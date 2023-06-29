Help! I Just Got a Nasty Letter Calling Me the Playground Creep.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My new house faces the local playground. With the weather being so nice, I would take my laptop and go work on my front porch. Last week, I got a nasty anonymous note basically accusing me of being a pervert because I will watch the kids playing sometimes. My doorbell camera caught the lady who put the note in my mailbox, and I have seen her around the neighborhood but I don’t know exactly where she lives. I really have no clue about what to do here. I don’t want to start a feud, but being accused like this when I have done nothing but stayed on my own front porch pisses me off. What do I do here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Across the Playground

Dear Playground,

The idea that you’re not supposed to use your own porch because there are children nearby is absurd to me. Communities have people of different ages. Sometimes they see each other. It is okay. The neighbor who saw you sitting there, decided something awful was going on, and took it upon themselves to write a note needs to redirect their energy to helping kids who really do need protection—perhaps something like becoming a court-appointed special advocate who stands up for kids in foster care. I doubt this will happen, but if this person decides to confront you while minding your own business on your property, you can tell her that you appreciate her concern about predatory behavior, but you are simply living your life at your own home. Otherwise, I’m going to give you the same advice those children at the nearby school probably get when someone is being annoying on the playground: “Ignore it.”

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My 10-year-old is really struggling with finding herself. She is artsy, clever, and funny. She loves to create art, jewelry, and slime. She loves music and makeup. She also enjoys soccer and volleyball. The problem is, she may have inherited my clumsiness and … just isn’t very sporty.

At her age, teams are getting seriously competitive, and she’s realizing she’s not as good as other kids. Now she wants to give up sports altogether. It’s made worse that her cousins and best friend are all extremely talented when it comes to sports and play for their schools and travel teams.

Advertisement

My question is, do I encourage her to keep trying if she truly loves sports or do I allow her to give up and quit? Her self-esteem has already taken a hit, and she compares herself to everyone constantly. Her best friend also frequently makes jabs about being better at soccer as she plays for a top travel team, and it’s hard to watch. I love her and don’t want her to give up but I also don’t want her to get beat down constantly. I want to encourage her to play for fun, but when she’s feeling and being told she’s no good, it’s not so fun. What’s the right thing to do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Cursed With Generational Clumsies

Dear Generational Clumsies,

It sounds like your daughter is dealing with some really disappointing coaches. When I played sports (and I played several, very poorly, for one to two seasons each), I remember hard work, sportsmanship, cheering for each other, and just trying to be seriously rewarded and reinforced by the adults involved. Isn’t having “heart” a well-known thing that is supposed to be valued in athletics? Anyway, no use complaining about a world that apparently no longer exists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I remember at the end of my first (and only) season of volleyball, the coach met with each of us to talk about our futures. I could not yet serve over the net, which is kind of a key thing in the sport, as you probably know. I was also pretty much entirely unwilling to throw myself on the ground to get a ball. (It hurt! Even with knee pads! Probably because I never quite learned the technique.) Still, she didn’t tell me to focus on ceramics. She suggested that I join a non-school team to get some more experience before the next year. I nodded, smiled, took off my kneepads and never put them on again. But this was an option available to me! And it’s available to your daughter. She is 10 and if you start working hard at something at that age, you’re going to eventually become decent. She can practice on her own. She can watch YouTube videos. She can get her talented cousins to coach her. She can go to camps.

That’s if she wants to improve.

Advertisement

If not, who cares. On the topic of “she’s 10,” it is also perfectly fine for her to look for a less competitive league, maybe through a local rec center or YMCA. Or, yes, to quit altogether. She has one childhood, and if she wants to spend it making friendship bracelets—or even doing something physical but less competitive, like dance or baton twirling or hiking and having adventures in nature—let her.

Advertisement

And by the way, that “best friend” has to go. Your kid can grow up to be a happy adult with zero athletic ability, but she won’t ever thrive if she thinks it’s okay to be surrounded by people who belittle her and beat her down.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“I quit at the first practice in 4th grade when I turned the wrong way during a drill and was hit in the face with a ball.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and Joel Anderson discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I am a bisexual married woman. My husband is perfectly fine with me being with women, no problem. But recently, I had some light sexual play with a trans woman, and I know he wouldn’t approve. But, the person identifies as female. If I am allowed to be with women, should I be allowed to be with trans women who have penises? I can’t quite figure this out. I don’t want to be dishonest. But, I also don’t want to discriminate against trans people. Please give me advice.

Advertisement

—Does This Count?

Dear Does This Count?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is really a dilemma for your husband more than it is for you. I think you can just keep doing what you’re doing, living your life, meeting people you’re attracted to, enjoying your open-ish marriage, and having fun! Your husband said you could be with women, and you’re being with women. No problem there. If he ever asks you specifically if any of them are trans women, you should be honest and say yes. Then it will be on him to decide whether he wants to throw away an otherwise happy marriage because of his commitment to transphobia and his feelings about a sexual encounter that he isn’t being asked to witness or participate in. Share my email and if he writes to me, I’ll encourage him to get over it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) And for questions on parenting, kids, or family life, try Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

I’m currently in a new relationship that’s going well. Only thing is that I’ve always wanted a child. I’m 45 years old, and right before I started dating him, I had purchased eggs and sperm to have a child on my own. He knew all of this before we started our relationship, and he’s never wanted a child, but said he was on the fence and that we could talk about it in a couple months. Well, it’s been almost three months, we’ve talked about it, and he says he’s not going to be ready in the timeframe I gave him (six months). He feels a lot of pressure. It’s heartbreaking because I would really like to give this a chance, but I can’t stop thinking about wanting to become a mother and how time is slipping. I’m also terrified to have a child on my own. Should I leave him and just try using the eggs right away or wait and risk never being a mother?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Time Chaser

Dear Time Chaser,

Use the eggs! You will be walking around the park with your toddler someday in a few years and meet a nice single dad. Or maybe you’ll connect with an old high school classmate at a reunion. Or you’ll click with a coworker. Or the guy you’re dating now, if he really is the one, will propose to you while you’re pregnant. Or you’ll break up and he’ll pop back up later. There are any number of ways for you to end up in a loving romantic relationship and there are far fewer ways for you to have the child you want (and all of them have an element of time-sensitivity). You know what you need to do.

Classic Prudie

My wife and I are both in our late 60s and have been married five years. We are both in good health, although I have a few chronic issues that we manage with medication. For some reason, these conditions have convinced her that she will outlive me. She often tells me about how sad she will be without me and how hard it will be to “go on.” It is to the point that my children joke that if I die suddenly, they will request a toxicology screen!