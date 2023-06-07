My Ex Has Me Trapped in a Sex Trance

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I was in a relationship with a guy for six years. He was my best friend and was present at all my family events, all my personal achievements, and my great losses. Ultimately, we mutually agreed to part ways since he wanted to settle down and I wasn’t sure that’s what I wanted. We thought we could stay friends since we were so involved in each other’s lives, but our past kept complicating things. In particular, our inability to stop having sex. Eventually, he moved out of state. But every time he returns, and sometimes the only reason he returns, is so we can hook up. I’m not interested in hooking up with anyone else, he’s expressed the same, but we can’t maintain long distance without awful phone fights and disappointments. It’s like the only time we communicate well and effectively is during sex. Why can’t I quit this guy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Desperate and Dickmatized

Dear Desperate and Dickmatized,

You can’t quit this guy because you haven’t quit this guy. And you’ve put more than a little effort into maintaining your limbo: He moved out of the state but he’s remained a regular in your bed. The most practical thing to do would be to use the distance to your advantage and keep him away. Turn “sometimes” to “never.” Go cold turkey, undergo a cleanse. Treat him like a drug: A little of him is all you need to get roped back in, and it makes quitting that much more difficult. Break the cycle. Go enough time without, and get hungry for some contact/dick, and find someone else to which you can direct your attention. Breaking up is a process that takes time to get over (I don’t trust any studies/polls that purport to put a definitive number on just how long it takes). You just have to live out the withdrawal so you can renew.

Advertisement

Or, you could just lean into the fact that you (probably?) love this guy and you’re happier with him than without him. You broke up because you weren’t sure you wanted to settle down, but even at this point you do seem settled (you have no interest in sex with others at the moment). It’s just that you’re settled on shaky ground. It sounds like you’re still together but refusing to acknowledge it because you formally broke up. Those were just words. If you go this route and recommit, your first objective should be to alter the behavior that results in your fighting. You were with this guy for six years and he was your best friend—surely you know what it is to get along, and if you can’t get that back on your own, a couples counselor could potentially help your troubleshooting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The one thing that’s clear is that it’s not tenable for you to stay in the half-relationship that you’re currently in. It’s either all or nothing—can’t be both!

Dear How to Do It,

I (43F) have been married to my lovely husband (42M) for nine years. We have two wonderful children. As you can imagine, those first years of parenthood really took their toll on our sex life, especially with the arrival of our second child, whose neediness was, and still is, especially draining. We’re finally coming out of the woods, but I still don’t feel particularly amorous; we have sex only a couple of times a month. I have discussed this with my gynecologist, who has ruled out a hormonal thing and chalks it up to being a parent of young children. My husband wants more sex, which I understand! I like the IDEA of more sex but somehow this doesn’t translate into an actual desire for more sex.

Advertisement

There are a few things I think could help, but I don’t know how to get it out or make it stick with him. First, getting more creative. Our sex life has always been pretty vanilla, even before kids. It did the job—we have always both been able to come, but it’s never been especially inspiring or magical. The problem is, while he claims to be very open to trying new things, he never suggests or does anything new or different. Other than the frequency, he tells me he is quite content with our sex life. Given my baseline lack of interest, I feel like the new ideas need to be coming from him. I’m just so tapped out and already not thinking about sex, I don’t feel like I have it in me to be the one driving this journey. I have literally suggested as much, yet nothing new ever plays out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second, I don’t find my husband physically/psychologically motivating, let’s say, where I want him to be. Look, he’s handsome, he’s got juicy thick cyclist’s thighs, and he’s not overweight. But he has zero shoulder and chest definition, and I just don’t get excited looking at his negative pecs. I feel bad even thinking this because it’s not like I don’t have my own problem areas, so how do I even say this to him?? I have tried in a roundabout way of pointing out sexy actors and suggesting he could get more if he had Those Shoulders or That Chest, but no pushup has yet been completed in the name of more sex. I have also told him I’d like him to be more aggressive, but he never pushes it too far. He’s just too damn nice (which of course I love about him in other contexts).

