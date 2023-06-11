Help! Everyone at Work Hates Me Because I Got the Custodian Fired.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a first-year teacher at an urban Title I middle school. As is common for many teachers in my position, I’m using my personal paycheck to cover the gaps that classroom funding doesn’t. After I realized at the beginning of the year that many of my students were having trouble concentrating, I started keeping a stash of healthy snacks near my desk. The students know they can come take a snack when they need one. The costs add up quickly, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make if it helps my kids focus.

Not long after I started keeping the food in my room, I began noticing it disappearing dramatically between the time I left each afternoon and the time I clocked in the next morning. The only staff who have a key to my room are the custodians and the administrators—both of whom are fed a meal by the cafeteria if they work nights. Because I rarely stay late enough to see the night staff in person, I started leaving notes on the snacks, stating that they were for students. When that didn’t work, I eventually hid them in my desk or closet (neither of which lock). They were still being taken. I weighed my options and realized I was either going to have to stop buying food for the kids or tell someone, so I mentioned what was happening to our head of facilities. Unbeknownst to me, our head of security hid a camera in the classroom, caught the custodian who was stealing, and promptly fired him.

My students’ food is no longer disappearing, but now I have another problem: All my co-workers hate me! The administrative assistant told anyone who would listen what happened, and now everyone is angry that I caused someone to lose his job. Some of the other teachers had also grumbled in the teachers’ lounge about food going missing from their rooms, so I know I’m not the only one who was upset, but apparently I broke some unspoken rule about tolerating food theft. Was I wrong to report it? I’m seriously considering quitting because so many people are suddenly being hostile and treating me like an entitled Karen.

It’s safe to assume that the overnight custodial staff continued to take food from your classroom for the same reason your students do—because they or someone in their family needed it, and the single meal provided by the school was insufficient to meet their needs. People who steal food usually need food very badly, and while you’re not personally responsible for the collective social failure that’s led to so many of your students’ and colleagues’ food insecurity, I do think it’s important to “tolerate” food theft inasmuch as it seems to me an act of desperation that requires additional support, not punishment, and certainly not unemployment. Your former colleague was already struggling with hunger (or supporting a hungry relative) while working; now he’s got joblessness on top of that to contend with. You say the administration installed cameras and fired the man “unbeknownst to [you],” but you could reasonably have anticipated that reporting would lead to such a consequence, so I think it’s important to acknowledge your direct, intentional role in this man’s firing. The fact that your colleagues were also concerned about food going missing does not necessarily mean that you made the right choice. Yes, it’s frustrating and often expensive to lose food at work, but remember the circumstances—a night janitor at a school where many of the students are going hungry likely has limited options.

Let’s then consider the other options you had available to you, bearing in mind that you, your students, and all of your co-workers—faculty and staff alike—have been forced into very difficult situations: You could have taken the snacks home with you in your bag at the end of the day, which might have been inconvenient but not impossible. You could have purchased an inexpensive portable safe, or a cheap bike lock to shut your desk drawer with overnight. Alternatively, you could have banded together with your fellow teachers and set up a community “fridge” where anyone could leave food and anyone could take it as needed, or pushed the school administration to do so officially. You could have left a note for the night staff letting them know you’d set aside something in particular for them, since their regular overnight meal clearly isn’t enough. Reporting the loss of snacks was not the only choice you had, and it did result in your colleague losing his job and making his life significantly worse. Your fellow teachers’ anger is understandable, and I’d encourage you to use this discomfort to reconsider your position and look for ways to try to make amends (directly to this man if possible, and to others in need of help if not), rather than quitting in a fit of pique.—Danny M. Lavery

From: Help! I Got a Custodian Fired for Stealing Food From My Desk. Am I a Karen? (Dec. 21, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I fell in love at first sight. By the time I stood up and realized he was 4 inches shorter, we were too in love to care. I never in a million years thought I would be in this situation, but when you find the right person, you just know. My question for you is: Should I prepare other people for the height difference? I find myself trying to drop it into conversation when people haven’t met him yet. Sometimes I try to mention celebrity couples as examples, to give people an idea, but that only seems to make things worse. What I really want to say is, “I have trouble noticing the height difference because he’s a god in bed.” What’s your advice? And why does this stigma still exist?

