My Family Ignores My Carefully Constructed Gift Wishlist. I’m Ready to Give Them a Piece of My Mind.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am writing to you with what is possibly the world’s biggest first-world problem: My family continually tries to outsmart my holiday list. I am a woman in my early-20s, and I have curated a list of possible gifts for distribution amongst those interested since I was 15. I know it’s a little unusual for adults to do so, but I only send it to people who explicitly ask what I’d like. The list includes stuff, experiences, and charities I like. It ranges from $5 to $100 (most of it is in the $10 to $50 range, if that matters). I make the list for three reasons: Historically, my friends and family make bad guesses; I want to limit the stuff in my house to stuff I really want; and I find it convenient when others do the same, so I want to encourage that. The first reason is really the big one here. I don’t want a backup of a backup of a kitchen appliance I already have. I’m not interested in a blouse that’s two sizes too small or random tacky décor that does not spark joy. Honestly, I have an unusual body type so I don’t want anybody else buying me any clothes, and I have every appliance I want at this point.

The gift problem when it comes to my family (and friends, too) is the result of both overthinking and underthinking on their part. Some examples: My mother has gotten me a kind of tea I don’t drink, and an aunt has given me a lotion set in a scent I dislike. Beyond that, so many small gifts that scream, “I don’t know you as an adult, but this is what you liked [or I thought you liked] in high school.” On the overthinking side, getting the “better” version of things I ask for (more expensive but not necessarily the type of the thing I can most easily use), gift cards to “nicer” stores than I request (and which I don’t frequent), attempting (and usually missing the mark) to capture my aesthetic in accessories and home decor. I know it’s all well-meaning. And it’s not about how much they spend! Some of the things on my list are $7. It’s also not a jab at how well people know me. If someone asks me what I want for the holidays, I send them the list not as a commentary on how well they know me, but because I know me better. I have some friends and family who use the list who know me VERY well and are closer to me than those who think they can guess what I’d like (my father, who I am quite close to, has picked something off the list for five or six years).

I know this sounds ungrateful, but I’d literally rather have no gift than clutter in my home, clothes I can’t/won’t wear, or products I can’t/won’t use. I just want to be taken at my word that the list is really what I’d like, and if people are going to spend money or time on me, I want it to be for things I like and can use. How can I explain this without sounding like a grown-up Veruca Salt?

—Please Don’t Give Me What I Don’t Want!

Dear Please Don’t,

You’ve explained it ad infinitum to me, and now I feel I must explain to you why people don’t always abide by your list, why they insist on trying to figure out what you might enjoy and surprise you with it.

It’s because, for many of us, gift-giving is not a chore, does not feel like an obligation, and is in fact a source of pleasure. For me (I’ll speak only for myself now), a great part of that pleasure is thinking up something I think will delight the recipient. I suppose I sometimes get it wrong. And it’s possible that I’m often kidding myself about how well I know the people I love. Perhaps the people who love you but aren’t inclined to just pick something from your list are all kidding themselves, if they reliably pick out the wrong things. Or maybe they are just contrary. But in the end, it doesn’t matter. What needs to be pointed out to you is that a “what I want” list is not a shopping list you can expect your loved ones to take to the store. Even people who ask what you want may view your list as a starting point to give them ideas (if your list mentioned a particular kind of tea, perhaps your mom thought, “Ooh, I bet she’d like this other kind of tea I tasted recently and think she’d like even more!”), not a registry (I won’t even begin to get into how much and why I dislike registries; I’ve covered that before).

