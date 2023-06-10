Help! My Friend Always Insists on Double-Dates. But Our Husbands Are Better Kept Apart.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have had a good friend for many, many years who I met at work. During that time, I dated a few guys, ultimately married and had children (she was already married with children of her own). We no longer work together.

When I met my now-husband, she and her husband were going through a rough patch. He said some mean things to her, she came to my house crying, and my husband heard the comments. They have since reconciled. I enjoy our Girls’ Nights with her, but she has always insisted on double dates (with my exes and now my husband). The problem is my husband cannot stand her husband, and I’m pretty sure the feeling is mutual.

The last time we all hung out, the husbands only said two words to each other, while my friend and I carried the whole conversation. They just have nothing in common (do you play video games? No. Do you like sports? No. Do you like cooking? No). But my friend keeps talking about how fun these double dates are and that we need to do more of them. I keep pushing Girls’ Nights/husband busy with work/need someone to watch the kids, but she still insists all four of us need to hang out together.

I feel like a bad friend because this clearly means so much to her. My husband has agreed to a “one double-date a year” policy (and COVID has prevented the hang a few years) but she’s mentioning it again. Friend insists the husbands are best friends. How do I finally get out of this, or tell her “my husband doesn’t like your husband” without being mean?

—Bad Friend?

Dear Bad Friend,

There are options here! Choose the one that feels like the best fit for your personality and your level of comfort with dishonesty:

“I’m dying for some time with just us, without my husband. Can we please do that instead?”

“Do you feel like the guys had a lot to talk about? I honestly feel like they didn’t connect that much and kind of brought our vibe down. Can we hang out without them?”

“George has become really antisocial and introverted and it takes too much for me to get him out of the house. I’m not planning any more double dates with him.”

“I know it means a lot to you for us to do double dates, but I think as hard as we’ve tried, we’re just not clicking as a foursome. I’d much rather hang out just with you, and Dan has offered to watch the kids. How about brunch on Saturday?”

My guess, based on the past drama you mentioned, is that her husband is controlling and doesn’t let her go out without him in peace, so making outings into a double-date is her way of socializing without dealing with his jealousy or anger. So if you really want to get to the core of the issue, try: “I notice you’re not interested in hanging out without our husbands, even though they don’t connect much when we’re all together. I wonder if there’s anything you’d be willing to share about why. Is there any chance Steve isn’t comfortable with you going out without him? No pressure to share with me, but if there’s anything you want to talk about, I’m here.”

Dear Prudence,

My brother-in-law killed himself last year. He was under investigation and about to be arrested for child porn. Rather than face the charges, he took his own life. He made a lot of poor choices in life that hurt others, but this was his worst one. We know he was guilty, we hired an attorney to help him, and after several conversations with the attorney and hearing his options, he killed himself. How do I help my husband who is mourning this loss while I am disgusted with what his brother did?

—At a Loss

Dear Loss,

There’s a way to make sure the theme of the mourning is that your husband lost a brother, not that your husband lost a brother who was a great man and made good choices.

Some comforting comments might include:

“Do you want to talk about your memories of him as a child?”

“How are you feeling about the upcoming holidays?”

“I’m sure there are times you want to pick up the phone and call him”

“I remember when he used to [innocuous thing]”

“You were a great brother to him”

“He had some really good qualities and I see them in you”

“I don’t expect you to get over this any time soon. Grief doesn’t have a timeline.”

Dear Prudence,

My husband, son, and I are having to live with my grandmother-in-law at the moment (we had a problem with our old home and have to buy a new one). We recently found out that we are pregnant after trying for six years. She wasn’t happy about the news, but we still are. She allows my son to eat anything he wants at any time he wants, even when I tell him no, but gets mad at me for getting a simple snack between meals, calling me greedy and saying that I need to be more mindful of the grocery money. (She doesn’t buy all of the food, we help out with 85 percent of it.) How am I supposed to handle this woman who refuses to respect my wishes for my son and understand that I am pregnant?

—Frustrated Mommy

Dear Frustrated Mommy,

You need to make a plan to move out of there as soon as you can. I know that’s easier said than done, but it doesn’t seem like it’s impossible. You owned a home. You plan to buy another. Is it possible to rent until you’re able to do that? The issue when you’re living in another adult’s home—and apparently taking advantage of her childcare services—is that you don’t have a whole lot of leverage to push back on things you don’t like. If you told this woman didn’t appreciate her (awful!) comments about your food consumption, she could easily say “Okay, move out then!”

You’re in charge of what your son eats. She can’t “allow” him what you don’t. Stop asking her to babysit or even help you with caring with your son if you don’t trust her judgment. He shouldn’t be alone with her—you should always be there to physically intervene if she tries to give him something that is not healthy or safe for him.

When it comes to reasonable compromise or even improved behavior, I don’t have high expectations of someone who is monitoring snacks and calling her pregnant granddaughter-in-law “greedy.” So why don’t you use some of your grocery money for nonperishable snacks that you keep in your living space and eat whenever you want?

Look, this situation is less than ideal. But the solution isn’t going to be to try to change a much older woman who is doing you a favor and has little reason to negotiate with you. Make it your goal to get out of there as fast as possible, having done whatever you can to avoid any harm to your son—including the harm that comes from seeing his mother undermined and mistreated.

My ex has recently introduced his girlfriend to our 8-year-old daughter. After one meeting she has started staying over when my daughter is there every other weekend. He has let me know she will likely be moving in. I asked to meet her. Since she will be spending a good amount of time with my daughter, I would like to introduce myself. I’m not expecting anything more than an under-five-minute meeting where we could exchange contact info, and my daughter can see us interact positively. My ex refuses to facilitate this and won’t even tell me her last name. Am I wrong to expect at least her name since she will be living with her?



