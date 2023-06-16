I Planned the Perfect Birthday for My Friend. She Wants to Take Her Husband Instead.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I understand that friendships change after having kids, but right now I am feeling used by my oldest friend, “Ally.” Ally has a 3-year-old son. I love the little guy, but the only time that Ally ever responds to my texts or calls is when she needs me to watch him. Otherwise, it is just non-responsive texts or last-minute cancellations. When I talk to Ally, she brushes me off with the excuse that she is a busy mom. For Ally’s birthday, I got two tickets to a Broadway play in the city. We always had a tradition of doing this together. Ally was excited about the tickets, but then she told me she rather take her husband and have me stay and babysit her son. I am very hurt by this. I would be happy enough to babysit so they could go out, but these tickets were expensive and it has always been something we did together. What should I do? I am very tempted to cancel one of the tickets, make up a work excuse, and just go by myself.

—Offended

Dear Offended,

It sounds like you’re overdue for a heart-to-heart with Ally about her behavior and the future of your friendship. Let her know that you have no problem babysitting her son on occasion, but that it has gotten to the point where that’s the only sort of interaction that you all are having. Remind her that going to Broadway shows has been a tradition for you guys, one that means a lot to you and that you purchased these tickets so that you can go together. Explain that you care about her dearly and understand that motherhood is difficult, but you’re not just a sitter, you’re her friend. Friends spend time together and don’t just talk when one needs the other for a favor. If you’re so inclined, you can offer to babysit on a different night so that she and her husband can celebrate her birthday together, but let her know that the Broadway ticket offer was for the two of you, and that you’d be happy to find someone else to go with if she’s not willing to accept that.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother became a parent at a young age, and when she divorced my father during my teenage years, it was assumed that she would eventually remarry. After a string of unfortunate circumstances and questionable choices over the course of a decade, she finally found “Joe.” They’ve been dating for a year now, and she insists he’s “The One.” Since my long-term partner and I live five hours away, we’ve only met Joe a few times. He’s fine. What matters is that he seems to treat her well enough, and my mother seems happy. However, after their most recent visit, my mother embarked on a bizarro campaign to make me view Joe as my adopted father. This irritates me to no end because 1.) My mother and I have a challenging relationship due to her own unresolved childhood trauma and narcissistic tendencies, 2.) I already have a biological father with whom I also have a complicated relationship but still speak to on a regular basis, and 3.) at 28 years old, I am not really looking to onboard new parental figures.

My mother’s argument is thus: after marrying my mother’s bio father, divorcing, remarrying, then divorcing again, my grandmother married a nice man when my mother was in her late teens/early 20s. My mother and her step-father were able to develop a beautiful, quasi father-daughter relationship. It’s true that both he and my grandmother played active, formative roles in my childhood, and I consider that man to be my grandfather more so than my mom’s biological father, with whom we rarely had contact. (In fact, if I was to designate a father figure outside of my bio father, it would be this man.) Every time we talk, my mother tries to sell me on New Daddy Joe. I attempt to deflect, but she’s persistent. I can’t quite understand why she’s so insistent on this point. My guess is that Joe has a teenage daughter (who I’ve met and seems fine) and an adult son (who I’ve also met and find utterly distasteful). My mother is providing the son and daughter with financial and emotional support, and I believe she sees Joe and his children as a “do over” for her own unhealthy marriage and maybe even a “pay it forward” opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives as her stepfather did on hers.

I am not sure how much Joe knows about this campaign, or his level of interest in me as a candidate for a new daughter. Overall, I am not particularly interested in fostering a deep relationship with Joe or his children. While I am absolutely committed to being as pleasant and cordial with them as possible when the situation arises, I don’t particularly feel a need to view any of these people in a familial way. Am I overreacting here? How can I kindly convey to my mother that, while I support whatever path she chooses in this new chapter of her life, I have no interest in reenacting the Brady Bunch in my thirties, with this relationship or any future partners?

—No New Dads

Dear No New Dads,

You aren’t overreacting. You’re a fully-grown woman, and you have the right to decide with whom you get close to at this point in your life. Let your mother know that you are happy that she’s happy and that you fully support her relationship with Joe and his family, but that you are not interested in viewing him as a father figure. Explain that between your step-grandfather and your biological dad, you are content with what you have in that regard. It would be difficult to build a daddy-daughter relationship with a man you don’t know in your 30s, and it’s something you just don’t want (or have) to do. Tell her that you understand her desire to build a family structure with Joe and his children, but that while you’re happy to be cordial with them, you simply do not have the interest in developing a close relationship with them. Your mother will likely be disappointed, but she’ll simply have to accept your choice.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a 23-year-old woman who lives in the house with her parents while taking a break from school. My mental health is very important to me and always being around my family takes a toll because they live through stress because of their past decisions. My mother came to the states at 7, lived in the projects in downtown NYC, got her degrees, and moved out to the suburbs of Jersey in a newly built house. I’ve seen the struggles my parents went through to get where they are now, including going the both the crash of ‘07 and the pandemic. However, my life is completely different. I have a choice to be stressed or take things one step at a time while I’m applying for full-time jobs that will allow me to be financially stable (at the moment, I am babysitting).

My trouble is that I know where I am and where my head is at. I have a plan that will take more time for me to get where I believe I need to go as a young adult and am paving a career for myself. My mom at my age had different responsibilities, but her comments always make me feel like a failure. I let her get into my head about me being lazy, a party animal, irresponsible, a spoiled brat. It was her idea to make me stay home and commute to school. Last semester, I was a full-time student working two jobs along with an internship. To top it all off my car got stolen, which made me more dependent on my parents.

I thought that after I got a new car, things would smooth over, but even when I try to meet her in the middle by being helpful around the house and attending family events with her on the weekends, I’m apparently still not doing enough because I haven’t landed a full-time job. I’ve tried explaining to her that I will pick up one responsibility at a time and finding a job for me is about building my career, not just making money. I have babysitting for that and have started building up my confidence more. I started applying to jobs in March. She always tells me I’m not doing enough, but I feel like I’m doing more than enough because I haven’t felt this kind of calm in years. I know how much I can handle and do not want to be unnecessarily pushed.

The bottom line is, I am 23 and don’t know where to start when it comes to balancing out what I want in life and how my mom wants me to go about doing it. I have tried talking to her, but all I get is more hate towards myself by the end of the conversation. What do you think I should do?

—KP

Dear KP,

You and your mother see the world through very different eyes, and as you’ve said, her experiences have made it difficult to get your perspective and the plan you’ve developed for your life. While it would make things easier for the two of you to be on the same page, you don’t require her understanding to achieve the goals you’ve set and build the career that you want. It’s understandably difficult for you to be somewhat reliant upon your parents without having their full support, and while having a particularly challenging relationship with your mother. However, I think the best thing you can do for yourself is to try and accept the fact that your mother doesn’t get you and make peace with that. Your job during this time when you require your parents’ help is to try and survive them as best as you can. You know what your goals are, you know where you’re going. Stay focused and allow your mom’s negative comments to be background noise. Do your best to explain yourself when discussing your future, but try not to let her words get to you. If you’re absolutely unable to take any more of your mother’s feedback, then you should prioritize moving into your own place and lessening your reliance upon your parents. You may find that you’re less rattled by your mom’s attitude when she has less influence over your day-to-day life.

—Jamilah