The bottom line is that you cannot insist they pick a gift from a list you hand them. There is no way to explain that they must do so without, as you say, coming off as Veruca Salt. If you can’t bear to get another gift that isn’t exactly what you’ve asked for, I urge you to let everyone know that you don’t want gifts at all (“I already have so much, I really and truly don’t want any more presents”). You may have to say this repeatedly. You may have to put it in writing. And you may still get gifts that are not to your liking—or you may be utterly resistant to my suggestion. Either way: When you are given things you don’t want, donate them. Someone else no doubt will like them very much.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My fiancé and I have a dog, Bruce, who as a puppy loved everyone (I met my fiancé when Bruce was 1) but became much more selective about who he loves, or even tolerates, as he matured. He is 6 now. He’s still great with us, but there’s no apparent rhyme or reason about who he likes and who he hates. He loves my mom but turns into a lunging, snarling maniac around my dad. Loves my fiancé’s 9-year-old nephew, and hates our neighbor who’s around the same age.

We now muzzle him on walks and crate him for visitors unless we know he likes them, which works well. We’re expecting a baby in five months. The pregnancy happened earlier than we planned but is still very welcome. I am nervous that Bruce won’t like the baby. I think that we should find him a new home before the baby is born. My fiancé thinks we should wait and see. His reasoning is that Bruce may love the baby like he loves us, so we shouldn’t rehome him prematurely. We’ll never leave Bruce and the baby unsupervised, so it will be safe, he says. A part of me wants to believe my fiancé because I love Bruce. But his plan feels like a big risk. Honestly, I didn’t think we’d even try for kids until Bruce had passed because of his quirks. I worry that “never leave them unsupervised” is one of those parenting things that is easier said than done. I also think that we have a better chance of finding Bruce a good home if we start the search now, rather than having to rush when the baby is already here. Who is closer to being right here? Is there some compromise between our preferred approaches that I’m not thinking of?

—Unsure Mama

Dear Unsure,

I’m afraid there is no compromise, and I’m afraid you’re right and your fiancé is wrong. I know how painful this is. But I also know, from terrible experience, that a dog like Bruce is not only unpredictable in who he perceives a threat but may suddenly “change his mind” about this, also without any comprehensible explanation. You cannot take this risk.

I feel I must add, too, that if he has already bitten family members or others, you have got to be honest about this with any potential re-homers. Also: The way you’ve been living may “work well” for you, but it’s not for everyone (and I know of far too many people who’ve taken every precaution with a reactive, unpredictable dog and it nevertheless ended in tragedy). It’s heartbreaking to give up a dog you love, I get that. It’s very, very hard. But not doing so, in this case, would be a dreadful mistake.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My brother’s new partner uses the pronouns they/them. I don’t care but my mom… geez. It’s a real sticking point with her. I wanted to understand why it bothered her so much—I mean, what’s it to her? (She’s never been a hater, and she’s usually interested in/curious about new ideas.) So I tried to talk to her about it. She was vehement in her response. She said she felt horribly uncomfortable saying “they/them” to refer to one person and that it made her feel like everything she’d been taught her whole life was wrong. She also complained about “young people” being “so needy” now and wanted to know why their self-worth is determined by what pronoun she uses. She said she knew now how her parents felt when they were so puzzled by her and her friends. She ended her tirade with, “But we never expected old people to change. How is it fair that now it seems like we’re supposed to?”

I’m starting to wonder whether resistance to change is maybe a normal part of aging. My mother definitely used to be more outgoing and open. I’d like to know how you might explain the importance of pronouns to an older generation (my mom is 63) in a way that doesn’t cause them to respond, “Can you believe young people today?!”

—Not OK, Boomer

Dear Not OK,

As a representative of that “older generation,” let me just say that resistance to change is a common problem, one that’s not limited to aging boomers. But it’s also true that the longer you live, the more years you have behind whatever ideas and beliefs you hold dear, and thus the harder it can be to dislodge them when new information arrives. (I also suspect that one thing that happens as people pass from middle age to old age is less concern about keeping up a front. In other words, your mom may not have been as open-minded as she seemed to be in years past: She just cared more about presenting herself that way.)

