My Dog and My Toddler Nephew Had an Unfortunate Accident. Now My Sister’s Out for Blood.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’ve had my dog Max for three years. He is a big, sweet, goofy guy who has helped me get through some tough personal issues. He is truly my heart dog.

During a recent visit by my sister’s family, Max nipped my almost 2-year-old nephew. Max was lying on the floor with a bone when my nephew walked quickly on that side of the room, which provoked Max to freak out. Fortunately, we were able to get him off after a couple minutes. My nephew ended up needing some stitches on his cheek, forehead, and scalp, but long term he should be fine except for scarring. When I was texting my sister for updates while they were in the hospital, she was obviously upset and worried but didn’t seem mad at me.

The doctors must’ve reported it, because I got a call from animal control a few days later. Luckily, they said that since it was Max’s first serious incident, I had the choice between getting him put down or getting him six weeks of intensive training. I chose the training.

When my sister found out, she lost it. She said she just assumed I’d put Max down and couldn’t believe that I wouldn’t. She accused me of not thinking what happened to her son was a big deal and of not caring if it happened again to someone else. Obviously, I’m sad about what happened and totally understand if my sister doesn’t want her family around Max anymore, but euthanasia is a big overreaction. She said she’ll have to rethink our relationship because I’m not who she thought I was if I won’t do “the right thing.”

I love my sister but I’m not killing my dog to appease her. I’m going to give her time to calm down and get in a more reasonable headspace before I talk to her again. When I do, what is the best way to approach this with her? How do I convince her not to blow up our family over this one accident?

—Love My Pup

Dear Love My Pup,

This is a tough one because I can see where both of you are coming from. On one hand, I think any parent would be shaken and angry after what happened. Also, let’s keep it real—to say that the child was “nipped” isn’t being intellectually honest. My dog nips me on a daily basis, and I never needed a hospital visit to handle my wounds. Your dog straight up took chunks out of this kid by biting him, was on top of him for “a couple minutes,” and the boy required stitches. I know you love your dog, but the way you’re talking about this—and perhaps discussing it with your sister—is coming off as a little too nonchalant given the facts. Your dog attacked a toddler badly enough to leave him with scars. It’s not shocking that his mother feels this way.

On the other hand, I don’t think this is a crime worthy of the death penalty for Max. This is his first major offense, and luckily your nephew didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries here. To have the dog put down over something like this seems excessive, especially since you’re placing him in intensive behavioral training.

So yes, you should give your sister a few weeks of space to cool down. When you finally speak with her, mention that Max is in mandated training courses and that you’re taking this seriously. You can offer, if your sister seems receptive, that whenever Max is around your nephew, he’ll be locked up or placed in a room where he won’t have free access to the child. But you need to be prepared for the strong possibility that she refuses to bring her child anywhere near your dog. There’s also a chance that your relationship with her will be irreparably damaged due to your decision to keep Max alive—she was probably terrified for her child’s life during this incident, and that kind of shock may not dissipate easily.

I agree with you that you shouldn’t have to kill your dog to appease your sister. But what your family’s relationship—human and animal—looks like going forward is ultimately going to be up to her.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I live on a quiet street and have good relationships with my neighbors. My child-free partner and I are friendly with one family in particular: parents around our age with two toddlers. We lend each other tools and lawn equipment, help out with moving furniture, feed each other’s cats while we’re out of town, etc. with a really seamless sense of having each other’s backs despite not having a deeper friendship. The one place this is starting to feel unbalanced is in childcare.

I think their kids are great and I’m happy to walk them to preschool occasionally or supervise for half an hour while their parents run an unencumbered errand now and then, but more requests have been coming in for longer stretches of time. We’ve never discussed payment before, and I feel squeamish about the idea of introducing money into our casual back and forth.

The advice I’m anticipating is something like “only say yes to the amount of free childcare I can offer without feeling resentful and say no liberally,” which is great advice! But the thing is, I’m a professional nanny! If they need childcare, I would be more than happy to sit for them as often as they would like as long as I’m getting paid. The more I say yes to them, the more I have to say no to babysitting for my regular clients. I don’t want them to feel like they have to Venmo me $10 so they can run to the store really quick, but I would like to draw the line at free babysitting so they can have a 5-hour date night. But we all know childcare needs are often somewhere between “totally spur of the moment emergency” and “completely frivolous outing planned weeks in advance.” How do I draw boundaries here? I don’t want to give them the impression that I feel totally taken advantage of, I’m trying to get ahead of the issue before it gets to that point!

—Neighbor Nanny

Dear Neighbor Nanny,

I think it’s totally reasonable to set some firm boundaries regarding your time, especially since this is how you put food on your table. I can’t count the number of times that people have asked me to deliver speeches and workshops on anti-racism, mental health, or other topics for free—and do so with a straight face. I’ve noticed some people believe that since we enjoy our work that we are willing to do it without payment. Sure, I love my job, but I also love to pay my mortgage on-time.

Part of the problem is you’re a nice person and you feel icky setting boundaries with friends, and I absolutely get that. The good news is that most reasonable people will appreciate being put on notice and not take it personally.

