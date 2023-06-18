Some men bond with their fathers-in-law through traditionally acceptable activities like grilling, drilling, hunting, grunting, watching sports, or simply gazing admiringly at something with an engine. My father-in-law and I did something a bit different: We went to the Proud Boys trial.

It started with a Secret Santa gift exchange organized by my partner’s family. My assigned gift recipient was my 86-year-old father-in-law, Walter, and I was stumped. I hesitate to say one can have too many books, but my in-laws come closer than anyone I know. Many of the books resided in boxes, alongside assorted files, photos, and memorabilia of sentimental value. The last thing Walter needed was another thing.

Summoning my millennial sensibilities, I decided to give him an experience: lunch, plus an outing of his choice. The outing would satisfy Walter’s craving for stimulation and adventure, and lunch, I hoped, would facilitate some quality conversation.

I figured Walter would opt for a trip to one of Washington’s museums, but despite a couple of reminders, weeks passed without a plan. He abruptly announced his intention on a father-daughter phone call with my partner:

“I decided what I want to do with Ian for my Secret Santa gift. I want to go to the Proud Boys trial.”

At the time, five members of the right-wing extremist group, including Enrique Tarrio, its former chairman, were on trial for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in D.C.’s U.S. District Court. It was probably top of mind for Walter, a lover of history and politics, due to the ambient MSNBC commentary that was ever-present in my in-laws’ condo.

I couldn’t help but smile at Walter’s suggestion. A museum would have been fine, but this was downright spicy. And since, as father-in-law and son-in-law, we literally couldn’t describe our relationship without invoking the legal system, there was something fitting about going to court together.

But was it possible? Could we actually just show up to the federal courthouse and sit in on an explosive trial? I had to verify whether this was a gift I could deliver.

None of the courthouse staff I spoke to could guarantee that the trial would be open to the public—this decision was up to the judge—but one was “pretty sure.” That was good enough for Walter. We were on.

I wondered what it would be like. Walter and I had enjoyed a warm relationship since our first meeting four years prior. After my partner and I moved to D.C. during the pandemic, we saw each other regularly, but almost always in group contexts with my mother-in-law, my partner, and eventually our son, as well as other family members who live locally.

I wasn’t worried that one-on-one time would be awkward. We shared numerous interests (books, writing, music, history), and the varied chapters of Walter’s life appealed to my conversational tendency to ask questions. Where we differed was the degree to which we welcomed vulnerability and fraught topics in conversation. Some of this was generational: What used to be called “airing your dirty laundry” for much of Walter’s life is known to my cohort as “maintaining a social media presence” or “writing a personal essay.” Some was personal preference. Walter loves a good party, a spirited group debate, and/or collective reminiscing around a well-outfitted dinner table. He prizes buoyant, invigorating conversations. My high-water mark for human interaction is four or fewer people who want to go deep, even if it leads to dark places. I once attended a Death Cafe event, where a bunch of strangers and I discussed our feelings about death.

I anticipated that this in-law outing might also highlight some differences between our respective approaches to logistics. Walter is an improviser. I, at least when it comes to travel or daylong outings to federal court, am a planner. Walter follows his gut; I perform cost-benefit analyses. Especially since this outing was a gift, I wanted to strike the right balance between deferring to his desires and taking responsibility for the success of our adventure.

Walter wanted to take the Metro. This puzzled me. He’d rarely taken the Metro in the time I’d known him, and rightfully so—he has chronic joint pain. Picturing an out-of-service Metro station elevator and interminable stairs, I gently insisted on calling a car.

“Have you gone to the District Court to watch a trial before?” I asked en route.

“No,” said Walter, who’d worked as a lawyer decades ago. He’d been there to attend a citizenship ceremony, and for “a couple matters that [he] surely can’t remember.”

I asked Walter more about the legal chapter of his life, figuring that this might be our best opportunity to talk. He told me about his environmental law work in the 1970s, and his favorite boss, periodically pausing to ask the driver if we were going to take this or that street. (Walter would pass a D.C. version of the Knowledge, the famously difficult exam for London cabbies, if one existed.)

“I think we’re just following Google Maps,” I said.

Our late morning arrival at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse was impeccably timed. Before we entered the building, we encountered a shared antagonist: Richard Barnett, the “Stop the Steal” rallygoer who’d broken into Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 and put his feet on her desk.

Barnett had just been found guilty. He and his attorneys issued statements and took questions from a dozen journalists who all held phones aloft, recording video. Walter followed suit. Barnett had become one of the mascots of Jan. 6, and now he stood not 10 feet from us. It felt as if we were at a judicial zoo.