If you’re going to try to talk to her again about this, I think you might point out that recognizing that gender identity is not as simple and straightforward a matter as she’d been taught it was does not mean that “everything” she was taught “her whole life” is wrong. And that accepting that some of the things one was taught are not, in fact, true is a feature, not a bug, of living in the world for over six decades. Discoveries are made. Insight is gained. We move forward. The things your mom—and I (I’m older than she is!)—learned as children, or simply absorbed from the culture around us, weren’t (necessarily) wrong because the adults who imparted them to us were (necessarily) evil: In some cases, they were doing the best they could with the information they had available. Hanging on for dear life to what we thought was true is counterproductive. It tends to make us smaller, meaner, and stuck.

But even if your mom can’t unstick herself—even if she can’t open up to learning new things; even if she can’t understand what a nonbinary gender identity is; even if she remains baffled by the very idea of gender identity—that doesn’t mean she’s entitled to misgender your brother’s partner, whose sense of self-worth is not “determined by what pronoun she uses” no more than her self-worth is determined by the way others refer to her. It’s just good manners—respectful, appropriate, civilized—to address people the way they want to be addressed. In other words, she doesn’t have to understand it in order to interact respectfully with her son’s partner or other nonbinary folks (no more than she has to understand how a combustion engine works in order to drive a car).

And by the way, expecting old people to change is a good thing (indeed, a respectful thing!), not a bad one. We are not an inferior category of human beings, incapable of being educated, widening our horizons, or growth. That her (my) generation felt that way about their elders is a pity, not something to be nostalgic about.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a close friend of many years, “Lana,” who has always been self-deluding to the point of driving me mad. The worst part, for me, is that she expects me to corroborate her wrong ideas about herself! Years ago, for example, when Lana was a young mother of one, she complained constantly about her child and about the demands (and drag) of motherhood—and then, when she was pregnant with her second, was furious with anyone, including her own mother and sister, who asked her why on Earth she’d have a second when she was so miserable raising the first. (And then she’d call me to rant about this, demanding to know how anyone could so misunderstand her and be so cruel. How could they say this? She wanted to know. I made sympathetic noises—what else could I do?)

Now that her children are both grown and out of the house and she’s divorced from their father, she’s involved with a man, “Jack,” who she is so devoted to that she’s unavailable to anyone else… unless he’s out of town or busy with a work thing he can’t bring her to. Then she suddenly pops up and wants to go to dinner. So, Jack’s out of town right now, and last night over dinner (ha!) she told me that when she called her sister yesterday, “just for a nice chat,” her sister immediately said, upon hearing her voice, “I guess Jack must be away on business, huh?” According to Lana, she said it very snidely, and Lana got very defensive and angry and said, “Why would you say such a thing?” Her sister said, “Well, it’s true, isn’t it?” and they had a big fight, and so here’s Lana complaining about it and wanting my sympathy, and I did my best, but I don’t think I can take it anymore. Can I just straight-out tell her she’s lying to herself? That she’s been lying to herself about pretty much everything for years?

—Tired Friend

Dear Tired,

You can, but she won’t like it. And perhaps she has another friend to whom she’ll complain about your cruelty. Will you two still be friends after you let her have it? I’m doubtful, since it seems the function you’ve had in her life is to be the one who doesn’t tell her the truth. But I could be wrong.

The one thing I’m sure won’t change is her habit of—and her need to keep—lying to herself. So I guess the question is: How much do you want to keep being her friend?

You don’t say anything about the dynamic of this relationship beyond this one (frustrating—infuriating) aspect of it, so I don’t know what’s in it for you. But if you’ve been her friend for all these years, there must be something. I think you have to weigh that against how much it costs you to support her when she lies to herself—and when she rages to you about the people in her life who don’t offer that kind of support. Is it worth it? You’re the only one who can answer that.

—Michelle

My friend asks me three to four times a week if I want to FaceTime or Zoom, saying her 4-year-old son “Jack” wants to see me. I then proceed to sit around for the next 15 to 20 minutes watching him play with his toys. Most of the time, he barely acknowledges me beyond a quick hello. I don’t want to keep doing this, at least not so often.