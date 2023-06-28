Help! I’m Terrified My Professional Nemesis Is About to Steal My Promotion.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have been very happy at my job for two years. I recently applied for an internal position that I was very excited about, but I didn’t make the third round of interviews. I’m pretty bummed, but I knew this was a potential outcome. Before my interviews, an old friend/roommate “Luke” texted me out of the blue saying he had an interview for the same position (not surprising—we work in the same small industry) and asked if I had any tips. Despite our many mutual friends, similar careers, shared hobbies, and physical proximity, Luke is someone that I have taken pains to distance myself from as much as possible in the last few years, for my own mental health. He is very charming on the surface, but in the 10 years that I have known him, he has proven to me time and time again that he is manipulative, selfish, and only nice toward people if he feels they can benefit him somehow. When I do run into him these days, he always probes me for information on the company I work for and open jobs. He’s friendly to me now that I’m in his career path, and I am polite in return, but I can’t forget how belittling, cruel, and disrespectful he was to me in the past.

I didn’t tell him that I had also applied and simply responded that he would do well. Now that I know I didn’t get the job, I’m completely petrified that he will. The role is one that I will work with directly on a regular basis, and need to collaborate with. I can’t bear the thought of having to spend more time around this person who hurt me so badly and was so detrimental to my well-being, no matter how “nice” he is to me now. I also love my job and I don’t want to leave. I know that I’m worrying about things that haven’t happened yet, but he’s a very good candidate, he will interview well, and I am already feeling myself unravel … how do I cope if my nightmare comes true?

—Literally Anyone Else

Dear Anyone Else,

Come on. How did you write this letter without saying what Luke actually did to you? “Only nice toward people who can benefit him somehow” and “Hurt me so badly and was detrimental to my well-being” are two very different things! I have no idea if this person simply failed to say hi to you at a party or if he made a viral video poking fun at your greatest insecurity.

In any case, if you are super worried about working with him, the first answer is that you start interviewing for jobs now, so that if what you’re imagining happens, you can have the option of giving notice not long after he starts. Interviewing never hurts. You don’t have to accept any offers you receive.

But I also have to say I’m picking up on a lot of anxiety and catastrophizing from your letter, and I wonder if it would help to just take things down a notch emotionally. Take a step back and ask yourself what are you afraid of, exactly, if Luke is hired for this role? What is the worst thing that might happen? Maybe it’s that you’ll have to get on a Zoom with him and the memory of what he did will cause you to be really, really upset. Maybe it’s that he will yell at you, or go out of his way to undermine your work and hurt your career. Sit down, maybe with a friend, and make an action plan for each of these scenarios. For the nerves around seeing him and talking to him, could you come to the meeting exceptionally well-prepared, with all your talking points scripted out, so that you don’t panic and forget them? Could you do an intense workout in the morning to get rid of some of your nervous energy and calm your mind? Use a stress squeezer? Let yourself watch 15 minutes of reality TV as something to look forward to when it’s all over? If you think it’s likely that he’ll actually be abusive as a colleague, look at your employee manual and figure out what kind of conduct will be reportable to HR. Take detailed notes on every interaction. And know that you are going to gather your evidence and stand up for yourself if it comes to that.

But really, it might be that none of this is as bad as you thought. Maybe he’ll continue to be fake nice. Or maybe he’ll be a bit nasty when things get stressful, but you’ll be able to remember that people with bad personalities are everywhere, especially in the workplace, and those bad personalities don’t have to be the cause of pain or panic for you.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Submit your comments about how to approach the situation here to Jenée, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, I rent half of a duplex and never had a problem with my neighbors until now. The kids next door run wild from sun up until sun down screaming their heads off. Half the time they sound like someone is murdering them. I can hear them in every room of my house. Worse, they love to torment my dogs. They will come over and bang on the sliding glass door to get them barking. I work nights. I am losing sleep over this. I have already confronted their mother and asked politely to keep her kids on her side and for them to leave my dogs alone. First, she denied it was her kids, so I showed her the video from my security system. Then she made the excuse that her kids were just “playing.” I told her that the kids need to play in their yard, not mine, and to stop trespassing. Or I would go to the landlord. She started to scream at me. At this, I went back inside. I really don’t want to escalate or be a problem, but I don’t see any other way out. —Losing Sleep

Dear Prudence,

I have a best friend—well, at least to me. She is so pretty and nice and everyone loves her. I can’t help but feel jealous of her. So many people like her, but the reason for that is because she is pretty and nice. I’m nice and love helping people but people don’t recognize me like her. Even around our common friends, she always gets the most attention and most recognition. It’s easy to tell who they like hanging out with better—alway there for her and I’m just …

there. For example, we both got chosen for an exclusive event and when she told our friends she got a lot of love and congrats. She told them I got in and all I got was “oh really?” or just a few stares. We share so many interests, but somehow she always starts getting to it first. It makes me feel like I can’t take part in that activity because she already did it. I love her to death, but she makes me feel jealous and unloved by others. How do I deal with this?