Advertisement

The other thing that gives me pause is, when I recently suggested couples therapy, he reacted very poorly and said things like, “I don’t see why I should have to go with you to therapy to solve your lack of interest.” What makes it feel worse is somehow I knew that’s how he would react. I concede suggesting therapy was premature, given we have made virtually no other efforts, but now I don’t know what to do about this bafflement and frustration I feel toward his reaction. I want to make it work, I want to have more sex, I want to feel sexy, I want him to have more sex, but I don’t know how to effectively communicate these issues in a way that is respectful, doesn’t hurt his feelings, and clicks with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Husband Wants More Sex

Advertisement

Dear Husband Wants More Sex,

I understand your reasoning, but I don’t really see your situation as cut and dried as you do. It seems to me that your husband wants more of the sex he’s been having. Meanwhile, you want more sex of a different variety. You downplay your desire, but it is the impetus of your email and I feel it boiling throughout. I get it, you’re tired, but it’s clear to me that you’re going to have to make the changes you want to see in your sex life. If your husband is “perfectly content” with how things are going, where do you expect him to derive the drive to fix what isn’t broken? That’s your drive. The simple truth is that most people aren’t creative on command. You can’t just conjure kink. If you have a partner whose interests don’t quite match yours, the next best thing you can have is someone who is open to trying things, which your husband is. I’m sorry that this means extra work for you, as I know you are strapped as it is, but if you don’t take control and have the sex you want to have, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find someone to do that work for you (for free, at least). Set aside some brainstorming time, figure out what you’d like to explore, and present your findings to your husband. If you need some inspiration, consider using a yes/no/maybe list like this one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding his body, you have no say there. A straightforward critique of his bodily shortcomings, as you see them, has a higher chance of being hurtful than galvanizing. That said, I don’t think it’s unethical to encourage your partner to lead a healthy lifestyle. The best chance you have of moving the needle is to offer to workout with him as a couple’s activity with no stated physical goals for him on your part. You just do it and hope for the best.

Advertisement

I do agree that his reaction to your request for therapy is maddening—one unhappy/unsatisfied person is enough to afflict the couple, and it often takes both to solve the issue. In some way, even if indirectly, your partner’s problems are your problems, and the responsible thing to do is assist in their solving when requested. A rift in your sex life is not necessarily anyone’s fault, but it requires all hands on deck, and perhaps the help of a therapist. In another conversation, you can point out that what’s good for the individual is good for the relationship unit and that this is an issue that you need to solve together. You need to try alternate paths. Therapy is a smart place to start.

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

I (21M) have been with my partner (20F) for over a year. I love her so much. We have a great partnership—we’re compatible in every way, including in our sex life. The problem is this: I find myself increasingly attracted to and fantasizing about other people of all genders. We have always been confident in our preference for monogamy, but lately, I’m realizing I want to open things up more. I’m not very interested in anything more than sexual relationships; she’s more than enough for me, romantically. I don’t know how to tell her that I am deeply satisfied with her at every level—it’s not an issue of wanting something different, but just wanting more. It makes me feel so guilty, and I’m worried it’s because I’m selfish or tricking her somehow.

Advertisement

To make matters more complicated, we both are people with histories of relationship trauma and mental illness. She definitely (by her own admission) has issues with attachment, and depends on me to be her main emotional support person. I love to be that for her, but I don’t know where to even begin approaching the subject of an open relationship with someone who has, verbatim, said the possibility of her significant other being interested in other people would make her very insecure. I don’t want to make her struggles with attachment, vulnerability, and/or body image worse by making her think I’m not happy with her when I very much am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What should I do? If these two desires are irreconcilable, I’d like to know so I can begin to put my extra-monogamous interests behind me, perhaps in therapy. I know I’m young and she may not be my future, but our life together now is good. If you think there’s no chance a conversation about this would go well, I’d rather be with her than risk it all to get more than I really need.

Advertisement

—Greedy

Dear Greedy,

You have your answer: Your partner has “said the possibility of her significant other being interested in other people would make her very insecure,” and monogamy is not a dealbreaker for you. So, things should stay as they are so as not to disrupt the harmony of your unit.

I will not aid you in an attempt to coerce your partner; instead, I think you have to think long and hard about how long you want to sit on your hands and deny yourself the experiences your body is calling out for. You have so much life left, and I think the tension between your desire for remaining with your partner (and, by extension, in a monogamous arrangement) and your interest in nonmonogamy/queer sex is only going to intensify. By your own admission, you are committing your life to something that you suspect may not be forever. On one hand, there’s something admirable there (live in the moment and all that), but on the other, you’re buying into what could very well be a dead end. I think the ideal reaction to this impasse is to understand that you’re not compatible and that you will certainly find love again, hopefully with someone who’s wired in a way that is similar to you, or at least complementary. Whatever you decide to do, I don’t recommend pursuing effective conversion therapy for your nonmonogamous inclinations. That shit doesn’t work.

—Rich

More Advice From Slate

I have a recurring thought that might turn into a problem. I’m married to a man I adore, and we have an incredible sex life that I wouldn’t change for the world. Passionate, fun, multiple orgasms per session. However, while my body is overjoyed, my mind is struggling. My husband is slightly shorter than average, and his dick is slightly smaller than average as well.