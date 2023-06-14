Help! My Girlfriend Won’t Stop Obsessing Over My Mom and My Ex’s Relationship.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

“Jenny” and I were high school sweethearts who got married at 20. We got divorced at 25 because we figured out who we were and who we weren’t. We remained friendly, especially since our families have been joined at the hip since our grandparents’ days. Jenny and I both moved on to other marriages, and since then, I got divorced and have two kids. Jenny lost her husband to cancer. It was fairly brutal, and she and my mother grew close since my dad and baby sister died of it as well.

More recently, “Alice” and I have been getting serious, but she has been balking at taking the next step. Alice has no problem with me seeing my sons’ mother socially because we co-parent, but she is fixated on how “weird” it is that Jenny is still so involved with my family. I have explained it until I am blue in the face. Jenny is basically family. We grew up together. Our families are very close. And the tragedies bonded them even closer. But Jenny and I have been divorced for over 20 years. I don’t see Jenny socially since we live in a different city. We are friends on Facebook. I love Alice, but this fixation on the past is a huge hurdle for us. What do I do here? I can’t exactly tell my mother to not speak to her best friend’s daughter ever again because the woman I want to marry has a hang up about it.

—Family Affair

Dear Family Affair,

The most generous read of this is that Alice is not well-suited to dating someone whose ex has an unusual relationship with his family. There’s a lid for every pot, and her pot is somewhere else, having cut off all its exes 100 percent. A slightly less generous read is: This is jealousy, and it isn’t the last you’ll hear of it. If you move forward with Alice, she is also going to think it’s “weird” that your hairdresser is a woman, “weird” that you choose to attend a college reunion where someone you once made out with will also be, and “weird” that you have female colleagues. You don’t win those debates by reasoning about the nature of the relationships. You just fight and fight until someone becomes resentful. You should ask some serious questions about whether she’s going to be able to get over this (My guess is no!), and go your separate ways if she’s not.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Submit your comments about how to approach the situation here to Jenée, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, My house only has three bedrooms. One is my office. I work remotely. My sister just got out an abusive relationship and moved in with me. She shares the guest room with her 12-year-old daughter while her 20-year-old daughter sleeps in the upstairs den where my office is. I have never seen a more slovenly or selfish person in my life. My niece doesn’t work or go to school. The den is a disaster—clothes everywhere, trash left on the floor, dirty dishes left behind. Getting my niece to clean up her act is like pulling teeth. She will “get around” to it. Every day I go up the stairs to start my work day, it is a constant fight. My niece refuses to listen, will curse at me under her breath, and go lock herself in her mother’s room. My sister throws her hands up in the air and says she can’t force her daughter to do anything and it isn’t like we can throw her out on the streets. I am this close to doing just that. I don’t want to but there is no earthly reason no earthly reason why a grown adult can’t clean up their messes or contribute to the household. —Last Straw

Dear Prudence,

I’m a college student and I’m about to graduate. I’m very excited about this, but I’m writing to you about a friend I made in school. She’s really kind, and the smartest person I know, but she’s severely lacking in social skills. She was homeschooled in a rural area, and her house doesn’t have the internet, so her pop culture knowledge is basically zero. She still lives with her parents, and commutes an hour each way to school daily. She has the political opinions of my Mom, i.e. the type of white middle-class lady who is totally incapable of seeing any flaws with the Obama presidency and generally seems stuck around that era of social understanding. Like she took my coming out as bisexual with grace, but I’ve had to explain pronouns to her. Several times. But I think she understands now, and she is genuinely a really nice and smart person.

