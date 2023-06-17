Help! I Think All of My Friends and Colleagues Have Forgotten Who I Am.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I started 2020 with a rocky marriage and major burnout at my job, which was leading to medical issues. By 2021, I’d quit my job (with nothing lined up, in a pandemic), was sick all the time, and was crashing with my mom on and off while my spouse and I tried to work on our marriage.

Things have massively improved since then: My spouse came out as trans, and a lot of things clicked. With therapy and patience, our marriage is now strong and honest. I’m still having chronic illness issues but they’re more manageable, and I’ve found a freelance thing that works for me. But: I kind of disappeared into a hole of personal problems for years and rarely/never spoke to my friends. It was a huge time of isolation and change for everyone else in 2020, but I stayed in the chrysalis longer and I don’t know how to reconnect.

People probably think I fell off the face of the earth, and in a city this big I won’t run into them unless I make it intentional. How do I rekindle, apologize, and introduce my new life? I know they’ve changed too, and I have no idea how to start. I think I need one approach for personal friends, and one for professional ones. They are a huge thing in my industry, and I do genuinely like them, but don’t want to be as raw. I miss people, but I feel scared and guilty.

—She’s Back

Dear She’s Back,

You have been through a lot, and I wonder if the intensity of it all is making you over-inflate how much others may be focused on your absence. Go into this with the mindset that most people—aside from real friends who you understandably ghosted—have not been scrutinizing your chrysalis period and will simply think “There she is, great to see her, it’s been a while” the next time they run into you.

When it comes to close friends, your relationships will benefit from an explanation much like the one you’ve given here. Explain that you retreated because you had so much going on in your life, that you feel embarrassed, and that you’d like to reconnect. And remember to ask them how things have been going with them, using specifics about their work, family life, and hobbies to demonstrate that you’re emerging from your period of much-needed focus on yourself. I think people will be much more understanding than you expect.

For professional contacts, a brief post about a current project on the social media platform where the majority of them follow you will be best. Let people know about the freelance work you’re doing or find something else to announce or discuss. Keep it upbeat and brief, and don’t dwell on your personal issues. Then show up at a networking event or two, silently repeating this mantra to yourself “Almost everyone in this room has their own challenges with family, health, relationships or career. I don’t know about theirs and they don’t need to know about mine. We can make small talk.”

Dear Prudence,

I have been in a relationship for more than five years with a man that I find smart, attractive, and generally a really good person. Our interests around traveling, culture, education, and professional success really match up. He’s been a champion of my professional success, which as you know it’s not easy for financially successful women to find. The only fly in the ointment? This is a long-distance relationship. I had huge reservations about entering into a LDR (three hours each way by train/car), but he assured me that his midterm goal was to move into my city, so it made sense for him to look for his mate in my city. Pre-COVID, his consulting job allowed a LOT more flexibility and he would travel through my city whenever he could), we’d go on travel vacations every couple of months, with the side effect that I would travel to his city only two-to-four times per year (generally around long weekend or taking an extra day off from work on my part). During COVID, he did the bulk of traveling, coming to stay with me for a couple of days every month or so. But more recently, I’ve been taking the train to visit him more often whereby now it’s more balanced as to where we spend time.

Well, last night he told me that my unwillingness to spend more time in his city has left him feeling unloved and as the lesser half of this relationship, that if I was less selfish I’d have wanted to spend more time visiting him, and that he was planning on changing cities for ME, but that I wouldn’t do the same for him. He’s told me that from now on, if I want to see him, I have to go visit him, but that he’s no longer going to travel my way. He says he loves me (and I definitely love him). My question is this: Does this make sense? Is he looking to break up but pushing me to do it? My moving to his city was not something he ever sought, so what gives?

—Confused and Sad in NE Corridor

Dear Sad,

I’m so sorry. He has checked out and he’s too much of a coward to break up, so he’s trying to drive you to do it. That way he can still think of himself as the innocent party. It’s manipulative. End things before you waste money on another train ticket.

Dear Prudence,

I’m extraordinarily embarrassed to admit that after getting married at the end of last summer, I have yet to send out Thank You notes. I take a lot of responsibility on my end for procrastinating on this, but there were some extenuating circumstances around the time of my wedding. My now-husband and I were going through a pretty rough patch in the weeks immediately afterward (all much better now, thankfully), so it was difficult to motivate myself to work on this. On top of that, finances were tight, and I wanted to be able to first send some nice gifts to the generous family friends and relatives who helped us so much.

I will absolutely do them this week, but my question is how or whether to address the tardiness in the notes themselves. For our mostly twenty- and thirty-something peers, I’m less concerned about getting the tone right, but for older relatives and family friends, I’ve felt paralyzed by embarrassment and not knowing how to address the issue.

—Belated but Sincere

Dear Sincere,

The way you address the tardiness is: Not at all! Just send the notes. If you want to get points back with older relatives and family friends, pick up the phone and call them and listen to them for half an hour once in a while. They’ll appreciate this much more than an explanation of how and why you procrastinated.

