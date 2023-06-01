Help! My Husband’s Family Insists on Knowing All My Most Private Medical Information.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. For this edition, Rebecca Onion, a Slate Senior Editor, will be filling in as Prudie. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I am very private when it comes to my information, even with family (my husband excluded, he knows everything about me), whereas my husband and his family freely share even very personal information with each other. Once a member of my husband’s family knows something about any other family member, it can be assumed that everyone else knows. While I’m fine with this for them, I would very much prefer my information stays only with the people that it is shared with, especially concerning my medical information. While there are many small examples of this being violated in the past, the two most recent have occurred since a traumatic childbirth (of which they know all the details, of course).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I passed out a few weeks after birth in the middle of the night after getting up to pump and my husband called his sister, who is a healthcare provider. That isn’t a problem, he was nervous and it was the most appropriate way to get a medical provider’s opinion quickly. The part that bothers me is that as soon as the sun was up, his parents showed up at the house to check on me, asking all kinds of questions and letting me know what any other fringe family member with medical and/or childbirth experience had to suggest. After determining with us that passing out was probably due to a combination of exhaustion and low blood sugar, his sister had apparently called her parents to tell them what had happened. After they left, I told my husband I would prefer he not discuss anything medical about me with his sister unless I ask him to or I am actually unconscious, as the convenience of it isn’t worth the privacy invasion to me.

Advertisement

A few weeks later, I had to have an extremely minor medical procedure that was to correct something that I honestly found very embarrassing. I didn’t share details with anyone but my husband. Well, my husband ended up giving in and telling his parents what it was for after they repeatedly asked, getting more and more frantic about what it was for each time.

He said they were so worried it was the only way he could think of to calm them down, plus they were watching our son while he took me, so he felt they deserved to know. Again, I received all kinds of advice/reassurance from his family members on how the procedure would give me immediate relief. I knew that and didn’t need to hear it from anyone but my doctor. How can I make this difference in style and request for privacy clear to my husband, most importantly, but also to his more immediate family that will sometimes know my personal information?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Keep it Quiet

Dear Keep It Quiet,

Your husband needs to step up for you. Managing your in-laws should not be your job, ever, but especially not when you’re immediately postpartum, just a few months past a traumatic childbirth. Does he fully understand how you feel about this developing dynamic? I think that should be the first step, getting him on the same page with a focused, direct conversation apart from any particular incident, so that you can come up with a plan moving forward.

He has had this family of origin since you got together, however long ago that was, but it sounds like it’s only now that their unusual communication style has seriously affected your own life. That makes perfect sense—you are going through it, right now, and a lot of things you might have let slide in the past are starting to look big. But your apparent chillness, in the past, about being part of this family where everyone knows everything may have made him artificially un-worried about your reaction to the kinds of situations you describe here. Make sure that he knows that you’re feeling really differently, these days, about the family telephone tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That accomplished, you guys should figure out ways to put up a few walls between your nuclear family and his side. It’s annoying to have to manage your in-laws like they’re toddlers, but since they seem like they need it, I will point to a theory some people have about living with young children. If the adults in charge can think ahead to remove points of possible conflict, and also manage the children’s schedule so they’re well-slept and -fed, that’ll go a long way toward preventing difficult situations from arising. These in-laws, like preschoolers, seem to require forethought. I think you can avoid some of these problems by recognizing ahead of time that these people just can’t be involved in a given situation, and taking whatever steps need to be taken to keep them out of the loop. Pre-manage them, in other words, before you need to do the kind of managing that involves late-night phone calls about embarrassing medical situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you knew you were going to get this latest operation, for example, and that you were going to ask your in-laws to babysit, you and your husband could have come up with a white lie—even maybe telling them you are having another, less awkward-to-share procedure. Or perhaps you could have had another friend accompany you to the hospital, leaving your husband with the baby, and obviating the need to ask the in-laws to babysit in the first place. Moves like these can keep them out of the most private of your business, but only if your husband is on your side. So that part comes first.

Dear Prudence,

My wife has a really annoying habit I need help dealing with. She has a tendency to call for me and expect me to stop whatever I am doing and come see what she wants. It usually begins with her calling out my name, me calling back “What?” and then her telling me to come where she is. If I ask “Why?” or “What’s going on?” she will say “Just come here, hurry!” When I get to her, it can be about anything from showing me the squirrels playing in the backyard, a text message from a friend, or actually needing my help with something. Sometimes I am just reading or watching television when this happens or I may be cooking or shaving.

