My 12-Year-Old Is a Clingy Nightmare

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 12-year-old daughter, “Kayla,” from a previous relationship. Kayla’s dad is not in our lives. I also have a 6-month-old son, “Aiden,” with my boyfriend. Becoming an older sister is not going smoothly for Kayla, and she often acts jealous or clingy about the time I spend with Aiden or my boyfriend. She’s pouty about new chores and babysitting Aiden, which I guess is regular tween behavior, but with a new baby and a lot on my plate, I need her to grow up a little. She’s nearly a teenager, so the clinginess is really weird—I was expecting her to start spreading her wings more.

Also, one of her biggest complaints is that she doesn’t get enough sleep because of Aiden’s colic. I also don’t get a lot of sleep! It’s just part of having a new baby. Kayla’s grandma on her dad’s side, who has been involved in her life since Kayla was a toddler, lives nearby and offered to take her overnight during the school week so she can sleep better. Kayla is jumping at the chance, but I’m worried this will create a lot of extra work for me and might ruin our bond if she’s already feeling so clingy. How do I balance my son’s and my daughter’s needs with my own?

—Mom of Age Gap Kids

Dear Mom,

I’m trying to think of a gentle way to put this, but I’m afraid I can’t. Kayla is your 12-year-old child: Stop treating her as if she’s an extra adult whose purpose in life is to make yours easier.

Of course you’re not getting a lot of sleep! You have a new baby—it’s part of the gig. Expecting your elder child to accept this as a fact of her life is wholly inappropriate. And referring to her understandably complicated emotions around your new boyfriend and your child with him as “clingy”—and rushing her toward being a teenager!—is coldhearted. Your daughter still needs you, every bit as much as your son does. If you can’t manage to be a mother to her as well as to your younger child—if you’re demanding that she grow up and stop being so needy and step up and serve as mother’s helper—who can blame her for wanting to spend more time with her grandmother? Kayla’s needs don’t seem to be part of the picture at all here, even though you ask about balancing them with yours and your son’s. School’s almost over for the year. Maybe letting her sleep at Grandma’s during the week for the next few weeks will give you a little perspective at the same time that it allows Kayla to sleep enough to get through the school day. But do me a favor: Don’t expect her to spend her whole weekend—or all summer!—helping you take care of her little brother. Asking for some help is one thing; asking her to prematurely leave her own childhood behind is another.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My in-laws live nearby and have always been a bit overbearing though well-intentioned. However, my mother-in-law has really ramped it up since the birth of our first child, a year ago. I am a a stay-at-home mom and she has always offered at least weekly to come watch our daughter whenever I need. I’ve set it up so that she watches her weekly on Wednesday mornings so that I can run a few errands and get a little time to myself while giving her some one-on-one time with my daughter. We also have dinner with them every weekend on either Saturday or Sunday night, alternating houses and giving them a couple of hours with her. I think twice a week is pretty reasonable for seeing a grandkid, but my MIL apparently doesn’t agree.

For the last two months or so, she contacts me nearly daily to ask about seeing her. Each day there’s a call or text asking if we want to go for a walk or if she can come to play in the yard with us, or telling me she’s getting takeout for lunch and would we like some and she can come up and have lunch with us, or announcing that she just bought some blueberries and wants to come share them, etc. They’re all nice offers and once a week it wouldn’t be a big deal, but daily is ridiculous. I sometimes say yes, but quite often I just don’t want another person around, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. She also gets upset if I decline her offers and often asks for justifications when I say no. Last week, I gently told her that daily visits are just too much for me. She got a bit tearful but said she understood. Still, the daily requests didn’t stop. At my request, my husband talked to her about it. She told him that seeing our daughter every day gives her something to look forward to. She also said she’s worried that if something were to happen to him, and I was left alone with our daughter, she’d never see her again! I think that’s needlessly dramatic. Is there a way to get to a reasonable compromise with someone who thinks she should be seeing her grandchild daily when I think once or twice a week is plenty?

