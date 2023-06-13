My LGBTQ Son Is Feeling Increasingly Unsafe in Florida. Is It Time to Leave?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a single Black mom living in Florida with a 13-year-old LGBTQ Black son. I don’t need to tell you about the culture wars going on down here, but my son says he is feeling increasingly unsafe at school and in our neighborhood. I want to pack up and leave this summer when school is over, but part of me feels as if we should stay and fight for our rights. What are your thoughts?

—Stay or Go?

Dear Stay or Go,

I could easily dedicate 5,000 words to rant about all of the reprehensible things going on in Florida, but I’ll spare you, because you know. I’ll just say that you couldn’t pay me to set foot in that state—and I mean that literally, because I would decline any invitation for a speaking engagement there.

That said, your question is a tough one to answer from my end. On one hand, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ population in America, and that’s noteworthy because this is the first time the HRC has done this in its 40+ years of existence. I’m not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but I have some ideas about how scary it must be to simply exist in a state like Florida for anyone in that population. Not to mention, your son is Black as well—so that makes his life doubly challenging in an area that is openly bigoted. I wouldn’t fault you one bit if you decided to leave, assuming you have the resources to do so (many in similar situations don’t), because psychological safety is important for children.

The one thing I would warn you about is this level of bigotry is, to some extent, everywhere in America. I live in a so-called “liberal bubble” in southern California, and a Pride flag was burned in front of an elementary school a few miles away from me recently. Yes, some areas are worse than others in this country—but very few areas are completely safe. So in other words, leaving Florida could be like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. We need to attack the root cause of the sinking ship in order to stay afloat.

All of that said, I think you need to sit down with your son and ask what he wants. If he is truly scared for his well-being and physical safety and wants to leave, then I would do whatever it takes to protect him. As the LGBTQ person enduring the pain, his voice matters most in this situation.

Part of me believes that the politicians in Florida are attempting to make that state so incredibly hostile for certain marginalized citizens that they’ll pack up and relocate, which means only the supporters of these toxic policies will remain. If that happens, then voting those particular politicians out will become next to impossible. So if you and your son are up for it—and again, I would not fault you one bit if you’re not—I would consider staying and fighting for your queer rights. If you ultimately decide to leave, that’s fine too. However, I want to make the point clear that this isn’t just a “Florida problem.” This level of hatred and bigotry will be coming to everyone’s doorstep in the near future until we fight against it like our lives depend on it—because quite frankly, they do.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a bit of a lower stakes question. My husband and I have 6-year-old boy-girl twins and a 3-year-old daughter. Our younger daughter is going through a phase of wanting to do everything like her big siblings. She wants to be included in everything that they do. Both of the older kids get very annoyed by her. I can understand why. We’re getting her to work on knocking so that she doesn’t barge into their bedroom, but anytime one of them is doing something without her, or god forbid the two of them are doing something together, she needs to be included. At the same time, trying to get the twins to set boundaries with her has had mixed results—her brother in particular goes a bit overboard, yelling “shut up and go away!” or that sort of thing, something we’re also working on. How can we guide her out of this phase in a way that isn’t so annoying for her siblings? My husband thinks the solution is to have the twins have some dedicated time with their sister, and then the rest of the time would be for them to do what they want, whether it’s with their sister or not, but this seems like a bad idea for me—I’m not sure how well a toddler would understand this.

—Toddler Mimicking Twins

Dear Toddler,

Fear of missing out (FOMO) is a thing for humans of all ages, and I absolutely can see how youf youngest could feel as if all of the fun is passing her by. Since she’s only 3, she doesn’t understand how her siblings wouldn’t want to be around her, and she certainly doesn’t understand the strong bond that many twins have—as a twin myself, I feel some empathy for her in that regard.

However, I’m not a big fan of your husband’s idea of mandated playtime with their sister. If anything, I think it could have the opposite effect because they would harbor resentment towards her. Obviously, telling her to “shut up and go away” isn’t a good option, either—but I think you should have the twins occasionally ask her to join them on some activity. It doesn’t need to be all of the time, but a few activities together could go a long way in helping her feel wanted.

Also, you should empower your twins to tell your daughter when she’s not welcome to join them. Again, this shouldn’t happen all of the time, but they have the right to set boundaries for what they want—as long as it’s done tactfully. Since she’s just a toddler, his may not go very well for a while, but rest assured that she will figure it out eventually. My youngest daughter followed my oldest around everywhere and annoyed the heck out of her. I taught my oldest to firmly, but politely tell her if she wanted to be left alone and I also asked her to include the little one if it seemed appropriate to do so. It took some time, but it worked.

Thankfully there’s good news. When she becomes school-aged, she’ll gravitate towards her peers more than her siblings because she’ll have more in common with them. I’ve seen this countless times with my friends’ kids and my own kids—and I have a feeling the same will happen in your family. It may seem like torture for everyone right now, but this too shall pass.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My younger daughter is turning 8. She has a lot of friends. Her birthday is in about two months, but she’s been talking nonstop about having her party at an indoor bouncy house facility. This place is very expensive to rent out, and there’s a flat rate, so even if some kids can’t make it, we’d be paying the full price. It’s not that we can’t afford it, but I’d really rather our money go to something else. My wife really wants to let her do it, but I’m not sure. I think our daughter should just choose 10 friends maximum, and we can have them run around our backyard, or pick fewer friends and we can have them go to laser tag (the local laser tag place has birthday parties for eight kids for about half of what the bouncy castle place would cost). Our son and daughter are both older, and we never threw big expensive birthday parties for them. My wife counters that by saying that neither really had that many friends in elementary school, so it didn’t make sense. I understand that my wife wants to celebrate our daughter’s birthday and make her happy, but I don’t think that a big, expensive party is necessary or practical. How can I get my wife to consider alternatives that are still fun but more affordable and practical?

