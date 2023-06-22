Help! My Husband Is Hellbent on Haranguing Everyone in Our Neighborhood to Change Their Yards.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I have always been pretty eco-friendly. We recycle, compost, bike instead of drive when we can, and a long list of other things. We had a small drought last year and tried to water our lawn much less than normal. Our neighbors, however, didn’t and that made me pretty mad. It infuriated my husband. Over the course of the past year, he has been working to redo our yard to incorporate many more flowers, plants, and native grasses that require little watering. Our yard has turned out great. We’re forecasted to have another mild drought year and about a month ago, some neighbors asked my husband if he could help them figure out how to redo their yards like we did ours. My neighbor is a professor so once summer started, he went all in on these projects. They turned out great too. Other neighbors have made some passing comments to us about how great our yards look.

My husband has taken this to mean that he should offer up his new found “services” to the neighbors. He literally wants to knock on their doors and say he can help people redo their lawns. I think this is really weird. We do live in a pretty close-knit neighborhood and we know most of our neighbors at least a little bit, but I think something like putting up flyers or having the neighbors we helped tell other people my husband is available is a much better tactic. My husband thinks this is too passive. I think he would try to change every lawn in our city if he could. I think his approach is going to make things awkward between us and some of our neighbors. My husband has a strong salesman personality and tends to try to “sell” things to people all the time. What should I do?

—Backyard Blunder

Dear Backyard Blunder,

Let him go ahead. You know why? Nobody opens their doors to random knocks these days. If someone does, it means they’re the kind of person who—because they’re an extrovert or because they’re lonely or because they like the attention—would enjoy a random sales pitch or offer from a neighbor. So, many people won’t answer, and the ones who do might actually be interested. If they are, great. It’s a win for the community and Mother Earth!

Dear Prudence,

I have noticed that I have what could potentially be viewed as a very irritating trait and I am curious how I can reel things in. I’ve spent the better part of the last 10 years as a stay-at-home mom and then a mom navigating quarantine with two elementary age kids. As a result, I didn’t have a lot of time to grow up. Recently, I’ve been coming out of my comfort zone, joining a local sports league and volunteering at school. I’ve realized I have zero time for socializing during these events and have to grit my teeth as the other moms chatter away. Whether it’s the coach giving directions or us as a group trying to meet a deadline, there is so much side-talk! But more than that, my reaction drives me nuts! We aren’t training for the Olympics nor do our volunteer duties involve any lives on the line. I wish I could enjoy the social aspect of these things (respectfully that is … if the coach is talking then we should be listening. I don’t care how old they are or how social we are trying to be). But I find myself so rigid in the task at hand that it drives me nuts. Any advice? These are women I am going to be socializing with for the next decade of my life and (for the most part) I do enjoy their company, just not at that specific time. I can suggest lunch afterwards all day long but I can’t exactly start shushing them! How do I relax?

—Can Everyone Stop Talking?

Dear Stop Talking,

When it comes to coming out of your comfort zone and getting time away from your children and the home, all activities aren’t interchangeable. Time spent trying to accomplish a task with a group of other chatty adults isn’t the same as time spent by yourself. I understand that you probably missed out on a lot during your time staying home with your kids (including during a pandemic! Congratulations on surviving, seriously!) but let’s take a step back and think about what you need most, and what would help you feel more relaxed and readier to deal with people being people and doing things like—gasp!—chit-chatting. You need time alone. Quiet time. When you don’t have to interact with anyone or accomplish anything. I want you to cancel your sports league membership. Replace that time with one of the following: 1) yoga 2) meditation 3) lying on a blanket with your eyes closed 2) sitting on a park bench with a book 3) honestly, if it feels good, sitting in your car in a parking lot looking at TikTok. The idea is that you need to relax and not deal with a single soul. I have a feeling if you carve out this much-needed time out each week, you’ll be much more willing to endure (and maybe even enjoy?) chatter during your volunteer time.

Dear Prudence,

We have two girls; my daughter is 12 and my stepdaughter is 14. My daughter has severe food intolerances and it has taken a lot to find snacks that she likes, are healthy, and don’t cause her to throw up. My stepdaughter will and can eat anything. My daughter has special shelves in the fridge and the pantry where her food goes, but lately, when my stepdaughter is over, she steals food from my daughter even after eating through her own snacks. She claims she just had a craving and it isn’t a big deal, but it leaves my daughter in tears because she is hungry and can’t eat the other food in the house. I think my stepdaughter is pulling a power play here. She has been testing boundaries for a while and I don’t believe she ’”forgot” her stepsister can’t eat a lot of normal food. And the stuff is pricey! My husband refuses to punish her in any way and the solution is to get lock boxes for my daughter. I told him his daughter isn’t a raccoon, she is deliberately stealing from her stepsister to cause a reaction. Punish her—take away her phone, block the internet, make her do chores! We agreed we each let each other parent our own kid, but this is nuts. My husband said his daughter threatened not to come over anymore.

I told him to call her bluff. She is 14 and can’t hold the adults in her life hostage. Her mother had a good relationship with us and has been complaining about her behavior as well. This is starting to drive a serious wedge between us. Help!

