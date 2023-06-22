I’m Worried My Neighbor’s Feral Child Is Going to Drag Mine Down Too

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our kindergartener became fast friends with a new neighbor’s child, just one year older, when we moved in a year ago. At first, they played well together; however, it’s become clear that our parenting styles don’t align. My neighbor, with whom I’ve become friends with, has no consequences for her child should they act out. For example, when we were out together at a nature conservancy learning about tapping maple syrup, her kid didn’t like the taste and threw the remainder of her little cup at her mom. Then the child ran away, focused on her next source of fun, while the mom awkwardly cleaned herself up. There was no discussion (that I witnessed) of the event, despite being together for hours afterward.

Now my kid is starting to take on the neighbor child’s rudeness, poor manners, and ignorance of rules when they are together. I am beginning to avoid them as I have a baby and it’s more difficult to be with them than other friends due to having to manage this extra behavior from my otherwise well-mannered kindie. My question is: Do I say something to my neighbor, or just decline offers to hang out until they naturally fade away? I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I’m tired of her kid’s negative effect on mine.

—Tired Neighbor

Dear Tired Neighbor,

I wouldn’t say anything to your neighbor about her parenting, no. I wouldn’t want to intervene unless your child was actually harmed by hers. But there’s another option besides just quietly ghosting your friend: Hang out with them if you want to, and talk with your kid about appropriate behavior. Let them know—in the moment, if you want, when they’re following their friend into some sort of trouble, though you can also preview it before you go out—what your expectations are. Every family has its own rules, every parent parents differently, and kids learn this, too. It doesn’t matter what your friend does, you can set expectations and teach the behavior you choose.

Chances are fairly good that your child isn’t just acting out because of this one friend, by the way—they go to kindergarten and see tons of other kids with a range of behaviors there; they are also 5 years old, fully capable of pushing boundaries without any influence from anyone else, and may at times also want to grab your focus away from the baby they now have to share attention with. (Even the best-natured kids can act out more when there’s a new baby in the house! And it can last a while.) So be wary, too, of blaming all your kid’s misbehavior on this one friend; just focus on parenting your own child in the way you believe is right.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Six years ago, I became pregnant with my first child and my parents’ first grandchild. At the time, my in-laws had two grandchildren that called them “Grandma and Grandpa.” I also had three living grandparents that went by “Grandma, Grandpa, and Grandma (Name),” as they have since I was a child. Because of all these grandmas and grandpas, I told my parents that if they wanted to go by different monikers, I would fully support it. I also didn’t care if they didn’t—I tried to emphasize that they could be called whatever they liked. They settled on “Mimi and Pops,” which worked for us. I had another baby, who refers to them this way as well.

A few years later, my brother got married and had a baby. From the moment they told my mother about the pregnancy, they told her that she wouldn’t be called “Mimi” and would rather the baby call her “Grandma ‘Name’.” The main reason was that my SIL’s mom didn’t want a nickname, and they didn’t want my mom to have any special treatment. (It is worth mentioning that my mom is local to where the baby will be raised; but my SIL’s mom is not.) I wasn’t there for the conversation, but my mother was quite hurt by the way it was brought up and insisted upon. My brother has since apologized for hurting my mom’s feelings, but they still insist on their baby calling my mom “Grandma Name” rather than Mimi.

However, now their baby has reached an age of language. It’s becoming noticeable that my kids have one name for their grandparents while he has another. Both my parents have done their best to honor my brother and SIL’s wishes of going by Grandma ‘name’ and Grandpa ‘name.’ But my nephew hears his cousins calling them Mimi and Pops, and has called them that a few times himself. The way I see it, this is a losing battle, as the more verbal grandchildren use those names frequently and it would be unreasonable to ask them (now 6 and 4) to call their grandparents something different. That said, I do know this issue is important to my SIL. If it were feasible, I wouldn’t mind having my parents go as “Grandma and Grandpa,” but that obviously isn’t an easy change to make at this point. My SIL has never asked me nor my mom to change what my kids call her.

