Not only was Halberstam able to offer much-needed validation, he also helped me understand how and why cleanliness became intrinsic to the identity of the gay male. “The stereotype emerges by seeing gay men as more like women, culturally speaking, than men,” Halberstam told me, “and therefore more concerned with the domestic and the household, with cooking, with fashion, and with things that have been conventionally assigned to femininity.”

On a practical level, the historical phenomenon of gay men taking up traditionally feminine labor isn’t that difficult to wrap your head around. As Halberstam sees it, establishing a homosexual household without (obviously) a wife not only necessitated that gay men fold domestic duties and responsibilities into their lives and identities, but it allowed them to reinvent what was historically marginalized as “feminine” into something more distinctly homosexual. “There’s a very clear sense that women take care of household order, women clean up, women do the dishes, women care the bathroom is clean. And then the gay man is like, ‘Well, I’m not going to live with a woman. So this set of duties now falls to me and becomes part of who I am.’ ” It’s probably here, as something resembling a “gay culture” begins to emerge from the primordial soup of “confirmed bachelorhood” during the 20th century, that concerns over aesthetics, style, and taste begin to come into play.

At a certain point, it became common to suppose not only that gay men are skilled homemakers, but tastemakers as well. Halberstam, for instance, points to the legacy of Oscar Wilde and “the 19th- to early-20th-century dandy who is clever, witty, and well dressed, at the very forefront of fashion and the avant-garde, what’s cool, and, eventually, what Susan Sontag called ‘Camp.’ ” The association with aesthetes and tastemakers “put gay men on the side of a kind of seemingly feminine set of concerns that, nonetheless, they turned into something very, very different—a source of cultural capital.”

Thus, being seen as “put together” and “cool” became an avenue for social advancement, and in many ways remains such for the wider LGBTQ+ community today. But to my mind, in contemporary gay culture, the overvaluation of image and appearance has transformed aesthetics into less an avenue for reinvention and social mobility and more a set of standards to which one must adhere in order to prove identity and flaunt social (and material) worth.

Of course, those standards have shifted since the days of Oscar Wilde and the campy “queens” and “fairies” of the mid-20th century. For Halberstam, much of today’s gay culture is represented by a “wholesale refusal of any association with femininity whatsoever,” pointing to apps like Scruff and Grindr, where he sees a new kind of “body fascism” emerging. This is evidence, he thinks, of a “doubling down on masculinity and narrowing the expectations of what a gay male body will look like.”

While this feels true of modern gay body ideals, I’m not sure I agree about how much it applies to the home. In my experience, accompanying the hypermasculinity of the gym-body aesthetic is the expectation of domestic excellence, a never-ending Equinox treadmill of trying to achieve the ideal bro body while maintaining the perfect “femininely” manicured living space. And just as with the sculpted biceps and abs, the living room can become a means of communicating dominance, taste, wealth, and standing within the pecking order of the gay community.

Now, before you think I’m out here judging anyone, I’ll admit I’ve posted my fair share of thirst traps. But I find that the prouder I’ve become about showing off my work at the gym, the more my domestic shortcomings have become a demoralizing sore spot. To put it bluntly: Even knowing all I do about the origins of the tidy-gay stereotype, I worry that my periodic messiness, shitty furniture, and lack of design sense represent some larger personal inadequacy, forever hindering my social standing and desirability as a gay man who should have his shit together by now. If I resent anything about the stereotype of gay men as clean and tasteful, it’s the fact that I frequently feel like a failure for not living up to it!

Surely these preoccupations are unhealthy. When insecurities about your apartment begin to impact your self-worth (or keep you from getting laid), you know you have a real problem on your hands. For practical advice on this topic, I reached out to K.C. Davis, a licensed therapist and the author of the book How to Keep House While Drowning. Davis specializes in helping people cope with anxieties surrounding domestic chores. According to Davis, feeling shame around cleanliness is surprisingly common and, despite the benefits of organization, the pressure to live up to an imagined standard can itself harm your mental health.

“I’ve always hated cleaning. I’ve always really struggled with it feeling kind of burdensome and overwhelming,” she told me. “Everybody’s brain can be a little bit different.” According to Davis, our relationship with household chores is informed by various factors that include neurodivergence, depression, OCD, disability, or even simple personality quirks. Experiences of financial insecurity, marginalization, or discrimination due to class, race, or gender also impact how we approach and relate to household tasks. For gay men, Davis points out, between the problematic feminization of homosexuals and the complex relationship of gay identity to domestic labor, it’s hardly surprising that household chores can carry a certain amount of emotional charge, particularly when compounded with issues of mental health and experiences of instability and marginalization often found in the LGBTQ+ community.

For those who feel anxious or overwhelmed by care tasks, like I do, Davis stresses the importance of not attaching your self-worth to your perceived successes or failures of household maintenance. “If you believe that being clean is a moral obligation because of who you are or because of society in general, oftentimes when things are difficult for you, you’ll get overwhelmed, and you feel paralyzed and do nothing because you know that you can’t make it perfect,” Davis said. Instead, try letting go of any arbitrary comparisons you may be making, and try setting more realistic expectations.

Davis advocates starting small and focusing on making your home “functional.” “I think the best thing to do is to start shifting your perspective on your house. Instead of needing to do it to be ‘good enough,’ we do it because we’re people that deserve a functioning space.” Likewise, Davis suggests practicing self-compassion. “Instead of thinking, I’m going to wake up tomorrow and be a totally different person and completely reorganize everything, instead, slow down, take a deep breath, and start with one thing.”

It sounds simple, but it’s worth noting that it isn’t always easy to let go of certain stereotypes, narratives, or myths surrounding your identity, even if they’re a source of anxiety or shame. I’m going to borrow a page out of Davis’ book and start small. Maybe making the bed before inviting over a hookup is good enough! Fucking in a space that actually feels lived-in is hot. You don’t have to create a perfect, sterile, hotel-esque environment to prove you have your shit together, because honestly, underneath all of that, we all know you probably don’t—really, who does?

With that in mind, I think it’s time that we as a community collectively decide it’s all right that we can’t all be perfect, wealthy interior designers, or obsessive clean freaks. We need to celebrate the flaws that make us human, allow ourselves to be the sloppy, lazy, fucked-up people that we really are, and learn how to work from there. Being gay doesn’t mean you have to clean house like the Fab Five, and you don’t have to be part of the Fab Five to be fab. As Pride month comes to a close, maybe it’s time to move on into an even freer season—your slob era.