People definitely need to be prepared for this shocker. Before you introduce him you should alert your friends and family by saying, “You’ve heard that good things come in small packages. Well, even though my boyfriend is small, his package is not, so despite what you were probably thinking, I’m very satisfied in bed, thank you very much!” Then you could add, “I don’t know why people are so concerned about height differences. Sure, I never thought I would be in the ridiculous situation of towering over my boyfriend, but I’m not hung up about it at all!” Your boyfriend is shorter than you are. Big deal. It’s not something worth mentioning or being defensive about. It’s an unimportant, self-evident fact. You say there’s a stigma about shorter men with taller women, but that seems to be mostly in your own head. So get over it before you scare off your terrific guy through your own smallness.—Emily Yoffe

From: Help! I’m Dating a Much Shorter Man. Should I Warn People? (March 5, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

My co-worker, an older woman, wants to hang out with me on lunch breaks, but I really don’t like her. I feel bad for her because her entire work friend group has retired or left and she has no one to talk to. On the other hand, I hate talking to her because she is a terrible gossip and tries very hard to get me to dish on people, which I am very uncomfortable with. She doesn’t see that kind of talk as gossip—it’s just normal conversation to her. Now she wants me to be her (only) work friend, and I don’t know how to handle it.

Open up Slack or email. Type the following: “Hi Sharon! I know we’ve been having lunch together a lot, but I wanted to let you know that I’m on a self-improvement kick, and I’m going to be using my breaks for reading [or podcasts or exercise or meditation], and I won’t be able to hang out much anymore. But I’ll see you around the office, and I always enjoy saying hi. Thanks for understanding!” You can still be kind to her. Grab a coffee for her on your way in. Compliment her outfits. Ask how her kids are doing when you cross paths in the bathroom. Then, once a month or whenever you’re feeling up to it, invite her to lunch and dominate the conversation by talking about the latest season of Married at First Sight or whatever interests you—hopefully something even more inane. Then repeat “Sorry, I really don’t like to talk about people behind their backs,” accompanied by an angelic smile, every time she starts chatting about a colleague. Take it from me, someone who loves to gossip: She’ll get so painfully bored that she’ll find someone else to talk to.—Jenée Desmond-Harris

From: Help! My Son’s Girlfriend Won’t Take the Hint That I Hate Her. (June 5, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

My best friend “Rue” has been dating “Jared” for about a year. There were many things about their relationship that were challenging for me and the rest of our friends—their obsession with each other, the time they spent together to the exclusion of all others in their life, their need to constantly be touching when we were out in public together. However, we’ve all mostly gotten over it and are genuinely happy for them.

But now my other friend just saw Jared on a dating app. This friend is male and the dating app is meant for guys only. I know for a fact that Rue and Jared don’t have an open relationship. In fact, Jared is super religious and has only ever dated women. Rue and Jared are planning to not have sex until marriage.

Should I say something to Rue? I know she’d be devastated to hear Jared is on a dating app. At the same time, what if he was just on there as a joke, or what if someone else is impersonating him and he’s not actually looking for male partners? I feel sick with guilt over keeping this secret, as Rue tells me they are quickly moving toward engagement. What should I do?

One of my go-to rules in this sort of situation is to assess whether you have direct evidence that you can report to your friend. Since you didn’t see Jared’s account yourself, I think your best move—if any—is to encourage your other friend to speak to Rue. As you say, there’s a slim-but-real chance that it wasn’t Jared (although I’m not really sure what the “joke” would be if it were a joke, beyond the straightforwardly homophobic “Wouldn’t it be funny if I were gay?”), and since you didn’t see his profile yourself or have any sort of dating-app interaction with him, you wouldn’t be able to clarify or answer follow-up questions should Rue have any.

If anything, I think you have grounds to try to talk to her about the fact that you miss spending time one on one, instead of avoiding talking about the things that have bothered you in the past year in favor of “A friend of mine saw Jared on Scruff, so you should probably ask him about it.”—Danny M. Lavery

From: Help! My Friend Says Faking Orgasms Is “Basically Abuse.” (Sept. 29, 2020)