—Planning a Birthday That Doesn’t Bounce

Dear Planning,

As a dude who once attended a $15,000 birthday party for a 5-year-old girl many years ago, I will be the first to tell you that I agree with you wholeheartedly. To be clear, I’m not hating on the family who spent that kind of cheddar for their kid, because they clearly had the money to burn—but oftentimes lavish parties for kids are disguised as ways for parents to flex, instead of serving their children’s desires.

I’d ask your wife what were the best memories she had as a child. Maybe it was walking on the beach with her dad, creating crafts with her mom, or family movie nights. For me, I vividly remember watching pro-wrestling with my dad and how much I loved to see him get so fired up about the matches. The thing that all of these moments have in common is they cost very little to almost nothing to pull-off, but they create the best memories.

I’ll go out on a limb and guess that your daughter won’t remember her 8th birthday party at all. I mean, do you remember your 8th birthday party? I bet your wife doesn’t remember hers, and I sure don’t remember mine. So why endure such a ridiculous expense when it won’t serve your child now or in the long run? I bet she would have just as much fun running around your backyard with a few of her friends and it would cost a fraction of what you would pay at the bounce house place.

Sometimes all it takes is a healthy dose of perspective for parents to realize that spending big money for a kid’s birthday party really isn’t necessary. My youngest daughter is turning 10 in a few weeks—and that’s a milestone birthday. All we’re doing is having a few close friends and family members over to celebrate with her and that’s it. To be clear, I’m not shaming extroverted big spenders who love to host large parties. Go nuts, if that’s your thing. From what I’m reading from you, that’s not your thing—so hopefully you can help your wife to see your side.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a non-sensational question, albeit a tricky one. My late wife unexpectedly passed away a few years ago. Our sons were both under 5 at the time. Horrible, every parent’s worst nightmare other than harm coming to their child. They called her Mommy. Through hard work, therapy, and help from my community, I pulled myself together. I eventually began dating, and very quickly my boys saw my new partner as a mother figure. Even before we married, the boys referred to her as Mommy. Fast forward, we married and welcomed our first born this past month. I very much try to keep my late wife’s memory alive and reference her often. We were High School sweethearts. I spent almost half of my life dating or married to her; half of all of my memories and things I have done involve her.

Here is my head-scratcher: My sons are so young, everyone other than those in the know assume my wife is their birth mother. So how do I reference my late wife and how do I easily correct assumptions? “Late wife” works most of the time, but when the kids are involved it gets tricky. Other than birthing them, my wife is in every way their Mommy, but my late wife also is even in death, their Mommy. Late Mother doesn’t roll off the tongue. Saying birth mother or ‘from a previous marriage” implies we separated. So how do I reference her in a way that is easily digestible?

For example: My wife is in the same room, neither of us are blonde, someone asks, “He has beautiful hair, where does the blonde come from?” “His _____ had blonde hair.” If I answer “his mother,” that creates an unanswered question; “OMG he is so young, what happened?” If I answer “My late wife,” that just seems cold, still creates an unanswered question, and is always met with a flood of “I’m so sorry.” Or, “OH! Your baby is adorable, hope he’s letting you sleep. But being your wife’s third, I’m sure she’s a pro at this point” … Bottom line being, I very much want to talk about my late wife as two of my boys’ mother and a partner whom I never stopped loving, while not stepping on my current wife, who is all my boys’ mother, and whom I am madly in love with. I am fully prepared for you to answer that there is no way this will never be awkward.

—Late Mommy, New Mommy

Dear Late Mommy,

First off, I want to offer my condolences for the loss of your first wife. There’s no doubt it must have been gut-wrenching for everyone involved, especially you. I’m glad you ended your letter with the statement that there is no way this will never be awkward, because that’s probably the truth.

Just by reading your letter, you seem to be a really good guy who cares deeply about the feelings of others. However, in order to maintain some semblance of sanity, I think you and your wife need to come to an agreement on how to reference the mother of your first two sons. In doing so, you both shouldn’t center the feelings of anyone else (other than your kids, of course) and remember that the awkwardness created by others is not your problem. If it were me, I would go with “late wife” and wouldn’t worry one bit about coming off as “cold.” The death of a loved one isn’t supposed to be a warm and fuzzy topic, anyway—and I think most reasonable people understand that.

Also, you should keep in mind that strangers aren’t obligated to know the whole truth about your life. Using the example you gave about the person commenting about your wife being a “pro” since she has three kids, I’d simply respond with, “Yep, she’s an amazing mom.” Why tell them anything else? It’s none of their business. The same goes for the blonde hair question—you could shrug your shoulders and say, “Who knows? It looks good though, right?”

In terms of your children, one option is to have them refer to your late wife as “Mama” and your current wife as “Mommy.” I’m not saying this is the perfect answer, because a perfect answer doesn’t exist, but at least they won’t go by the same name. None of this is easy, but you’ll lose your mind if you focus your energy on the feelings of anyone outside of your family—so don’t.

—Doyin

My husband and I have a 3-year-old son. My husband has never been a patient man, and our son has hit an admittedly very frustrating phase of stubbornness and attitude (he is very much a “threenager”). I’m not perfect, and do sometimes run out of patience myself, so I understand my husband doing so as well. My frustration, though, is how my husband responds. I generally go with telling my son that he isn’t making good choices and that he isn’t being nice or kind, or that what he said/did hurt my feelings based on the situation or behavior. When he reaches his limit, my husband quickly goes to calling our son a “turd” or a “butthole,” and this really bothers me.