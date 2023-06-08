Help! My Mother Is Lying to Everyone About Her “Service” Animal.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My mother is in her 60s and due to various health issues, I often take her on her errands and to her appointments. She decided a few months ago that her pet dog was going to be her “service dog,” and she started taking him with her. She even got him an official-looking service dog vest off of Amazon.

He is not a service dog. She doesn’t have any medical conditions that service dogs can help with, and this dog is not trained to perform any specific tasks to help her. He’s not even well-behaved—he often pulls on his leash, tries to wander, and jumps on people.

Advertisement

We frequently get looks when we’re in stores and other places with him. Twice, employees have asked her if he is a service dog (she says yes) and which task he is trained to perform (“support me,” she says). I looked it up and that is all they are legally allowed to ask. They didn’t seem to know what to do when she didn’t admit that he wasn’t a service dog. Even when no one says anything, I’m mortified to be with her when she’s doing this. She’s abusing an honor system that’s meant for disabled people who need actual service animals. Also, I don’t know if she can get into any kind of legal trouble for lying about her unruly pet being a service animal, but if so, I don’t want to be implicated in that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I told her over the phone that I was not comfortable taking her to things anymore if she was going to bring her dog. She balked at this. The next day I heard from my brother (who does not live nearby) about how I was being too difficult, it’s not that big of a deal, and should just let her bring the damn dog. I said I’m not stranding her—she can get a pet-friendly ride share if she wants. Am I being unreasonable? What do I do if they continue to pressure me about this, or enlist other relatives to pressure me?

—He’s Just a Regular Pet

Dear Regular Pet,

I was right on the verge of telling you to calm down and let it go when I quickly Googled “Can you get in trouble for faking a service dog?” and, wow, it appears that you can. Several states have laws prohibiting “service dog fraud.” As an example, this, from the website of Eisnter Gorin LLP, describes California’s:

Advertisement

Service dog fraud involves an individual misrepresenting what type of dog they own so the dog can be allowed in places where regular dogs are not allowed to be. These places commonly include apartments or businesses. Service dog fraud is prohibited under California Penal Code 365.7 PC. A violation of this law can result in a criminal misdemeanor offense and a jail term of six months. The legal definition of PC 365.7 service dog fraud says: “Anyone who knowingly and fraudulently represents themselves, through verbal or written notice, to be the owner or trainer of any canine licensed, or identified, as a guide, signal, or service dog is guilty of a misdemeanor crime…”

Advertisement

So it’s not even an “honor system!” Your mother could be in some real trouble here.

Stand by the boundary you’ve set and tell your brother he can provide the shuttle service to appointments if he so badly wants her to bring her pet. At the same time, I wouldn’t be so sure that she doesn’t have a condition that would allow her to have a service dog in a legitimate way. I mean, are we sure she isn’t living with anxiety? Her insistence on having the dog with her may actually be an indicator of a legitimate need. Offer to help her look into that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I have a boyfriend of 7+ years; we are both in our 40s and have teenage children from previous relationships. We live in separate houses in the same city for various logistical reasons. Last summer, he was seriously injured in a bike crash and his mother, who lives in a different province, came to “take care of him,” which involved her turning up to run the show. I became a “visitor” on par with his casual friends who were allowed 10-minute visiting windows. When I pointed out this was inappropriate—we are partners—she banned me from seeing him, semi-conscious, altogether. I went months without seeing my partner. He needed the care, I was working full-time, while she stayed at his house and “didn’t want to see me,” which meant I couldn’t see him at all. He recovered, but now she pretends I don’t exist. This means I was prohibited from their Christmas gatherings (one week at her resort town, where I generally go while my kids are with their dad’s family) and she pointedly excluded me from a 10-day vacation to Aruba in the winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flash-forward to now. She continues to come to town for long weekends, holidays, and birthdays. During these times, I cease to exist. My partner doesn’t consult me about these visits in advance, or he acts as if he has no say. Or that saying no is sacrificing his and his son’s relationship with his mother. Except I just found out I have breast cancer (a diagnosis which occurred because of and during a pregnancy which ultimately had to be terminated). Literally four days post-diagnosis, she’s in town for a week for my step-son’s birthday (which I’m banned from attending, obviously, and during which time I cannot see my partner). I begged my partner for any sort of compromise—maybe he could spend a just night with me, because I am shattered, while he spends days with her, etc.—and nothing. He characterizes me as needy and controlling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m exhausted by this situation. I want a relationship where I can live with my partner and count on him to be physically present when, for instance, I receive a life-changing cancer diagnosis. I’m scared for the future when my partner’s mother decides to come to town and I cease to exist. Am I wrong to want to leave?

