I’m Rethinking Every Interaction With My Boyfriend After His Drunken Revelation

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I am a bisexual cis woman who’s been married to a heterosexual cis man for the past three years (both in our mid-30s). Throughout our relationship, we have spoken openly about our sexuality, and while he’s had some explorative experiences with men, he’s been sure that he is straight. Over the past several months though, he’s been making more explicit comments about men’s bodies (a little confusing for me because during the pandemic our sex life dwindled). We’ve talked about this new interest, but he’s deflected and said that his interest isn’t sexual; he said he is “just admiring.”

Recently though, we were drinking with a couple of friends and he drunkenly said he was “probably bisexual” and then made some sexualized comments about men. I feel…confused and unsure how to talk about this with him. I feel hurt that this came out in a drunk conversation with other people, and I feel unsettled that he has been regularly making comments about men that mean something different than what he had told me. I’m worried my hurt is somehow rooted in biphobia. How do I talk to him while supporting him, and also acknowledging my feelings?

—Bi and Confused

Dear Bi and Confused

Your feelings are understandable—inconsistency creates confusion. That said, coming out is a long process that often involves lying to oneself and others in an attempt to mitigate shame. That’s not a long game, but a quick fix, and it means that when the truth eventually outs, many lies are apparent. The compassionate thing to do as a loved one is to forgive them for not being completely honest. You understand the sad place the lies came from and find relief that the person you love is no longer in that place. Don’t get tied up in semantics or nitpicking contradictions. When your husband told you that he was “just admiring” men’s bodies, he was likely working up to the truth. It would have been ideal if he had felt comfortable being open all along, but look at your reaction—you said yourself your hurt may be rooted in biophobia. That’s extremely common (check out this column from last year featuring a question from a bi guy who has been facing a lot of judgment from the women he dates). But also, perhaps on some level, your husband could sense that coming from you and was trying to circumvent your judgment.

That you may be experiencing biphobia is, on one hand, ironic, as you identify as bi yourself. But at the same time, in a world hostile to LBGTQ+ people, not even members of the community are totally immune to the status quo. Bi men face a particular kind of bigotry that involves assumptions that they are just passing by that identity on the way to Full Gay City and suspicions that they’re vectors for disease. Obviously, your husband hasn’t definitively identified as bi, but since his “probably” may turn into a “definitely,” you should ready yourself by interrogating your own biphobia and what exactly bothers you. Is it just inconsistency? Surely, you can understand how drinking loosens lips and that the sheer passage of time could make someone more comfortable today saying something that he couldn’t yesterday, right? The details of his revelation are less consequential than the reality of his identity.

In a conversation about his “probably bisexual” comment, I don’t think you’d be wrong to acknowledge the feelings you have, but I don’t think you should lead with them. “I felt this way when you said that,” isn’t a long way off from, “You made me feel this way when you said that,” which is an accusation and accusations have a tendency to raise defense and shut down productive conversation. You should start by focusing on him. Introduce the talk as an opportunity to revisit things he said that night. And then listen to him. You’ll get the most mileage from affirmation and acceptance, so make sure you have that in your heart going into it. Definitely share your fears, whatever they are. Are you afraid he’ll leave you for a man? That if he has sex with men he’ll like it too much? If you can’t quite put your finger on it, say that—this is an adjustment process for you, too, and just as you should assuage his fears as best you can, so should he for you, as well.

Dear How to Do It,

So I (M32) have a problem that I’m sure has been brought to you many times, but I thought I’d ask. I’m on antidepressants and I can’t finish at all unless I do it myself. Vaginal sex or oral sex or manual sex (I’m not comfortable with other types); I can get hard, but I can’t finish. Eventually, after 20-25 minutes we just get tired and cuddle. When I masturbate, I can make it happen, though it is sometimes a struggle. And if it were just about the sex, it would be fine. Finishing is not the most important part of sex for me and my wife doesn’t take it as a commentary on her or anything like that. We are in the position where we would like to have kids soon, though, and not finishing is a bit of a problem for that. I’d check with my doctor for a medication change, but this is the first time in a decade I’ve had a cocktail that consistently kept suicidal thoughts away and I can’t parent kids or enjoy sex if I’m dead. Is there any way around this issue? I’ve been prescribed and take sildenafil, but it goes nowhere, partially I think because getting aroused is not the issue.

