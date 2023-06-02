Help! My Friend Keeps Asking Me to “Approve” Her Dating Profiles … but She’s Taken.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. For this edition, Alicia Montgomery, Slate’s vice president of audio, will be filling in as Prudie. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My friend Kari and I have been close since we were college roommates (we are now just about 40). Kari has been with her long-distance girlfriend Lora for the last four years, and recently Lora has been talking about moving to Kari and my town in order to better facilitate having a baby. The road for them is going to be long, given the mechanics and their ages, but they have all systems go from their doctors. The problem is that I know Kari is not 100 percent committed to Lora; she says she’s not sure she’s the one and has built (but not, to my knowledge, deployed) dating profiles on multiple sites and expresses jealousy to me quite often about my adventurous dating life. Lora has been nothing but sweet to me every time she’s come to town (1x a month for years), and I would genuinely love for her to move here, but I feel like, morally, I know she’s embarking on a set of decisions without knowing everything. I have danced around the subject with Kari—saying things like, “Hey do you think you will have a convo with Lora about your relationship concerns before she moves”—but have been shut down hard in saying “It’ll never work with us apart, so if she’s willing to move out here at least we can properly try.”

The question is, do I have any moral wiggle room to chat with Lora myself about my concerns about Kari’s commitment? Kari has sent me multiple screenshots of dating app profiles to “approve,” some as recently as this week, so I know it’s not just talk. If there’s no room to talk to Lora, do you have a script for expressing my moral concerns to Kari about allowing someone to make a decision like this based on such false premises? I hate thinking my friend isn’t the good person I thought she’d always been, but this has thrown me for a loop.

—Moral Bystander

Dear Moral Bystander,

I’d caution you not to make this about whether Kari is a good person. We’re all complicated, and people who are wonderful friends can be bad partners, bad partners can be wonderful parents, and so on. Lots of women make the clear-eyed, difficult choice to have children with a less than ideal romantic partner, and you’re being presumptuous in assuming that Lora has not consciously made that choice. The wording of Kari’s response to you suggests that it’s a distinct possibility. Also, the nonchalance of Kari’s sharing her dating profile drafts with you (when you’re obviously friendly with Lora) makes me wonder if there isn’t some kind of nonmonogamous or other arrangement in place that you’re not aware of? Frankly, the whole dynamic between you two feels kind of strange, but the point is, you just can’t know the whole story of what’s going on inside this relationship.

With that in mind, no, I don’t think you have moral wiggle room to have an intrusive talk with your friend’s partner about their romantic life before you have that talk with your friend. Stop “dancing” around this topic with Kari and tell her directly how you feel.

Hey, I know it’s none of my business, but talking with you about stepping outside your relationship makes me uncomfortable, and it’s making it weird for me to talk with Lora. Please don’t tell me any more about your dating profiles.

Yes, this is an uncomfortable path that could bring you into conflict with Kari. But imagine how uncomfortable it will be to tell Lora you think your friend is a cheater, and then the talk with your old friend that happens after that. Being honest with Kari first seems like the less bad option in a tough situation.

​​Dear Prudence,

I have a wonderful, sassy, energetic 4-year-old daughter. She attends preschool and some extracurricular classes with a little boy, who is her best friend. I have become very close friends with her bestie’s mother, who is kind and sweet and a fantastic mother and friend. We often hang out together as families as well. Sounds great, but there is an issue: I don’t think the kids are good for each other. The friend will bully my daughter sometimes and tell her what to do and that she can’t play with other kids. For example, I ask if she went on the swings at school and she tells me “no, because Bobby said I couldn’t and I’m not allowed to play with Sally.” My daughter has told me this and I have witnessed it. They tend to be attached at the hip and teachers will frequently try to separate them at school. They distract each other and act up in classes together. If it’s relevant, the little boy is on the spectrum and has some serious anger issues that he takes out on his parents. He can also be really sweet and kind and my daughter adores him. The parents are really loving and sweet and have the kid in therapy, but tend to have a blind eye to some issues (as we all do). I know the problem isn’t all this other kid and some responsibility falls on my daughter, but these issues don’t come up for my kid in classes which he doesn’t attend. I have spoken to her frequently about not letting him tell her what to do and being responsible for her own actions, but I don’t think it does anything.

I try to schedule her in separate activities, but frequently my friend will then sign her kid up as well. I definitely don’t have any claim to the preschool music class, but can’t think of any non-offensive way to talk to my friend about this. The kids may attend the same school next year and if so, I definitely want them in separate classes, but don’t know how to bring this up and know it would come off as a betrayal if she found out about the request. Am I just being too sensitive? Does my kid need to learn to stand up for herself, or am I putting her in bad situations so as not to risk a friendship that’s important to me?

—Bad Playmate

Dear Bad Playmate,

I’m the mom of a kid on the spectrum, and sometimes, autism manifests itself in a kid setting rigid “rules” about playtime that no one else understands. That can lead to painful social isolation for that child. But sometimes, that kid is much happier playing alone, and playing well with others is a chore. It can take years of therapy to figure out what a healthy amount of socializing is for that kid, and how best to nurture it.

But none of that is your daughter’s responsibility to figure out. Your 4-year-old won’t learn that she deserves respect if you keep facilitating her relationship with someone who won’t give it, even if there’s a “good” reason for Bobby’s behavior. Also, if he’s lashing out at his parents, there’s no reason to expect that he won’t do the same to your daughter.

I imagine that you’re hoping to teach your child tolerance and compassion by keeping her connected to Bobby, and that’s admirable. Unfortunately, you might be teaching your daughter that, if you witness her being mistreated, you’re going to blame her for it. And teaching girls that it’s their responsibility to prove themselves worthy of respect—instead of making it an absolute requirement of any relationship—can have terrible consequences. If you want her to develop a healthy connection with Bobby, you have to supervise their playtime to make sure that your daughter is safe.