After we cleared security—Walter first, then me—I was looking for a courthouse map or someone to ask for directions to Courtroom 24 when I noticed that Walter had already shuffled over to the elevators. I followed him in. As the doors closed, I experienced the dreamlike sensation of being in an elevator with absolutely no idea which floor I wanted to go to. We exited on a random floor, and I jogged around, checking the placards outside each courtroom. Wrong floor, we learned the hard way. We tried another. This time our brute-force approach prevailed.

A sign directed the media and the public to a separate viewing room. Hours into the day’s proceedings—it was almost noon—I hoped there would be space for us amidst the journalists and fellow citizens who wanted to witness our legal system process one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. But save for a lone court clerk, the viewing room was empty. A silent TV screen divided into quadrants showed four different angles of the courtroom: C-SPAN in the style of NFL RedZone.

“Will there be sound?” Walter asked the clerk.

“Yes,” he said. “They’re in a sidebar right now, so your choice is silence or this.”

He pressed a button, and harsh static invaded our ears.

“Silence is great,” I called.

Sidebar ended. The English documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who’d embedded with the Proud Boys on and before Jan. 6, was being cross-examined by a bespectacled defense attorney, Norman Pattis, whose formidable gray ponytail looked straight out of Colonial Williamsburg. Pattis had unsuccessfully defended Alex Jones in the Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation trial.

The proceedings were instantly compelling. Pattis was a Disney villain of a lawyer: articulate, snarky, and prone to theatrical grandstanding.

“So would you say your project was a failure?” Pattis asked Quested, who hadn’t yet sold the film.

“It depends on your definition of success,” Quested said.

“If I’m a producer making a documentary to sell, then, I don’t know: maybe selling it?”

“Not necessarily. The goal is also to spark a conversation.”

Before long, Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, dismissed the jury to address another defense attorney’s motion for mistrial and castigate him for various infractions.

“Do these again and the jury will hear from me why that’s wrong and improper,” Kelly warned.

“I’m sorry, Your Honor. I’ll try not to do anything that makes you angry,” the attorney said, as though unremorseful yet the tiniest bit afraid that Kelly, if sufficiently provoked, might transform into the Incredible Hulk.

“It’s not about what makes me angry,” the judge responded. “It’s about the rules of evidence.”

Kelly used the authority vested in him to legally declare it lunchtime.

Our lunch was not the leisurely, meaningful, conversation-facilitating meal I’d imagined before we settled on the Proud Boys trial for our outing. And earlier that morning, Walter had even declined my offer to get us sandwiches to bring with us.

“I’m not that interested in food right now,” he’d said. “I’d just as soon head down to the courthouse.”

This reminded me of a Mitch Hedberg joke: “My friend asked me if I wanted a frozen banana, and I said, ‘No, but I want a regular banana later, so … yeah.’ ”

The thing about lunch is, eventually you’re going to want some. I didn’t want unanticipated hunger to spoil our adventure—my gift. So before leaving the house, I’d stuffed my winter coat with a diverse selection of protein bars.

We ate our bars on a bench in a wide carpeted hallway, watching lawyers, clients, and clerks pass to and fro and commenting on what we’d seen during our brief stint in the viewing room. It felt like halftime.

Walter’s phone rang.

“I’m at the federal district courthouse with Ian. … Great. We’re eating chocolate bars.”

Did great refer to the overall outing? I hoped so. Worst case, at least he liked the protein bars.

“We should go into the actual courtroom when the trial reconvenes,” Walter said after hanging up.

I wasn’t so sure. The sign on the courtroom door had been clear: Even actual journalists, who outranked us, were directed to the viewing room. What if we were asked to leave? I didn’t want to be the most undesirable person in a room that contained Alex Jones’ lawyer and five Proud Boys.

“I guess we can try,” I said.

“We’ll just follow someone in,” Walter assured me.

And so we did, passing through two sets of weighty wooden double doors into a room lit by grand hemispheric lamps that hung from the ceiling. The government attorneys, the five defendants, and a baker’s dozen of defense attorneys were arrayed around multiple large conference tables.

Here, too, there was plenty of room for us in the pews. We joined a handful of notepad-wielding journalists behind the prosecution. Several spectators sat across the aisle, perhaps friends or family of the defendants. A middle-aged woman with white-blond hair had dyed her pigtails red and intertwined them with blue fabric with white stars. I assumed that this was what happened if you went to a hair salon and asked for a Betsy Ross. Each time I looked over, she was knitting.

