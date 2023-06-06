I Survived My First Year After College. I Know What All Recent Graduates Need to Hear.

“What’s next for you?” Come graduation season, we’re all faced with the universally dreaded question, but I was one of the lucky few who actually had an answer to it. I told everyone I had landed an internship at Slate and secured a New York sublet. Even if it was a short-term plan, no one really pressed any further.

It is now a year post–college graduation for me. I still get the same question, but this time, I’m coming up short.

I’ve certainly nailed down my rehearsed disclaimer: “I graduated in May” has been my default explanation for the disparate ventures I’ve pursued since leaving school. I’ve lived for a summer in Brooklyn, spent the fall traveling across Europe, and am now back in D.C., living in and working from my childhood bedroom. And no, I don’t know what’s next.

A year ago, I imagined I would be working full time for a publication and would have moved out of my parents’ house by now. Neither of those expectations panned out, but that’s OK. When life is no longer dictated by an academic calendar, time works differently. A year might feel long and consequential in school, but it is only a blip in the grand scheme of things.

This revelation was extremely daunting at first, but it has also provided me with a kind of relief. If you’ve just graduated, whatever your plans are, just know that they don’t have to be perfect. You don’t even need to have an answer to the infamous question. You have time to figure it out—a lot of it. And while you’re taking my word for it, here’s some more advice for surviving your first year as a new grad.

What a Way to Make a Living

1. Very few people have their dream job right out of college. It’s OK to spend some time working a job that isn’t perfect (as long as it’s not a fraught work environment). Often, that imperfect job will help you understand what you do—or don’t—want to pursue in the future.

2. Although networking can feel forced and make you cringe, it’s a good way to see what options are out there.

3. In school, you know how you’re doing based on grades and written feedback. While performance reviews are usually worked into the job, they’re less frequent, so it doesn’t hurt to check in with your manager if you want to go over how you’re doing. It will give you a good sense of how you can improve, and also shows your investment in the job.

4. Set goals for yourself. They don’t need to be lofty, but having something to work toward will motivate you. It’s not all about your career, either. I set goals in all areas of my life—from where I wanted to land a byline to how many books I wanted to read by the end of the year.

Missed Connections

5. Meeting people post-grad is hard, especially if you’re like me and work remotely. Going to happy hours, trivia nights, and book clubs helps.

6. Take advantage of friend-of-a-friend connections in your city. It’s much less intimidating to meet someone new when you know you have something in common (your friend), plus you know they’ve been vetted by someone you get along with.

7. Constant social interaction and putting yourself out there can be draining. Take some time each week to recharge by reading, going on walks, or simply lying in bed scrolling on TikTok. Who cares if it’s seen as brain-numbing? Sometimes that’s what you need.

8. It’s OK to not be in constant contact with good friends from college. There are certain people I text daily and others with whom I have sporadic conversations. The lack of communication doesn’t mean you’re not still friends, there are just different types of friendships.

9. Given that I went to a small school with very few eligible bachelors, I was excited to start dating in a big city. Learn from me and solidify your community in a new place before diving right in! Sure, going on Hinge dates is one way to meet people, but it’s a lot easier to deal with dating drama when you have a support system that’s located nearby.

Extracurriculars

10. Take advantage of all the weird experiences that you can do before you “settle down.” I spent some of the fall taking care of strangers’ pets in Europe.

11. Get a library card. You will save so much money.

12. If you’re living and working at home, make sure to spend some time outside of the house. Coffee shops are great, but the library is a good work venue, too. Just don’t go after 3:15 p.m. unless you want to run into schoolchildren.

13. Visiting friends in their new cities can be fun, but don’t overdo it. You’re going to want some weekends to be present wherever you’re living.

14. If you’re not a gym rat but still want to work out, get Class Pass. You can try out all sorts of classes, and I find that it’s more cost-effective than a gym membership. My primary form of exercise is running in the park, but I spend about $20 a month for ClassPass Lite so I can visit my local gym whenever I feel like lifting or using the elliptical.

15. Treat yourself. It doesn’t need to be a huge spend. I take myself out to Chipotle every few weeks. Post-grad is hard—the smallest pick-me-ups can do wonders.