The easiest element to address here is activities. The only way that Bobby’s mom knows about your daughter’s outside activities (and then signing Bobby up for them) is if you’re telling her. Stop doing that. You can also search for community activities for Bobby and your daughter that are “sensory friendly.” That’s a signal that they’re welcoming to autistic kids and may have more people around who are trained to help neurodiverse groups of children play well and safely.

I’m a bit less concerned about Bobby and your daughter being unproductive students in pre-school. I mean, it’s pre-school. But if they’re getting each other in trouble during class time, that’s something you can talk to Bobby’s parents about without impugning their parenting or villainizing their child.

Hi cool mom friend. You know how excited/happy/boisterous the kids are when they’re together. The teachers tell me they’re having too much fun and distracting each other in class, so I’ve asked if they can be in different rooms next year.

Yes, Bobby’s parents might see this as an insult nonetheless. Parents of autistic kids frequently have to navigate a world that’s hostile and dangerous for their kids, and Bobby’s mom might consider your request a betrayal. But it’s much better to take chances with that friendship than with your daughter’s safety and trust. Good luck.

Dear Prudence,

We had a vacation planned for this spring where we were meeting up with my husband’s parents and sister at a shared house rental (I know, nothing good comes from a shared vacation rental, but it’s the way they vacation) about halfway between our location and theirs. We paid and booked and they both sent their portions. Our daughter ended up getting a needed but not emergency surgery scheduled for two weeks before the vacation.

She had a bad reaction to anesthesia and spent a few days in the hospital. We decided not to go and let the others know, telling them we would still absolutely cover our portion. Since the main purpose of the trip was to see us (they live in the same town as each other), they elected to cancel. We fully refunded each of them and absorbed the $200 cancellation fee from our portion of the refund. Ever since then, they keep snarkily bringing up how “we ruined vacation this year” and other similar comments. My SIL specifically told us she feels like she wasted her only time off this year. I get that it wasn’t ideal to cancel, but we didn’t want to be hundreds of miles from home in a remote area with a potentially struggling kid, we told them as soon as we could, and we ate the cancellation fee. Is there something more we should do here? Apologize? What would we even apologize for?

—Wish We Could Stop Renting With Them

Dear Wish We Could Stop,

It can be disappointing to cancel a vacation, but your family’s attitude here is bad. I get that seeing each other was part of the point of the trip, but they could still have enjoyed whatever idyllic location you’d chosen, and with more room in the house!

You can’t tell these relatives that the next time your child needs surgery or ends up hospitalized, you’ll demand that she get better in time for your vacation. They sound awful, and I don’t know what the upside is in being friendly to people who don’t care about your kids.

Every time they bring this up, explain that being at your sick daughter’s bedside was more important than vacation, and that if it happened again, you’d cancel again. Maybe they’ll do you a favor and never try to vacation with you from now on.

Dear Prudence,

My husband has the terrible habit of asking a question he already has an answer in mind for in his head, then getting varying degrees of upset when my answer doesn’t magically match the one he has in his head but hasn’t shared. Mild and more common example: He’ll ask where I want to go for dinner/get takeout from and I’ll answer with a restaurant then he’ll say “oh I was hoping you’d say insert name of different restaurant” then be sulky for a while either because we go with my choice and not his or go with his and he feels like I’m mad we didn’t go with mine. More major and less frequent example: He’ll ask if I think we should do some certain thing to help fix an issue one of our kids is having and I’ll say no then give my carefully reasoned answer for why I’d already considered that but decided it wasn’t appropriate. Then he’ll get mad and tell me he’s just trying to help, but if I don’t want to listen to any suggestions and only do what I want he just won’t even try and I can just deal with it myself.

I’ve directly told him to not ask me questions if he already has an answer he wants me to land on picked out. He’ll get better about the little things like dinner for a while then go right back to his previous method. Unless I have super strong feelings about whatever he asks me and really want a certain restaurant or whatever, I will no longer pick when he asks me and instead tell him he can decide and let me know. But is there a different way I can approach this that might be more effective in cutting down how often it happens, for both the minor and more major examples?

—Not a Mind Reader

Dear Not a Mind Reader,

There are a couple of ways to address this. If you want to do so gently, you can respond to these questions with “What do you think?” Sometimes, a know-it-all is asking for your opinion just to be invited to express their own. If you give them the chance, the conflict is avoided. A more direct—but not hostile—approach would be to respond to these questions with “Why do you ask?” That gives your husband a chance to reflect on what he really wants from you in these exchanges.

But neither of these tactics addresses the real problem: Your husband doesn’t seem to really want your opinion. Even worse, he’s hunting for opportunities to scapegoat you when he’s feeling doubts about what he wants to do, for dinner or with the kids. That’s annoying AF when you’re trying to plan date night. But when you’re co-parenting, that’s a potential disaster.

I think this is a red flag, and you should take it seriously. You might want to talk with a marriage counselor about it. If that feels too intense, find a time when you’re not in conflict, and sit down and have a conversation with him about how you feel when he slips into this habit. Use “I” statements. It’s a cliched approach that’s also really effective, and can help you both focus on the heart of the problem. Develop a canned, dispassionate response when he does this, and use it every single time he slips.

Sweetheart, it sounds like you didn’t want my opinion about this. If you don’t want to hear my thoughts, please don’t ask for them.

I get the sense that you don’t want to be a nagging, corrective spouse, but the alternative to meeting this head on is living with this irritating, disrespectful habit for eternity, or until it drives you to a meltdown or a divorce lawyer.