—Feeling Smothered

Dear Feeling,

You’re in a tough spot. I don’t think any limits on time with her granddaughter will seem “reasonable” to your mother-in-law, who has unfortunately put all her eggs in one basket (which is not reasonable, but “reason” has very little to do with her desperation and—I’m guessing—depression). In cases of competing needs—yours for privacy and boundaries; hers for a reason to wake up in the morning—“reasonable” compromise is virtually impossible to achieve. Your mother-in-law’s position is insupportable, sure. But I’d urge you to find it in your heart to have a little compassion for her. Describing her as “needlessly dramatic”—even if only to me—suggests you haven’t considered the situation from her point of view, and I hope you’ll take a few minutes to do that. But since you can’t force her to develop some other interests—much less seek professional help—I have only one suggestion (and it’s one that makes sense only if you care about her at all and if you want to encourage a close relationship between your daughter and her grandmother over the long term): What about allowing her to babysit more than once a week while you take a break from hands-on parenting? While I absolutely do not think you need to include her in your time with your daughter if you’d rather not, this might be a win-win compromise if you’re up for it. (Of course, it won’t seem enough for Grandma. It’s possible that nothing short of being with you and your child all day long every day will satisfy your lonely mother-in-law. But it’s something.) If I were you, I’d couple this offer with a full explanation of your need for privacy, autonomy, and time alone with your child. Maybe, just maybe, she’ll find it in her heart to empathize with you. Mutual compassion isn’t the same thing as a reasonable compromise, but it can’t hurt.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I need some advice about an argument I’m having with my parents. I’m 16 and want to try and get my first summer job when school’s over. All my friends are getting jobs. I want to make my own money for food and clothes and gas so I don’t have to depend on them for it. They are pretty wealthy—my mom is a CFO and my dad’s always been a stay-at-home dad—but they grew up really poor. My dad grew up in a trailer park and dropped out of high school when he was my age so he could get a job and help his single mom. My mom grew up with a mentally ill parent and started working at 14. So both of them keep telling me they can give me money or buy me anything I want or need, and that I should just enjoy being a kid. My mom in particular says she’s never had a break from working since ninth grade and that I have my whole life ahead of me to work. But I want to learn how to manage my own money! My parents give me an allowance and have taught me a lot about finances and money management. But I want to learn how to use those skills with my own money. Also, even more important, honestly, all my friends are going to be working and I want to hang out with people my age during the summer instead of hanging out alone at home all day. How can I convince them to let me get a job?

—Eager to Join the Workforce

Dear Eager,

Well, good for you! Tell them everything you’ve told me: You make a convincing argument. If you fear (or you know for a fact) that they’ll talk over you, dismissing your ideas before you’ve had a chance to fully outline and elaborate on them, then put it in writing, much as you have for me. Letters are harder to dismiss than words spoken out loud. Make sure you acknowledge their love for you and their deep desire to make your life easier than theirs were, that you know their hearts are in the right place. But express that what they want for you right now is not what you want for yourself. (This will be good practice for the next phase of your life, too.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister’s husband and I used to have a good relationship. Then, a few years ago, he cheated on her while she was battling cancer. Right after she found out about the cheating, he told me all about his lover and how great she was sexually, etc. And although I did my best to listen without judgment—because, as I say, I considered him a good friend, not just my brother-in-law—I’m sure the shame of what he did and what he said to me must be burnt into his consciousness as it is into mine. Anyway, I thought for sure they would divorce, as my sister was devastated, but they didn’t. And my brother-in-law changed towards me after that and turned his kids against me (and against my kids!). My nieces and nephews used to call me and want to visit and spend time with me, but not anymore.

Now they’re all adults. They don’t know that their dad cheated. When I’ve brought up to my sister how hurt I am, and how confused and hurt my own kids are, she says there’s nothing she can do about it. She always seems helpless and passive when it comes to her husband and his decisions about their family. As we live thousands of miles away, it’s been an unresolved issue, but I’ve mostly learned to live with it. However, not long ago my elderly mother moved in with them. Now I am shut out from her as well. When I want to visit, they give me excuses about why they can’t have me over (while having his family over repeatedly during the same times). My mother can no longer travel, so I must visit her if I want to see her. At this point, I just want to see my mother as I have little hope of anything else. How can I do this?

—Shut Out and Sad

Dear Shut Out,

I have the distinct impression that your relationship with your sister and her adult children is more complex than you’ve suggested, but since you’re not asking how to repair it—and don’t expect that it will ever be repaired—I’ll set that aside. When it comes to seeing your mother, I would say this: Your brother-in-law hasn’t imprisoned her, has he? If she wants to see you, but your sister and brother-in-law refuse to host you, you’ll just have to travel to the place they all live, book a hotel room or Airbnb, and make arrangements directly with your mother for you to come and collect her—you don’t even have to enter your sister’s house—and take her out for the day or bring her to your hotel for several days. If your mother isn’t up for this and says no, then the complexities of this family dynamic are going to have to be faced: You can’t do an end-run around them.

—Michelle