You actually laid out the script pretty well in your letter. You can say something along the lines of, “I’m happy to help with free childcare if you need to run a quick errand or in case of emergencies, but otherwise I can’t offer free, multi-hour babysitting because it impacts my income and I would have to turn away my regular clients. I hope you understand, and if you’d like to discuss a formal arrangement for those sorts of occasions, I’m very open to it.”

Again, if these people are your friends and are reasonable, they will completely understand where you’re coming from. Never apologize for setting healthy boundaries.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 11-year-old daughter is awesome. She is funny, smart, kind, mostly patient with her younger sister and with us even though she is being hit hard by puberty and has all the usual mood swings, complex feelings of both disdain and dependency and preoccupation with fitting in. It’s the last one that has me a little worried. My daughter has always been more of an introvert who makes a few close friends and sticks with them. This didn’t matter much to her in elementary school where the kid community was small and had been bonded together since Kindergarten, but when she went to sixth grade this year, she was very rocked by the fact that, seemingly all of a sudden, there were “popular kids and losers” and she didn’t know which side she belonged on. She has since decided she wants to belong on the popular kids’ side of the great middle school divide and has outlined to me her plan for doing this in seventh grade. This will involve buying specific brand name clothes, joining specific social media platforms and posting on them daily in specific ways and making friends with specific people, and only those people.

Her dad and I are, obviously, less than pleased with this idea. I don’t mind getting her a few items of clothing that help her feel more confident as long as they aren’t budget breakers. And, although she doesn’t have a phone yet and is not allowed to have her own social media account, I did download some messaging apps on my phone so she can talk to friends with the solemn promise not to snoop, which I have kept. That’s about as far as I’m willing to go, but I don’t know how hard to push in the other direction, if at all. For context, I was definitely on team loser in middle school and, while it sucked at the time, feel like I’ve grown up into a more independent and empathetic person in part because of it. Her dad and I are also both artists and visibly weirdos so maybe this highly structured plan to fit in is also a part of preteen rebellion? What would you advise?

—Team Loser All Grown Up

Dear Team Loser,

Coming from someone who was bullied mercilessly in middle school, I’ll be the first to say that I absolutely despise the “loser” label. What gives any kid the right to determine who’s worthy of respect and who’s not? It’s gross, and I would advise you to do everything in your power to ensure your daughter doesn’t subscribe to this nonsense.

I totally understand the incredibly strong urge for a middle schooler to fit in, and I’m ok with it to a certain extent as long as it doesn’t include making others feel “less than.” If I were you, I’d teach her to find friends that make her feel good and safe—even if that includes the introverted and quiet kids who aren’t posting about TikTok trends on a daily basis. I know you said you wouldn’t monitor her phone usage, but you need to ensure she’s behaving like a kind child and using the apps to talk trash about others. Trust is earned, not assumed—especially with a middle schooler.

I also have a rising 7th grade daughter, and her first year of middle school was fraught with decisions about who to include in her social circle. She started off hanging out with the “popular” girls, but once she noticed they were always talking trash about other kids, she moved away from them and started hanging out with the quiet kids. Of course, that meant her former friends now bully and make fun of her, and that was really hard at first—but her current friends are fiercely loyal and love her for her. Mean people and bullies have no loyalty, and they will turn on anyone the second they don’t serve their interests, including your daughter.

My point here is your daughter is poised to go down a slippery slope of potentially becoming a mean girl—especially if she’s already using the “loser” label to describe some of her peers. Nip that in the bud immediately and remind her that anyone who puts others down to make themselves feel better aren’t good people.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My niece is about to finish her first year of middle school with straight As and perfect attendance. I wanted to send her a gift to recognize this achievement, but my brother and his wife adamantly said not to. They believe a gift sends the wrong message that this should be celebrated instead of expected, because only “mediocre” people celebrate good grades. Meanwhile, they read my 8th grade nephew the Riot Act if he comes home with a B. I feel this is extremely unhealthy behavior and I want to give my niece a gift anyway. What should I do?

—Failing at Recognition

Dear Failing,

Yikes on bikes. Words cannot describe how much I cringe at this kind of parenting, because therapist offices across the world are filled with adults and children who had to deal with this foolishness.

We live in a mean world. People are way more likely to complain about something they don’t like than give recognition for something they like. Think about it—do you think the average person would be more likely to publicly shame a restaurant if they received crappy service or publicly praise a restaurant for great service? I think you know the answer. People stop me all of the time at speaking engagements to tell me how much they love my column, so I know I’m good at this, but it seems like the only mail I receive are people complaining about the advice I give. It’s such a strange flex to be a negative person.

Sorry for the rant, but I strongly believe kids need positive reinforcement. My parents always told me I was amazing when the world around me said I wasn’t good enough—and if it wasn’t for them, there’s no way I’d be where I am right now. The bad news is you must heed your brother’s wishes and not send your niece a gift, because it’s his right as a parent to raise his kids the way he sees fit, even if it’s misguided.

However, you also have every right to text her, call her, hug her, etc. and let her know how proud you are of her for this accomplishment. Something like that could go a long way to letting her know there are people out there who see how amazing she is, and hopefully she’ll start believing it herself.

My 12-year-old is a week away from finishing her first middle school year with straight As and you can bet your rear end we’re going to celebrate like it’s 1999 out here. If that makes us “mediocre,” then I’ll proudly rock that label.

— Doyin