My mom prefers Mimi, as she has grown attached to it. (If my dad cares one way or the other, he hasn’t said anything.) My question is this: Who gets to decide what the grandparents are called? My feeling is that the grandparents themselves should decide, but I concede that I had more say in what they called themselves than my brother and SIL, since I had kids first, and can see how that might not be fair. Other than wanting my parents to go by their chosen names, and the difficulty associated with my children being confused by their cousin calling them something different, I don’t really care. I just want family harmony.

—Mismatched Monikers in Montana

Dear Mismatched Monikers,

The good news first: I don’t think you actually have to do anything! If your nephew starts calling your parents Mimi and Pops and his mom doesn’t want him to, it’s on her to let him know and try to, er, enforce the Grandma and Grandpa names—that’s a them problem, not a you problem.

You and your kids can simply carry on as you have been.

In terms of who gets to decide on grandparent names, I tend to agree with you that it should be up to the individual grandparent in question. I cannot pretend to understand why your brother and sister-in-law believe that calling your mom “Mimi” amounts to “special treatment”—it’s a fairly common nickname for a grandmother. Feels like a weird thing to fixate on! Maybe there’s something else going on in those relationships. At any rate, if your parents are really bothered by this weird rule and not going by their chosen names with your nephew, that is also not your problem; it’s an issue for them to take up with your brother and sister-in-law if they choose to.

Does it bother you that the cousins have different names for your parents? I’m just a little unsure of what the trouble is if no one’s actually fighting about it—you didn’t say that it was currently causing any intra-family strife. Your sister-in-law hasn’t asked you to get your kids to drop the “Mimi” and “Pops” in favor of “Grandma” and “Grandpa” (which they shouldn’t have to do! So I’m glad she hasn’t suggested it). Again, there’s not much for you to do here, since it’s not up to you what your nephew calls your mom. This will probably just come down to what he settles on as he gets older. It’s not your fault (or anyone else’s!) and it’s outside your control, so try not to worry too much about it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I married my husband in 2020, right before the pandemic. My husband has a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old from his previous marriage, I have a 10-year-old. My daughter’s father isn’t in the picture. My husband and his ex-wife “Sabrina” have split custody of their kids. During the pandemic, they split their time between us and Sabrina, but Sabrina contracted COVID and isolated herself several times, so between March 2020 and May 2021, the kids spent more of their time with us. Even if they’d split their time evenly, given that we were all stuck at home without much going on, we all bonded very quickly.

All three kids get along great, especially my daughter and my stepdaughter. They also love me, and they call me “Mom,” just like they do Sabrina. Sabrina travels for work often—3-4 days a month or so, but other than that there’s a fairly normal co-parenting setup. I’ve noticed that my stepkids talk about going to stay with their mom like it’s a chore. I think part of it is that they miss my daughter when they’re with their mom. But when they’re with their mom, they call us frequently, whereas when they’re here they barely call her. Apparently, Sabrina has no fashion sense, so my stepdaughter only ever wants me or my daughter to help her shop for clothes. Sabrina does have a partner who she wants to introduce to her kids at some point, but the kids don’t know about this. We all have similar incomes. Her house is a bit smaller than ours, but again there are two less people living in it, so it’s more spacious in that sense. Materially, neither house is really better than the other.

I don’t really understand this. Sabrina isn’t a bad mother, as far as I know. And the kids aren’t acting scared or frightened of going there, as if she’s abusing them or she’s neglecting them; they’re acting like she’s a chore to be around. I don’t have a ton of experience with Sabrina, but she seems like a perfectly loving person. I feel bad for her and guilty that my stepkids seemingly overwhelmingly prefer me to her.

