Help! I Accidentally Got My Longtime Neighbor Evicted.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I’m facing a neighbor problem I don’t know how to solve. My neighbor “Greg” has lived in our small building for close to 30 years. He very much keeps to himself and has declined any attempts made by me or others at small talk or socializing, or even a polite door knock “are you doing ok” after a recent electrical outage. That’s fine, but when our entire floor developed a mysterious foul smell that began coming into my apartment, I didn’t make more than a cursory effort to reach out to him before calling the landlord. He’s the only other third-floor tenant.

Our landlord did a maintenance visit to all the units in our building, and found Greg’s was the source of the smell, whether from hoarding or bad cleaning I don’t know. She told me he wasn’t going to clean it to her standards, and has started the eviction process. I feel terrible because my actions are putting someone out of his home, but I also don’t know how to help. He’s so private, and she was very tight-lipped, so I don’t know if he’s a hoarder or just is getting older and could use a hand. My state doesn’t have many tenant protections; is there anything I can do? He still won’t talk to any of the neighbors.

—I Should Have Asked Him First

Dear Asked Him First,

Unfortunately, Greg has much bigger problems than you, his polite and thoughtful neighbor. Your actions did not put him out of his home, and there’s nothing you could have done, save for forcing yourself in and doing a deep clean that could have prevented this. Forgive yourself. I can see that you’re a deeply compassionate person with an inclination to help people who are struggling, so absolutely find another place in your community to put that to work.

Dear Prudence,

Right now, my wife and I are living in a one-bedroom condo that my father owns. We talked about having children but agreed to wait until we were 30, after our careers have taken off and we’ve had our adventures. We pay only utilities and the association fees, so we have a lot of extra financial resources than most. Last week, we had a pregnancy scare. I was terrified. My wife was elated and then angry about how relived I acted when we found out it wasn’t real. We fought badly. My wife argued that having a baby now wasn’t the worst thing in the world. I said I am allowed to have an honest reaction and what about all our plans? I thought we were on the same page and did she really want to raise a baby in a one-bedroom condo? She told me that she expected my father to sell the condo so we could get a bigger place then. I couldn’t believe the words coming out of her mouth. She has never spoken like this before and it contradicts everything we talked about—even at our pre-marital counseling. I told her that she should never bring that idea up to my father. The fact that he is letting us live here rent-free is generous enough. Since then, I insist on condoms if we are intimate. My wife sees this as a lack of trust in her. I just see it as a sensible precaution. There is this rift between us now. We are on a waiting list to see a counselor. Before this, I would swear on a stack of Bibles that I knew my wife inside and out. I just don’t anymore.

—Different Pages

Dear Prudence,

Unlike many people online, I actually get along well with my mother-in-law. She is a very kind, New Age-y former hippie who used to run a pottery and yoga studio when my husband was growing up, and is now retired. We live fairly nearby, and MIL frequently babysits our toddler.

Recently, MIL slipped while trying to climb her porch stairs, and dislocated her hip. She has to get physical therapy and is finding it difficult to navigate around her home. Three times a week, my husband currently has to drive an hour to pick up MIL, another hour to bring her to physical therapy near us, and then two more hours total driving her home and back. My husband and I discussed it, and we thought it would be better if MIL lived with us while she recovers, as that would cut the total commute down to 30 minutes. Our house has a guest bedroom on the ground floor which we haven’t really used, and that way MIL could avoid potentially tripping on the stairs.

We explained this to MIL and she was totally on board—with only one issue. She doesn’t want to stay in the guest bedroom, but instead wants to sleep in her renovated vintage camper trailer, which she and her friends have hand-painted with Ayurvedic symbols. She insists that she doesn’t want to intrude and that it’s totally safe for her to stay there. My husband and I disagree: It is cramped, hasn’t been used in a decade, and the door is off the ground, so she could easily slip. Also, while we like our neighbors, there is a fairly draconian HOA, which we’ve already irritated by planting the wrong kinds of trees in our yard, so I don’t think they would react positively to a nice but … eccentric camper in our driveway. MIL insists that she’ll just bring around cookies with a nice note and our neighbors will understand, and said that as she and my husband used to spend all summer traveling in her camper, she’ll be fine in it now. We can’t see this ending with anything other than HOA fines and another accident, but MIL keeps saying that she refuses to intrude on us. My husband can’t keep doing all of that driving and MIL has said she needs the help, but the camper seems like a recipe for disaster. How can we reach a happy medium here?

