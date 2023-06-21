Help! I Think the Man I Just Recommended for a Job Is a Terrible Sexist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I recently ran into an old boss, “Susan,” at an industry networking event. During our conversation, she mentioned that “Todd,” a current coworker, had applied for a lateral move position at Susan’s company. She asked for my impression of him and I gave a positive recommendation, which I believed at the time.

I was surprised Todd is looking for a new job because he seemed pretty settled into his job and he was interim manager of our team recently. When I mentioned my conversation with Susan, he basically told me he’s bitter he wasn’t promoted to manager permanently. I asked Todd if he’s talked with our new manager or her supervisor about his frustrations because I think he’s more valued than he realizes. He dismissed that idea because he said he “doesn’t get paid enough” to teach managers how to manage. His attitude feels very sexist because a younger woman was hired over him as manager.

If he doesn’t want to work things out with our employer, that’s his right. At the same time, I feel weird having given a recommendation for someone bitter that a woman advanced ahead of him. Do you think I should contact Susan and let her know the backstory and my suspicions about Todd’s job hunt?

—Conflicted Coworker

Dear Conflicted Coworker,

You are reading a lot into Todd’s comments. A whole lot. He didn’t say anything about gender. He wants to be a manager, and your company didn’t make him one. He is doing exactly what he should be doing by looking elsewhere. And he’s right that if his current employer valued him, they would have communicated that with the appropriate title and salary. If this was somehow overlooked, they’ll have the perfect opportunity to remedy things by giving him a counter-offer when he says he’s planning to leave.

So don’t contact Susan. Please, don’t do it. She had an opportunity to ask “What makes you want to leave your current role?” and I assume Todd didn’t say “A woman was in charge,” because that’s not how he felt. You risk looking like the ultimate unprofessional busybody if you call her back to report on what you’ve speculated about when it comes to his thoughts and feelings.

Your desire to stamp out sexism at the office is a very healthy one that is probably based on some legitimate experience, but your instinct to meddle in this particular issue suggests that you’ve made work way too personal. Take an example from Todd and remember that jobs and colleagues come and go, so there’s no reason to spend too much emotional energy on professional issues that are outside of your job description.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Submit your comments about how to approach the situation here to Jenée, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, My best friend keeps dating much, much younger women, and I worry it’s holding him (and them) back. I’ve known my best friend for over 22 years, and even though we’ve lived apart since high school, we keep in touch. We’re in our mid-thirties, and have led fairly different lives on different coasts. He recently completed a big accomplishment, so I traveled to be there for his commencement. He introduced me to his new girlfriend, just 20 years old—he had kept it quiet for months because he didn’t want me to lecture him. I kept things brief and positive and was friendly in our introduction. It was the first partner I met, but this is at least the 4th or more intended-to-be-long-term relationship (major financial and career decisions revolving around them) he has been in with a 20-year-old in the last decade. He also admitted to dating a 19-year-old in the last year. We bonded in our teens over a history of abuse and overcoming significant challenges, some of which he knows occurred between myself as a young woman and older men. I don’t see him as a controlling and manipulative person, but I do think there’s a serious caregiving need that’s better for therapy than a relationship. I have recommended therapy often. None of these women have ever interacted with me, but it feels wrong. Do I press the point on this one, or stay in the background because they are all adults? —BFFs with Leo-Wannabe

Dear Prudence,

In one month, I’m taking an overseas trip to a foreign country with my partner. She was assigned to be in this foreign country for a couple weeks for work and invited me for a getaway the week after she finishes her assignment. For many people the trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity. But it comes with a catch: My partner invited her mother too. My relationship with my partner’s mother has always been iffy. But knowing this very well, my partner booked accommodations for all three of us to be in one room. I’ve never been an adventurous traveler; it’s my first time overseas. But when my partner invited me I didn’t know her mother would be joining us on our getaway. I’ve stayed in other places with my partner and her mom before all in the same room, and it’s not my favorite arrangement. Should I back out of the trip? Find another hotel?

—Tortured Travelers

Dear Tortured Travelers,

I’m sure there are some easygoing, extroverted, low-maintenance people for whom this arrangement would be fine. “The hotel room is just a place to sleep. We’ll be out exploring all day!” they’d say. But I’m not one of those people, and apparently you aren’t either. This sounds like hell. If you want to go and can afford it, get your own space. And don’t feel weird about it. “Three people in one room is a little too tight for me” is enough explanation.

But if you’re not getting free accommodations and I assume your partner’s employer is not paying for your ticket, this “once in a lifetime” opportunity really isn’t an opportunity at all. Wouldn’t you rather save your money for a trip to a place of your choosing, when the two of you can sleep in the same bed without anyone else within arm’s reach?

Beyond that, you have identified a major, huge, enormous potential incompatibility between you and your partner. As you continue to spend time together and decide whether you want things to get more serious, these are some of the questions you should be discussing:

“How much time do you expect to spend with your family?”

“Should parents or relatives call before they come over?”

“Should we check in with each other before we invite parents or relatives over?”

“How long should people stay when they visit?”

“How important is it to you that we have free time with just the two of us?”

“How important is it to you that we travel alone together?”

“Do you plan on having your parents live with you one day?”

There are no wrong answers. But there are answers that can make both people pretty miserable if they don’t match. So now is the time to figure out if they do.

Dear Prudence,

I was a first-generation college student, and I went on to earn a doctorate. While my siblings all had high school graduation parties, due to significant family stress when I graduated (a sibling’s pregnancy and the death of a grandparent), I didn’t get a party. My family promised to make it up to me with a party when I finished my undergraduate degree, but the party never happened (everyone was too busy that summer, they said). A party was then promised to celebrate finishing my doctorate, but that never happened either—because I got married the same year, I didn’t want to press asking for one because one of my siblings made it clear that it wouldn’t be appropriate to have two celebrations about me in the same year.

It’s been a decade now since I’ve earned my doctorate and sometimes I still regret never having an opportunity to celebrate my educational achievements (which remain singular in my family- one sibling finished an undergraduate degree, but I’m still the only one of us with a graduate degree). I am about to finish paying my student loans off. Would it be in poor taste to throw myself a belated graduation/paid-off loan party? I would specify no gifts (though donations to the first-generation student fund at one of my alma maters would be appreciated for anyone so inclined). I’m unlikely to have any further individual achievements worth celebrating before retirement, and that’s still 30 years away. Is it wrong that I want a bit of celebration now, given how hard it was to do what I did as a first-generation student paying my own way?

—Uncelebrated Graduate

Dear Uncelebrated Graduate,

I love this idea. Do it. And scrap the “no gifts” part. If people want to write you a check, you should accept. You deserve it! I don’t think you need to register or anything—that may be going a step too far. But in a world in which people now share their cash app information on their birthdays, it wouldn’t be outrageous if you chose to. How about this: At least make sure you have accounts with the various payment apps to ensure that nothing is standing in the way if someone wants to send you a little money.

I understand the feeling—and the social reality—behind your question. You’re worried that someone out there will go “Wow she’s self-absorbed!” or “How entitled.” And guess what? They might. That is okay. You have to go into this knowing that you’re doing something unusual but also confident that it is harming no one and is okay. Actually, it’s more than okay. I’d go as far as to say you’re setting a great example and doing your part to create a world in which people are celebrated for things that require intense, focused effort and commitment in addition to things—like getting someone to agree to marriage or getting pregnant—that are relatively easy. Earning a doctorate is a massive accomplishment and paying off your student loans must feel amazing. Everyone who loves you will be excited to celebrate you and anyone who takes issue with your party is sending a strong message about their place in the great life you’ve created for yourself.