—The Favorite Mother

Dear Favorite Mom,

I think you’re probably already doing what you should be doing: caring for all the kids, trying to be a good stepmother, doing your part to help the shared custody and co-parenting go as smoothly as possible, not disparaging Sabrina to any of the children. I don’t want to minimize what’s going on, but I do think ages 9 and especially 12 are right in that window when kids are really trying to assert their independence from their parents. Why they’re focused on Sabrina more than their father, I don’t know; they could be upset with her for some reason they don’t feel like sharing—and she also might seem like the more vulnerable parent, and therefore the easiest target of their scorn or anger. (Kids are ruthless that way, and pick up on those disparities and make those calls about who they can most “safely” attack without even realizing it sometimes.)

It’s worth talking with your husband about this, assuming you haven’t already done so. One or both of you can probe a bit more, ask the kids questions, try to get to the bottom of their annoyance with their mother. If you think it’s warranted, you two might try talking with Sabrina about some of your concerns. Hopefully, this is a phase they will all come through—I don’t think the kids will always feel this prickly about their mom, unless there’s something major going on that no one has told you about. Either way, it’s fair that it concerns and bothers you, but I hope you can believe that you’re not responsible for it. Just keep doing the best you can, being present for and loving toward your stepkids. And if they do choose to open up to you or your husband about what’s happening—if something bigger is happening—try to listen to and support them without inserting yourself into the conflict between them and their mother.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have been together for over 20 years. We are lucky to be close with his parents and extended family. The major exception is his sister, “Carrie.” As long as I can remember, she has been at best immature and melodramatic, and at worst volatile, manipulative, and verbally abusive. She regularly storms out of family gatherings, flies off the handle and hurls nasty insults, slams doors, etc. If anyone tries to talk with her about it, she becomes extremely defensive, claiming that everyone is mean to her and she’s the real victim.

Over the years, my husband and I grew tired of the dynamic and set some boundaries. When we lived in generally the same area we would always show up and be cheerful for birthdays and holidays for the sake of the kids, but didn’t extend ourselves outside of those times. There was usually some excuse why Carrie and her family couldn’t do the same and attend our kids’ birthday parties or milestone events. The truth is it was actually a lot less stressful without her there.

We’ve since moved across the country and have minimal contact. In the meantime, Carrie had another big, unreasonable blow-up with my in-laws and said more cruel things. My MIL finally had enough and insisted that the only way she would talk with Carrie is if they went to see a therapist together. Nearly a year later, she finally agreed. They are trying to patch up their relationship, which we are all relieved to hear, but we’re also frankly wary after decades of walking on eggshells around her.

This summer my husband, kids, and I plan to spend a couple of weeks with my in-laws like we usually do. My question is: What obligation do I have to see Carrie? I have a limited amount of vacation time and I want to enjoy it, not stress about what drama Carrie is going to cause this time. It’s sad that my kids don’t really know their aunt and cousins, but they’ve made almost no effort to be involved in our kids’ lives. At this point it’s so awkward and stressful to be around Carrie, I’d rather just hang out with the many other extended family members who are fun and drama-free.

—Damned If I Don’t?

Dear Damned If I Don’t,

You and your husband have chosen to set a boundary with his sister. That boundary isn’t null and void just because you happen to be (briefly) in the same place. I don’t think you have any particular obligation to spend time with Carrie—you certainly don’t have to go out of your way to see her while you’re visiting your in-laws.

If your in-laws want to invite her over while you’re staying there, however, I don’t think it’s your place to tell them who they can or should have in their house. You can let them know that you’d prefer not to see her, if you want to, and/or remove yourselves for the day if they choose to invite her anyway (or stay somewhere else altogether, like a hotel or Airbnb). Whether it’s worth the trouble and/or expense depends on how much you want to avoid Carrie altogether. If you don’t want to hang out a lot with her, but would be okay with, say, one big family dinner at which many people, including her, are present, then fine. If even that is too much for you and your husband, it’s your right to make other plans. Of course, even if you are justified in not spending time with Carrie, there may be repercussions if you avoid or flat-out refuse to see her—you cannot control how she or the rest of your husband’s family will react. But I don’t think you owe her your time.

—Nicole