Advertisement

I’ve tried to tell her how much this bothers me and to please just say “Hey Jeff, the squirrels are out back, come have a look.” Or “Hey Jeff, can you come help me lift this?” but she says if she’s calling for me I should just come because it is important to her.

But looking at the squirrels or watching a video of her best friend’s new baby isn’t something I want to interrupt whatever task I am doing to look at. I would like to be given the choice and not called like a dog. I have tried to just decline when she says “Come here” and won’t answer when I ask why, by telling her I am busy. But then she’ll come find me and get mad if she sees I am just reading or watching TV. I have also tried just saying “No” as I believe no is a complete sentence, but she will either hound me or start a fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have tried to tell her that she is being disrespectful to me by expecting me to just drop everything every time she calls for me. She says I am making a big deal out of nothing and thinks I just need to get over it. Should I let this go, and if so, how, or is this a situation where her behavior is unacceptable?

—Come, Heel, Sit, Stay

Dear Sit Stay,

No! This is absolutely and genuinely annoying behavior! How long have you been married? It can’t have been that long! I’ve been married 14 years this summer, and this is the kind of thing we ironed out pretty early on. My own spouse doesn’t even like it when I speak to him from another room, because it can be hard to hear—which is honestly fair! So in our house, it’s a rule that the person who wants to start a conversation must come into the room with the conversation target.

Advertisement

We are teaching our child this rule—slowly, slowly! We are also teaching her how to determine when a person wants to talk about something, and when a person does not, but that has taken less and less instruction as she gets older, because she’s learning how to read social cues.

Your wife is beyond not reading social cues—she’s not even heeding your direct statements about how you want your interactions to go, inside your house. That’s tough! It’s really tough!

Advertisement

It’s hard for me to know what to prescribe and how you should try to change this (you’ve already tried a lot of what I’d suggest in terms of direct communication), without knowing a bit more about the other ways your relationship operates. Do you spend a lot of real, actual interactive time together, or not very much? Might some concentrated “we aren’t looking at our phones, we are really chatting” time spent with her each day blunt what could be very charitably interpreted as a need for connection? Something like taking a morning walk around the neighborhood, or going for coffee or lunch? Then you could ask her to save up her baby news and squirrel stories for that time. Maybe?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My daughter will be a junior in college next fall. She is going to school in Richmond and has turned into a regular city girl! She originally comes from a VERY small, rural town. She is my only child, and we are very close. Is it too clingy to follow her? I wouldn’t move right where she is, but maybe an hour away from her. I have talked to her about this option, and she said she would be fine with it, but I just want to make sure I am making the right decision and don’t “mess my kid up” by being a helicopter parent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Watch Out City, Here I Come… Maybe?

Dear Maybe,

I wonder about a number of practicalities. How much will you expect to see her, when you’re living an hour away and she’s in school? The junior and senior years of college offer some intense peer-to-peer social experiences. Will you want her to leave those contexts and come over to your apartment, or meet up with you near campus for lunch or dinner, and how often? Of course she said she would be fine with you moving closer—it sounds like she loves you, and probably didn’t want to hurt your feelings. But I would just be careful about setting up a dynamic where she feels torn between you and her college experience.

Advertisement

It’s not even the same as if she were going to school in a town where you’ve lived, for years, with your social network all around you—a situation many kids who go to local colleges find themselves in. No—she’d be going to school in the town where you moved, to spend more time with her. To me, the issue is not “helicoptering,” in the sense that you’d do too many of the necessary life tasks she needs to be doing (laundry, cooking, managing the admin of school) in order to become independent. It’s more that this is a lot of pressure to put on a kid.

Also—are you sure you want to uproot yourself just for her junior and senior years? What will you do when she graduates and goes to wherever ambitious, bright young grads go, these days? Will she need to make that decision with your input, based on whether you can find a good apartment within an hour’s commute? Will she feel guilty if she wants to move someplace where you can’t afford to live, or where you don’t like the culture or the vibes? Like I said: That’s a lot of pressure!