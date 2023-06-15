Help! My Partner Keeps Telling Other Queer People I’m “Pansexual.” I’m Definitely Straight.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

Julia is a trans woman and bisexual. I’m heterosexual cis man. We have been dating for about five months and are moderately serious about each other in a “we didn’t spend the holidays together, but we told our families about each other” kind of way. Lately, Julia has started to tell people we meet within the LGBTQ community that I’m pansexual. That’s not how I identify, but when I object she argues that it’s accurate since I date her and that, besides, why does it bother me? The thing is that I find women attractive. Julia is a woman, the fact she’s a trans woman is just a descriptor like Korean woman or short-sighted woman (admittedly one that makes her quite vulnerable to hatred from people). My ex, through whom I met Julia, is a trans man and once I started seeing him that way, our relationship changed to more of a friendship (and we were going to be married). So in other words, I’m not open to dating anyone who isn’t a woman and that sounds straight to me. But I don’t know why it bothers me if Julia misidentifies me like that? It doesn’t generally matter to me what other people think, and I don’t think I’m ashamed that someone might assume I’m not straight. At the same time, telling people who we associate with that I’m something I’m not doesn’t feel right. At the very least it seems sort of dishonest.

—Confused About the Terminology

Dear Confused,

This is so tricky because you both know how you met and who you are and all the ins and outs of each other’s history and attraction and you’re apparently compatible enough to have a full-fledged relationship, but the disagreement about terminology is one you can’t ignore.

But I do wonder if this disagreement represents a deeper divide —like perhaps you assign different significance to the labels, and whether that might play out in how you decide to organize your life together. Does Julia’s desire to label you “pansexual” signify that she doesn’t want straightness or straight people to play a central role in your life? Does your identity as straight connect to other choices you might make about your friends, your community, and your politics? Is any of this going to affect where you go, who you hang out with, and what you talk about? At the end of the day, you should get the final word on what you’re called, and Julia should certainly respect that. But simply insisting isn’t the best path forward. This dilemma is an opportunity for you two to know each other better. Sit down and give it some attention. Why does it bother you when Julia misidentifies you? Think about how you feel when it happens and write down all the thoughts and emotions and ideas that come to mind, even the ones that seem unreasonable. Have her do the same when it comes to what she experiences when she thinks “I’m dating a man who says he’s straight.” Then share them with each other, listen, and ask questions to better understand.

Push past the terminology to what’s behind it: your worries, fears, and hopes for your life together.

Dear Prudence,

What should I do when my friend’s kid gets older and turns into a mean girl? I’m the mother of an early elementary-age student, who plays with a group of kids on our street ranging from two years younger than my child to middle school aged children. I’m super friendly with most of the parents, especially the husband of one of my neighbors (I’m also friends with his wife, she knows and is cool with it, as is my husband). Well, their daughter has turned into a nasty mean girl. Saying anything to my friend is pointless, he’s not really attuned to his kind of behavior, and I am not close enough to his wife to talk to her about it. I have witnessed this behavior many times lately and have told my child to stay away from her. I have no idea how to explain this to my youngish child. My friend and I don’t talk much about our kids or parenting, preferring other topics, but I’m not sure I should continue the friendship? I have no idea how to handle this.

—My Neighbor Is Raising Another Regina George

Dear Regina George,

I wish you’d provided some concrete examples of her behavior because my understanding is that a certain amount of what sounds to parents like meanness (think: “You’re not invited to my birthday party!”) is just a day in the life for kids, and can be a normal part of their development. Have your children been hurt or upset by this child’s conduct? Without knowing the details, I suggest giving your youngest kid some general rules to live by rather than instructions about this one neighborhood bully. Things like: No one is allowed to hurt you. Come tell me or another adult if anyone says something that scares you or makes you sad. People who are mean to us are not our real friends. Sometimes people are unkind because they are hurting, but we still keep ourselves safe from them.

Finally, if you don’t mind, I’m going to read all the way between the lines of your letter. Please forgive me if I’m wrong, but the whole parenthetical about your friend’s wife and your husband being okay with this friendship (nobody asked or accused you of anything!) and the fact that you and the “friend” prefer not to talk about parenting (what do you talk about, as parents of kids who hang out?) was a mini red flag to me that what you might really want advice on is what to do about this relationship that may or may not be all the way above-board. If you feel like the right thing to do would be to take a step back, you don’t need to use his mean-girl daughter as an excuse.

Dear Prudence,

After a tumultuous couple of years in my young adult life, I am now 28 years old and have just one best friend in the entire world (in addition to my wife and dear son). Throughout all of my ups and downs, my friend has been there compassionately and non-judgmentally, seeing me through the getting in (and out) of a very abusive and toxic relationship.