Advertisement

—Broken by My MIL

Dear Broken,

You are not wrong to want to leave. Not in the least. I hope this diagnosis is a manageable one with a good prognosis, but either way, I imagine it has given you some clarity about how you’d like to be treated by the people you spend your special time with. “I want a relationship where I can live with my partner and count on him to be physically present when, for instance, I receive a life-changing cancer diagnosis,” is a great mantra, and I encourage you to aim even higher! It starts with gracefully ending this relationship, leaving your partner and his mom to spend as much time as they want with each other.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“You sound thoughtful and kind, but that doesn’t mean you get to change the environment outside your apartment.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and Joel Anderson discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a gentrifier. I moved to my current neighborhood in my small city when rent increases pushed me out of my former apartment. Rent is going up by as much as 29 percent in my area, while I fought and bled for a 10 percent raise this year, and I know lots of people are struggling. I love where I live, and try to be respectful—talking to my neighbors, getting involved in local events, not telling other people how to live. I’m stuck on one thing though: My neighbors in the building next door are a group of early 20s men who work nights and recreationally do bodywork and mechanical work at incredible volume on their cars in the middle of the street during the day. I work days from home, so mostly I just wear headphones, and I’m lucky it’s not at night. My first instinct is to gently talk to them, but given how much catcalling they do, as a woman in my 20s I’m not comfortable. Race is present here—they’re Hispanic and I’m white, along with class and income. I would love a quiet hour in the afternoon—any tips?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Rev Honk Honk

Dear Honk Honk,

Tips: Acceptance. Restraint. Loving kindness. Meditation. Better headphones. (Seriously, I was recently at a hotel near a park where there was a party so loud my windows were vibrating, and I was able to mostly block it out. Turn to technology here!)

Gentrification and catcalling aside, I haven’t heard a lot of encouraging stories when it comes to people asking neighbors to be quiet. Whether it’s a toddler running around on creaky floorboards upstairs, or a group of guys listening to music while working on cars, people in cities are going to make the noise they make where they’re allowed to make it. Traditionally, those who don’t like it move to the suburbs. But again, try headphones first!

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) And for questions on parenting, kids, or family life, try Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

We have a pool, outdoor grill, and brick pizza oven in our backyard, and with three kids, it is constantly in use. Our HOA only allows certain types of fencing, so people can easily see into our backyard. Our new neighbor has a 9-year-old little girl, “Lia,” Lia is obviously very lonely and constantly comes over when we have people and asks if she can play.

Advertisement

The problem is Lia’s age makes her the odd one out in our neighborhood. Most families have teenagers or very little kids. We have a 13-year-old and twin 5-year-olds. We explained to Lia that these are family events and her mother should come over and talk to us. She hasn’t and the letter we left in her mailbox went ignored. Apparently, her mother works all the time and Lia is left in the car of her older brother who ignores her existence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lia still comes over when we have guests, and it breaks my heart to send her away each time. First, we are uncomfortable with having her over when we haven’t met her mother and secondly, it sets a bad precedent. We had bad encounters in the past with people taking advantage of us and using us for free childcare. My husband says we just need to keep sending Lia away. I am out of ideas. Can you help us?

—Pool Party

Dear Pool Party,

This is not a great situation and it’s not fair to you, but here we are! At this point, you have to decide what makes you more uncomfortable: Having this child at your home under less-than-ideal circumstances and potentially being taken advantage of, or turning away a lonely and potentially neglected child again and again. I hope you’ll choose to give Lia a safe place to hang out. Perhaps you’re concerned about liability if something goes wrong, which I suppose is reasonable, but that’s a risk that comes with the 13-year-old’s and 5-year-olds’ friends as well. So my guess is that if this was your main worry, you would simply have a no visitors policy and this wouldn’t be a dilemma.

While you didn’t sign up for this or volunteer for it, you have no idea what a difference one supportive, reliable, welcoming adult could make in her life. Continue to pursue contact with her mother (through more letters, and maybe a drop-by when you know she’s home) not to say “Your daughter has to stop coming over” but to say “Your daughter is such a lovely girl, and we want to make sure she has your permission to be at our home.”

Classic Prudie

I was barely an AA cup as a young woman and very self-conscious about it. At age 36 I had breast augmentation surgery. For the past 10 years I’ve been a B cup, and I’ve been completely satisfied with my decision. My daughter, who’s about to turn 18, has inherited her breast size from me. Although we haven’t talked about it explicitly, I suspect she’s just as self-conscious about it as I was. She has literally run away to hide while I consulted with the lingerie sales lady about bras for her. I’m thinking about offering her the option of augmentation surgery before she goes to college, but I don’t want her to think that I think there’s anything wrong with her body. Is this a terrible idea?