—Not a Happy Camper

Dear Camper,

Maybe your MIL’s “I don’t want to intrude” is code for “I really want my independence.” In that case, is it worth talking to your wife about eating the HOA fines, adding needed improvements to the trailer, and preserving her dignity? If the consequences of violating the rules would truly be unmanageable or unaffordable, try something like this: “We checked with your neighbors and the HOA and it’s a hard no. But let’s talk about how we can make your room as comfortable as possible for you. Can we bring in some Ayurvedic symbols? You will absolutely not be intruding. We want you with us.” To change the feeling around the whole situation, start talking about the things you’d like to do while she’s there — having meals together, watching movies, going for short walks around the neighborhood as she recovers. She can even bake you and your wife and toddler some of those cookies that she was planning to use to get around the rules!

Dear Prudence,

My sister is nuts. She is obsessing that her trans son wasn’t invited to the wedding of our niece’s eldest daughter, and she’s telling everyone about it. My brother is sick of her ranting and blocked her number. So I get to hear about it instead. The first and last time our grandniece met my nephew, it was at the funeral of our mother. He was 20; she was 5. I do love my siblings, but we had all our kids years apart. My own three children didn’t get invites either (and didn’t expect to). Apparently, my grandniece is marrying into a very big, very upscale, old Southern family. My sister did get a plus one, but wants to bring her new beau. She is just offended that her son was left off the list. My nephew doesn’t want to come, but says he will “bite the bullet” to please his mother (he is an artist and she supports him). I love my nephew, and my sister has been wonderfully supportive of him, but she is nuts. How can I get through to her? I really don’t want you to push this on my 23-year-old grandniece. Help.

—Great Aunt

Dear Great Aunt,

First, I think we need to draw out the subtext of your somewhat evasive letter, at least as I’m reading it: Your sister thinks prejudice is keeping her trans child from being included in this wedding, and she’s upset about it. You think her anger is “nuts,” partially for logistical reasons (similarly situated relations weren’t invited; her son doesn’t really want to go), but also because it sounds like there is prejudice at play in the “upscale, old Southern” family, and you think your “wonderfully supportive” sister is pushing things too far. Just to be clear on what we’re talking about.

So what should you do about it? Well, you’re not the person getting married, the person paying for the wedding, the person with the trans child, or the trans child. You really don’t have a key role in this saga and don’t have to take action here.

If you do, it should be something that’s appropriate for your role and the level of power you have: You are the sister of someone who has a trans son at a moment when there’s an extraordinary amount of hate and discrimination aimed at trans people. Whether she’s right or wrong about the role that hate and discrimination are playing in the guest list, she’s feeling protective of her child. I’m willing to believe you that decisions about invitations were made without any consideration for gender identity, but the way you “get through to her” is not by getting out a white board and explaining exactly when everyone met and the ages and relationships of all the guests and proving to her that there’s no bias at play here. While, again, you may be right that the decision was fair on its face, your “upscale, old, Southern” descriptor read to me like code for “conservative and would not have wanted a trans person at the event,” and your sister might be reacting to that in some way.

So what are you going to do? Serve as the spokesperson for your grandniece and her in-laws, explaining and justifying their decision and telling your sister why she’s wrong, ignoring the larger context? That’s definitely an option. But if you have concern for what your sister is dealing with emotionally as the parent of a trans child worrying that they’re being discriminated against, you can choose to prioritize that over being the pro-bono publicist for the fairness of the guest list. Talk to her about how she’s feeling outside of this particular event. What are her concerns and fears in this current climate? How does it feel to know that many of the people she interacts with are hostile to her son? What’s it like reading the news every day?

The wedding will come and go, and your grandniece will hopefully have a great day, but this conflict represents an opportunity to look at the bigger picture and be a good sister.