All the time, my friend has been in a pretty awful relationship of her own. For 10 years, she was cheated on consecutively and, despite saying this is her one deal-breaker in relationships, has always stayed and tried to minimize issues going forward by setting new “rules.” However, her longtime partner always had other drawbacks in the way of being emotionally manipulative, unavailable, and being 100 percent financially dependent on her.

Recently, he admitted he cheated again, although it was only “virtual.” She is not interested in discovering the extent of it beyond this, and ended the relationship. I have been extremely supportive and available during this time, and am so proud of her decision to finally move on.

However, I feel as though she is constantly backtracking, and I worry that she will return to him simply out of the fear of being alone.

My worst fear is that a) she will go back to him, and b) that if I tell her my concerns directly, I will alienate her from being truthful or having our friendship continue. This has always been a very fine line for me, but I see this as my one moment of opportunity, given my own experiences escaping an abusive relationship. On the one hand, I can keep our friendship intact and say nothing, or on the other, I can stand my ground in the way outsiders often fail to in recognizing and addressing dangerous and toxic relationships. I also worry about her resistance to not fully understanding what transpired, which may reveal his emotional or physical involvement with another woman and truly highlight his lack of desire for being with her beyond financial benefits. What should I do?

—Best Friend Forever

Dear BFF,

You’re in too deep here. I get it, though. You care so much about your friend that you’re scrutinizing this guy’s actions and analyzing his motivations and making predictions. Don’t get me wrong: You are probably 100 percent right that he’s awful. But as much as you care about your friend—and I can tell you care deeply—your role is not to be her therapist, or dating coach, or life coach. If she asks you explicitly for advice, give it, but otherwise, hold your tongue. After all, we know how these things go: You could draw up a slide deck with all the evidence you have about his shortcomings, present it to her convincingly, and she may very well still decide to go back to him. In fact, she would definitely still decide to go back to him, if that’s what she felt like doing. It’s not about the evidence or the logic, it’s about where she is in her personal journey, the lessons she needs to learn, and how she feels about herself. Think of your job as supporting her and reminding her how great she is, thereby indirectly nudging her along on the road to one day waking up and not wanting to be with an asshole, rather than trying to talk her out of it in the name of honesty. You can’t keep her from a bad guy, but what you can do is be a good friend. That’s something she’s going to need more than ever if she makes the choice you know she shouldn’t make.

Dear Prudence,

My in-laws spend half the year living in the same city as my husband, our two young children, and me. When they are in town, they want to come over all the time.

If we offered up daily visits or overnights, I’m sure they’d jump on it. I find them exhausting and they don’t seem to have boundaries. They rarely even ask if we’re free or would like to get together before telling us they’re coming over. I also don’t find them all that helpful with our children because quite frankly, I don’t trust them. They’ve made several choices that leave me uncomfortable leaving our kids alone with them. When I have tried to set clear boundaries, it seems like they just start communicating with my husband more and leave me out. He sees my point of view, but he also completely lacks the ability to tell them no, pretty much ever. Do I just have to suck this up for half the year for the rest of their lives? I need boundaries and space. Help!

—Need Boundaries That Work

Dear Need Boundaries,

Your husband doesn’t lack the ability to tell them no. He has the ability, but he’s decided not to use it because he knows that just sucking it up is an option for you. And that works well for him, because his parents don’t bother him as much as they bother you. This way, he doesn’t have to have any hard conversations. He’s in a great place.

But something has to change. This isn’t a two week visit we’re talking about—it’s half the year! Half of your lives! For the foreseeable future! That’s a lot of time to be exhausted and deal with a lack of boundaries.

You need to explain to him how important—and really, non-negotiable—it is to you that his parents honor whatever boundaries you set. But the key thing is that you put your needs in very concrete terms. So it’s not “I don’t want them to be over all the time and to show up without calling.” It’s “I need your parents to check with both of us and confirm that it’s a good time at least an hour before they show up at the door, and I need one weekend day and two weekdays a week when it’s just our immediate family.” One way to make this go down easier with your in-laws might be to frame it in terms of what they can do with your family, rather than the limits. “Our family’s schedule is really busy and we want to make the most of our time with you.

Let’s plan on spending Sundays together as a family, and you can come for dinner Wednesday and Friday. Outside of that, we’ll let you know if we’re available.”

I hope your husband can understand how important it is that he gets a handle on this.

If he doesn’t, the way to enforce the boundary is for you and the kids to not be available if you haven’t agreed on a visit with the in-laws. This might mean throwing them into the car and saying “Sorry we were just on our way to Target. Remember this isn’t a grandparent day! But we’ll see you tomorrow like we planned” a few times as you pull out of the driveway, but they’ll eventually get it.