“All rise,” the court clerk said.

This was much better than the viewing room. Now, thanks to Walter, we were really at the Proud Boys trial. Sharing a physical space with actual Proud Boys charged the air between us and them and heightened the drama. But courtroom etiquette limited my interactions with Walter to the occasional nudge and hushed aside.

“That must be Enrique Tarrio,” Walter whispered.

“The tall guy with the beard and shaved head?”

“No, the other bald guy with the glasses.”

Walter pointed at the other of the two men who could possibly have been the Proud Boys’ national chairman. (Tarrio is Afro-Cuban.) That was our longest conversation at the Proud Boys trial.

The trial was captivating enough that that was OK with me, at least in the moment. I thought Walter must be appreciating it at least as much, given his interests and life experience. Maybe the trial wasn’t as different from a ballgame as I thought. Two teams were vying for victory, Walter and I were rooting for the same side, and the competition was sufficiently absorbing that not much talk passed, or needed to, between us.

There is a place for such an experience, which former U.S. Poet Laureate Donald Hall called a “third thing” in an essay about his relationship with his wife, the poet Jane Kenyon, after her death: “We did not spend our days gazing into each other’s eyes … Most of the time our gazes met and entwined as they looked at a third thing.”

If, as Hall wrote, third things were important for long-term romantic partnerships, they seem even more essential to bonding between heterosexual men—maybe especially between fathers-in-law and sons-in-law, for whom the constraints of traditional masculinity, intergenerational differences, and the involuntary nature of their bond often inhibit more direct and vulnerable connection. The Proud Boys trial existed outside the canon of stereotypical male bonding activities but was no less a third thing.

Where the trial did diverge from many other possible third things we might have chosen was that its substance wasn’t primarily entertaining, pleasurable, or even pleasant. When the prosecution’s turn came to question Quested, the government attorney laid bare the bleak, nauseating ugliness at the heart of the trial. Walter and I sat side by side in quiet camaraderie, our eyes and minds trained on the same target. An experience that is fundamentally about division and conflict and societal fracture may not seem connective, but few things engender common cause like a shared antagonist.

After Quested was dismissed, a prosecutor asked to admit two pieces of evidence, cautioning that one document outlining Proud Boy meeting protocols and group values contained crude material.

The defense attorneys vigorously objected, fearful these documents would turn the jury against their clients.

“I didn’t wake up this morning intending to say No Wanks into a microphone in a federal courtroom,” said the prosecutor.

The Proud Boys have a policy called No Wanks, which prohibits members from masturbating more than once every 30 days, unless it’s done within a certain distance of a consenting woman—1 yard, per the document in question (turns out chivalry is not dead).

I first heard about No Wanks on a 2017 episode of This American Life, so the mention of crude material had given me some indication of where we might be headed. But what about Walter? Was he completely unprepared? I couldn’t bring myself to look over and gauge his reaction. To look would have been to acknowledge what was happening and risk some less-than-timely eye contact. But I didn’t mind experiencing this alongside each other, as long as I did so with tunnel vision.

Debate over whether to admit the documents at all—and if so, whether to redact specific passages—was interrupted when one defense attorney broke ranks.

“If we’re going to go there, let’s let it all hang out, wanks and all,” she said, presumably thinking the Proud Boys would benefit from seeming more like sophomoric weirdos than sinister plotters.

“No wanks!” clarified multiple laughing Proud Boys. Tarrio wagged a finger in mock admonishment.

It was a strange day for the court stenographer.

That the bawdy interlude was suboptimal content to take in with one’s father-in-law didn’t stop me from enjoying it, although it seemed like a distraction from the Proud Boys’ penchant for political violence. I was curious to learn what would happen, but Walter leaned over to suggest we head home. I didn’t think he was scandalized—just ready to call it a day.

The ride home was quieter. We spoke of the trial a little, but I didn’t yet know what to say about it. I was consumed with the silent work of processing what I’d seen that day. Maybe Walter was too, weaving it into the quilt of all the major historical moments he’s witnessed. Other than the ride there, we hadn’t had much chance to talk about how and who and why we are. We hadn’t much increased our understanding of each other. But those were my aspirations. This was a gift for Walter, and a good gift is one that aligns with the recipient’s interests, desires, or needs. I had given Walter what he wanted: the gift of a unique shared experience that neither of us would soon forget. That time together was a gift to me too. And even if we hadn’t transcended all the tropes of father-in-law/son-in-law bonding, our out-of-left-field pastime was vastly preferable to watching baseball.