Anyway, she’s looking at attending medical school after graduation, and she definitely has the grades for it. I thought this was great, and when we were discussing after graduation plans, she mentioned that she was going to take the year to apply to med schools and take the M-CAT. I put her into contact with Sarah, another friend of mine who was planning on doing the same, as I figured they could study together and look over each other’s applications or something. I think I felt a little guilty because I had a job lined up after school and I was moving several hours away, and I wanted her to have a friend that wasn’t her mom. So maybe I put too much pressure on it, but now I’m in a pickle, because Sarah recently told me that my friend has no chance of getting into med school and she didn’t want to hang out with her anymore. Apparently Sarah thinks that my friend is incredibly smart, and definitely has the grades for med school, but that she’s never going to get past the interview stage because she’s so socially stunted. Sarah had to explain the Fentanyl crisis to her, which I agree is definitely something a potential doctor should be aware of.

My friend has the same knowledge of drugs as my Mom as well; I’ve taken her to the clubs a few times so she has drunk alcohol (she dressed like a time traveler from 1990 and didn’t know any of the music), but I never would’ve smoked a joint with her.

What is my duty to my friend here? I don’t want to discourage her dreams in any way, but Sarah literally said that if she were a patient she would never trust my friend because she’s so sheltered and generally naive that she wouldn’t be relatable to patients. And honestly, I kind of agree, but I was assuming that moving out of her parents’ house would solve that issue. I don’t want to say anything, but Sarah says that if I don’t, she will, and I’d hate to have Sarah break the news to her in such an abrasive way. Especially if she lets it slip that she talked to me first. So do I stay silent and hope that Sarah does as well, or do I try to deliver the message in a kind manner?

—Straight A’s but No Street Smarts

Dear Street Smarts,

Give this girl a break! The thing about becoming a doctor is that it takes many, many, many years. Many years of growing, maturing, meeting new people and expanding your horizons. I refuse to believe she’s the first naive and sheltered person to pursue a medical career. It sounds like Sarah has some very helpful concrete advice for her that is not “Give up on your dreams because you’re totally clueless and patients will never trust you.” Why doesn’t she just provide some actual advice on passing the interview stage? “It’s going to help to be able to weigh in on current events in public health and social issues that intersect with our work. I recommend taking in some news every day, reading the following publications, and listening to these three podcasts to get yourself up to speed. This will also benefit you when it comes to relating to treating patients in the future.” Even if she doesn’t have the internet at home, a lot of this could be accomplished on her commute. Can you ask Sarah to pass that on?

Dear Prudence,

I have a question about sober etiquette. I’m newly sober, not because of alcoholism but because I’m just making lifestyle changes that prioritize my health, including cutting out the alcohol. It’s good for my physical health and my mental health to be sober, and it isn’t difficult for me to be around alcohol and have water instead. But my friends are craft beer hipsters and love spending our time together at breweries. I don’t go to restaurants if I’m not planning to eat; it seems rude to the establishment and staff that I’m taking up space without spending money. Do I carry that policy over to the breweries? I’m not embarrassed to order water, but due to the alcohol laws in my state, most breweries can’t serve food, so there isn’t an alternative way for me to spend money there, and I don’t see nonalcoholic beverages on the menu.

The first time we went to a brewery since I decided to be sober, I just had water and felt like the staff were unhappy with my presence. I was asked for my order no less than seven times. I thought that the presence of six other people ordering multiple drinks might balance out my non-drinking, but after that, I’m not so sure. My friends and I do non-brewery outings, and I love those (prefer those!) but large group get-togethers are almost all at breweries. I can pitch other ideas and try to encourage us to move away from those, but for now, I’m just wondering if I should sit it out and make my excuses to be elsewhere when they pick a brewery or attend. If I attend, how do I do so without being a nuisance to staff and the establishment?

—Social but Sober

Dear Sober,

I typically just believe everything people say in letters, but I had to double check this brewery rule. If anyone else is wondering, it’s a real thing! Weird. As was that waiter’s rudeness. Anyway, I don’t think you have to do anything differently (you’re allowed to order or not order what you want!), but here are two options:

1) Order a popular beer. Pay for it. Slide it to the person who finishes theirs first. Repeat as necessary.

2) Get up to use the bathroom and whisper to the server “I’m sober but I hate to take up a space at your table without spending any money.” And give them a cash tip that is the cost of a couple of drinks.