—Better Blue Than Dead

Dear Better Blue Than Dead,

You are right—your mental health and continued existence is the most important thing here, so your current plan is probably worth sticking with, as left of ideal as it is. Sometimes bupropion is added to such antidepressant cocktails to help boost libido (it’s a side effect for some), so you could look into working that in, if it isn’t already. And it’s probably worth discussing this with your doctor, with the caveat that you don’t want to change anything about your current regimen—they may nonetheless have some troubleshooting tips.

For recreational sex with your wife, I suggest introducing masturbation into the actual play. It is not uncommon (you see it in porn all the time) for a guy to finish himself off. You have a good sense of sexual priorities and don’t seem super pressed, though, so perhaps you won’t even need to do that. In terms of conceiving, you may need to look into fertility treatment, specifically intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which ejaculated sperm (usually by masturbation) is inserted into the uterus via catheter for the sake of increasing the chances of conception.

To cover my bases, I ran your question by my go-to urology source, Dr. Charles Welliver, director of men’s health at Albany Medical College, who wrote in an email that discussing alternate regimen options with your doctor might be worthwhile, “However his current regimen’s psych stability is tough to argue against.” And: “The fact it’s only slightly better with masturbation probably excludes a partner-related issue.” He agreed that you’re in a tough spot. I’m sorry. It sucks! But “sucks” is better than tragedy. You’re managing the hand you’ve been dealt, and that’s huge. Good luck!

Dear How to Do It,

Do you have any advice for how a woman who would like to have her husband try anal on her should go about it? My husband and I have incredible sex regularly which always results in me climaxing multiple times. But we’ve been together for 13 years and we like to try new things (we recently started light S&M and it’s been amazing). I want him to do anal on me and he says he would if I want to try it, but the only experience I have with it was a long time ago with an abusive ex who forced it in without lube. It was painful and after years of processing the trauma from that relationship, I am only now in a good place with my spouse to want to try this with him.

My husband is more attentive and loving than the ex, he respects our safe words and consent but I am nervous about trying it and specifically the logistics of it because 1) I’ve had two kids so I get hemorrhoids and am worried about how those will be affected. 2) My husband’s penis is much bigger than the ex who tried it on me and I am afraid of it fitting or hurting a lot. But realistically, I know people with bigger penises do this. So specifically, where do we start?

Are there better types of lube to buy (usually I would go for a silicone-based one)? Do condoms help (we are monogamous and I had my tubes tied so we don’t use them anymore)? Do I need to poop beforehand? Wash well? I feel so silly for not knowing these answers.

—Want to Use the Back Door

Dear Want to Use the Back Door,

It’s fantastic that you’re ready to experiment with anal, especially after your history of abuse—it’s a huge achievement to process trauma and be able to once again engage in an activity that was involved in it. Getting into anal now could be not only pleasurable for you, but a way to assert your agency and ownership of your sexuality.

Definitely go slowly. If I were you, I’d start by using a series of dildos or vibrators that increase in size but are way smaller than your husband. This way you can get a feel for your comfort level and how anal penetration will affect your hemorrhoids. The thing is that a lot of people have hemorrhoids (Johns Hopkins says about half of all people will experience them by age 50), and a lot of people have anal. If you’re dealing with internal hemorrhoids, you may only have related discomfort during a flare-up. (External may be a different matter, as there’s more of a chance for a penis to have direct contact. You do have the option of getting hemorrhoids removed, which may provide more comfort in the long term, but it often means a few months of extreme discomfort and may not be worth the short-term suffering.)

To answer your direct questions, silicone lube for anal is great (personally, I like Swiss Navy). Condoms could, theoretically, help prevent your husband from getting a UTI should he come in contact with infectious bacteria in your gut, and they could also potentially help mitigate the risk of anal warts for you, if he’s carrying HPV—it’s really up to you. When it comes to prep, you’re definitely going to want to poop before anal if you feel like you have to. Some people also opt to douche by rinsing out with some water. There’s a lot more you can do to prep (as outlined in this past column, and also discussed in this one and this one). Depending on how poop-averse you both are, this could involve diet modifications and fiber supplementation. Just keep in mind that shit happens even to the most diligent bottoms and it’s better for everyone if poop-related freakouts are kept to a minimum.

—Rich