—Food Fight

Dear Food Fight,

Oh my God, I can’t tell you how hard I laughed at “his daughter isn’t a raccoon.” She’s not a raccoon, you’re right. But she’s kind of acting like one when it comes to the snacks. I have to agree with your husband here: Just lock up the special, expensive food so that it’s not a temptation. I say this because I don’t like the idea of punishing a child for eating, and I don’t think it has to come to that. This kid is already shuttling between two homes and two families and dealing with all the heavy feelings that can come with that. Let’s not make her use up her emotional resources and self-discipline to stop herself from eating dairy, soy, gluten and tree-nut free fruit snacks. I’d rather you just eliminate food theft as an issue.

The bigger picture is the fact that your stepdaughter is apparently struggling with a lot of things beyond impulse control around allergy-friendly cookies. Being a teenager is hard. Being a teenager in a blended family adds another layer of difficulty. And tough experiences can lead to acting out. The thing about acting out at 14-years-old is that she’s nearing the end of the time when she can be controlled by chores and taking away phone privileges. In a few years, she may be out on her own. At some point before then, you actually want her to actually feel better in a way that leads to better behavior. Instead of encouraging your husband to punish her, you should work together to get to the root of whatever behavior the two of you and her mom have noticed. There’s an opportunity to listen to her and help her heal and mature—and it really doesn’t have anything to do with snacks.

Dear Prudence,

My in-laws are overall lovely people, very kind, but we are just very far apart on advance planning. I have a toddler and am currently pregnant. I work full-time and carry a lot of the mental load of our household, from vet and pediatrician appointments to most household repairs, etc. because I work from home. Part of my sanity is keeping a calendar and knowing well in advance what’s coming up so I can be sure I am ready, rested, can take nausea medication if I need it, house cleaned, groceries purchased, toddler fed and slept, etc. when we have guests. I know I cannot always perfectly control all variables, but I’d rather have a plan to deviate from than have nothing.

My in-laws take great exception to this and think I’m controlling. They will not confirm when or even if they are coming or meeting us at all until sometimes hours before, so I need to plan for both eventualities, which is exhausting. I have had them show up hours early, late, or not at all for events for our child. I’ve ended up with a lot of wasted food (which we can’t really afford), an overtired kid, and scrambling to figure out a plan B on more than one occasion. These are not casual occasions—I’m talking about holidays, birthdays. It’s starting to take a toll on me and I think my partner notices me tense up when the topic of making plans with them comes up. None of his siblings’ lives look like ours—they are all single, no kids, maximally in control of their own time other than work, which is great and fine but they just don’t understand why this is so hard for me. This is stressing me out and my partner is upset. I don’t look forward to seeing them anymore. I’ve explained why, but he says this is cultural for them and they will never change, so I need to find a way to accept it. Can you help me figure out what to do? I’ll admit I am hormonal and have not been feeling well, so I am probably not being completely fair to everyone involved or realizing potentially obvious solutions.

—My In-Laws Won’t Plan

Dear Won’t Plan,

It doesn’t matter whether this comes down to cultural differences, personality differences, temperament differences or something else—it’s creating stress and discomfort for you, and that sucks. I always want to be very careful not to tell people to just decide to not care about something, so I’m not doing that. But! Can you imagine a world in which you host nice events with great food served on time, rested toddlers, and a clean house only when you have normal, polite guests who arrive on time? But when people decide to be rude and not confirm they just kind of get what they get?

Give this a try: If your in-laws aren’t clear about whether they’re showing up, just live your life. Decide that “maybe” or no response means “no.” Don’t buy extra food. Don’t clean the house. And if they suddenly pop up, say “Oh, we weren’t expecting you! But come on in.” And tell your husband “Your parents are here!”

Maybe you have to go take a nap because you haven’t had your anti-nausea medication so it’s up to him to entertain them and the kids. Maybe you were right in the middle of putting laundry away upstairs, so you have to finish that, and they can all fend for themselves. Maybe you were even on your way out the door since, you know, you didn’t have plants to host anyone. And now you can’t cancel your plans with a friend. *Wink*

When your husband says “What are we going to eat?” You go “Wow, I have no idea because I didn’t know they were coming. Whatever you think.” And then play a little game on your phone or something and let him handle it. If it’s an event outside the home, don’t add them to the reservation. When everyone is sitting around waiting for a bigger table, say “Next time please let me know you’re coming and I’ll make sure to set everything up!”

The thing is, you’re making the current arrangement work for your in-laws by “preparing for both eventualities.” Whenever they show up, everything is perfect for them. And when they don’t, they suffer no consequences. So stop preparing. If they arrive hours early, they might have to sit and entertain themselves while everyone showers. Or perhaps you can put them to work tidying up, entertaining and dressing kids, or making lunch. I can see this going one of two ways. One: They’re hungry, bored, and annoyed and don’t enjoy being in a home that hasn’t been prepared for them. Or two: They are pretty much fine just sitting around, in your dirty house, where you may or may not be present, having to contribute to figuring out what’s for dinner.

It’s possible that if you stop seeing them as guests and—okay, I’m just going to say it: If you stop caring—everyone may be happier.

Classic Prudie

My mother has always had an unreasonable dislike for excess weight. She hardly eats and harangues her daughters and daughters-in-law each time they have a baby to lose the weight immediately. Three years ago, my eldest son brought home his bride-to-be, a sweet, lovely, voluptuous girl. My wife and I loved her instantly, but we worried about my mother’s reaction. Sure enough, she made some comments, to which my son calmly replied that if she was not polite to his beloved, she would not be invited to the wedding. My mother was furious, and my son ended up having a destination wedding to avoid the drama. Though we see my son and DIL regularly, he has not spoken to his grandmother since…