—Feeling Unloved

Dear Feeling Unloved,

It’s not really a popular idea, but I see no problem at all with imitating your friends’ best qualities and openly wanting to be more like them. If this girl is so pretty, ask her to help you feel just as good about how you look. I’m the first one to ask a friend “Help me get my hair exactly like yours,” “Teach me your makeup ways,” or “Can you tell me exactly what to wear for this event?” (For the record, I don’t just make demands—I’m happy to use my skill set to draft a tricky text message for anyone who needs it.) When it comes to things beyond appearance—how she moves through the world—remember that the best parts of our friends can rub off on us, and people who have different strengths can help each other grow. You say you and this girl are both “nice,” but can you observe what she’s doing specifically that may make people feel drawn to her and invested in her success? Is she an amazing listener? Does she overflow with enthusiasm? Does she just seem really happy with herself, in a way that makes other people happy for her?

I suspect she does and to get there, you’ve got to figure out what you want in life that you would enjoy even if nobody congratulated you for it. What do you love, apart from the “attention” and “recognition” that you feel are being distributed so unfairly? What makes you feel good in the moment, as you’re doing it? One popular exercise to help with this is to think about what you loved to do as a child, before you knew to worry about how anyone would react. Is any of that passion still there? When you start doing what you want instead of living for the real-life version of Instagram likes, I promise you you’ll feel so much more peaceful. And, little by little, you’ll notice that when it comes to the reactions you and your friends get for your various accomplishments, you’re no longer keeping score.

Dear Prudence,

How do I tackle my dying father’s anxiety about my messy house so he can visit his grandchildren before he’s gone? I have three small children (all under 9) and my messy house is full of crafts, books, laundry, and general clutter. We don’t know how much time he has left (he has a failing heart), and I would like to have him and my mom over for meals on a regular basis to visit with the kids. They are the only local and active grandparents my children have.

The issue is twofold: He is a massive clean freak who is incredibly judgmental about disorder and hygiene (likely linked to issues of control and childhood trauma), as well as having outdated views on mental health (i.e., he has no interest in counseling). Having them over causes him anxiety, and I then deal with several days of emails and calls suggesting how I can better take hold of my life and the importance of organization. Just having him over and watching him judge causes me distress, and it’s hard to feel motivated for all the effort required to bring everyone together (it’s been a year since I’ve had them over for dinner). Both me and my partner work full-time and have cleaners once a week so the place is clean, just messy and cluttered.

Visiting has fallen (rather unfairly) on my mom to host, where she cooks elaborate meals with behavioral expectations on the children which are frankly not achievable. I’m sad for them to miss out on time with the kids, and it feels like time is slipping away for the only chance my kids have at making memories with the only grandparents they will ever know. The kids struggle with behaviors at sit-down restaurants that my parents would agree to (one of our children is also neurodiverse). Any ideas on what I can do to help bring everyone together?

—Taking Grandparent Applications

Dear Grandparent Applications,

There are some practical solutions available to you, such as:

1. One hour before grandpa comes over, the kid who throws away the most pieces of trash or puts the most loose items into a giant laundry basket (that you then hide in a closet) wins a prize. During this time, you wipe down major surfaces.

2. Move your gatherings outdoors.

3. Let your kids have screen time during visits to his home, after interacting for 30 minutes.

But I know these don’t solve the underlying issues around your father’s anxiety and judgment, or your fear of running out of time. Here is where I have to offer a reality check that’s going to sound harsh: If your dad doesn’t already have a close relationship with your children, he’s probably not going to form one now, at the end of his life, as he chooses to ignore his mental health and focus on superficial issues. The time for making memories has likely come to an end, for the most part. There are only so many positive experiences a neurodiverse child—or really, any child—and an older man who has no ability or willingness to understand that child is going to make. You might need to make peace with this and focus on what is more within your control: Any conversations you want to make sure you have with your dad, any questions you want to ask him, and any experiences you want to have together. Some of that could involve leaving your kids home with your partner or a sitter while you go and enjoy a meal in his pristine home. Don’t let your hopes for their connection with him get in the way of solidifying and honoring yours.

Of course, it’s still important to you that your children and your father see and appreciate each other. I get that. But instead of forced in-person bonding, share your childhood memories with them. Show them pictures. Bring pictures of them to him. Talk to them about who he is, including that he was a very, very clean guy who can’t stand a mess. Maybe it’s a topic you’ll joke about with fondness when he’s gone (“Grandpa would have sent thirteen emails about the condition of this living room!”). There is something comforting about facing reality head-on and with humor, and letting go of dreams and expectations that don’t line up with who people actually are.

