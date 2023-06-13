Help! My Boyfriend Is Refusing to Let Us Break Up Over a Major Disagreement.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My (25, they/them) boyfriend (26, he/him) and I have been together for a little over four years and are really happy together! I love him and would (otherwise!) not question a future with him. But: kids. I’ve always been on the fence but am becoming more certain it will be important to me to have them. My boyfriend, on the other hand, is very certain he won’t want children. When do we start making decisions about the longevity of our relationship? He is very set in stone about not having kids, and I do not want to convince him. (He gets to live the life he wants!)

However, I think we should make a decision about our future (read: potentially break up) sooner rather than later because I want to move on if we can’t make it work and not delay the inevitable. He thinks that there’s no need for us to make a decision about something potentially 10 years down the line because either of our minds could change but… he’s not the one who would have to either sacrifice having kids or restart that path with a time crunch. How do you know when it’s the right time to make a far-down-the-road decision?

—Un(Certainly) In Love

Dear Un(Certainly) In love,

It’s easy for him to say, as someone who doesn’t want kids, that this isn’t urgent. Of course it’s not urgent to him! He loses absolutely nothing by staying together until you both wake up at 45 and you’re upset that it never happened and he goes, “I told you when we were in our 20s!” I realize that’s a long way down the road, but time goes by fast.

Let’s do some math: Depending on how many children you want, you’ll want to start in the next five to 10 years. You’re not guaranteed (at all) to meet the right person as soon as you break up, so it makes sense to give yourself time to have a couple of significant relationships of a few years each before you find the partner you want to have children with. And you’ll need time to recover from this breakup and each of those. Also, you don’t want to feel rushed and like you’re working on a deadline to procreate. With that in mind, if I were you, I would plan to be broken up at this time next year, and wish each other well.

Dear Prudence,

My partner and I, by conscious choice, are a very happy DINK (dual-income, no kids) couple. We work hard, we play hard, and we have a lot of fun. That means going out two or three times a week, having very active holidays in cool destinations, hiking, cycling, and quite a lot of partying. Both of us keep a low profile on social media but we have noticed that our friends with children fall into one of two camps: They either assure us that we don’t know what we are missing out on or, more annoyingly, decry our irresponsible, “selfish” lifestyle. I am a great believer in telling people to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the journey, but I am struggling to find a charming way to deflect (and hopefully prevent) these comments.

—Child Freedom

Dear Child Freedom,

I want to gently suggest that these people are not your friends. You will be able to identify people who are your friends because they’ll say things like “Send me more vacation pictures!” “You guys look great!” “Where’s this weekend’s cycling destination?” and even “You know I love my kids but damn, sometimes I get really jealous of your life choices!”

But if you do want to remain civil with them, despite their tendency to attack your entire life and suggest that it’s not valid, there are ways to lightly dismiss their comments. In response to, “You don’t know what you’re missing out on” try, “And based on what we’ve heard about poop explosions and sleep deprivation, we don’t WANT to know!” When they accuse you of being selfish say, “Yep and we’re having the time of our lives” or “We are, and we’ve heard CPS doesn’t love it when leave babies at home while you go out and focus 100 percent on doing things that make you extremely happy so it’s probably best we don’t have them!”

Dear Prudence,

I’m a woman in my early-30s, and I’ve been with my wonderful girlfriend “Katy” for two years. She started pursuing me when I was fresh out of a long-term roller coaster relationship (like one-month single type fresh) with a guy who was gorgeous, brilliant, fantastic in bed, and also an emotional abuser. Katy and I took it slow for months before officially committing to our relationship, but I still feel guilty about how much time I spent processing this ex when we were first together.

In the past year, Katy has gotten close to her friend “Josh”—they work in the same field, share a lot of interests I don’t, and he seems like a great friend to her. Understandably, she wants me to be closer to him, too. The thing is, he reminds me so viscerally of my ex that sometimes I can’t breathe. They don’t look very alike but share distinctive speaking patterns, personal styles, life histories, and approaches to problem-solving.

Sometimes I’m fine, but sometimes I feel like I leave my body and wait for the screaming to start when we hang out (Josh has never so much as playfully argued with him, none of this is on him, it’s all a memory thing). I’m seeing a therapist as much as my insurance covers, but I have to use those limited sessions to work on anorexia recovery and need to ration them. How do I talk to my girlfriend about this? How do I learn to tell my brain that this guy is safe?

—Seeing Double

Dear Seeing Double,

Katy knew what she was getting into when the two of you started dating right after you’d broken up with your ex. I’m going to go out on a limb and say she might even relish a little bit of drama. They pay me too much to state the obvious thing that anyone in the world could have come up with but I’m just going to say it anyway: Talk to her! Tell her how you feel! Tell her you want to be close to him too, and that shared goal might require spending less time with him until his presence is less upsetting to you.

In addition, you understandably have a lot more to do to recover from the emotional abuse you endured. I wonder if you might mention it to your therapist and let him or her, as an expert, take the lead on how to balance this topic with the discussion of your anorexia recovery—or even integrate them together. The various issues we deal with don’t all exist in their own sealed-off compartments. There might be more overlap than you know.

Finally, to the extent you do spend time with Josh, make it a point to push beyond the initial vibes you get from him to learn about all the details that make him who he is. What are his hobbies? What foods does he like and dislike? What’s his latest gripe about work? What are his weird pet peeves? His unpopular pop culture opinions? His most embarrassing moment? Pushing beyond the surface to identify what makes him unique should help set him apart from your ex.

Dear Prudence,

Growing up my father was wonderful. He was a doting husband and an amazing father providing for my mom, my brother, my sister, and me both emotionally and financially. We were a very close family up until his stepfather died and his mother needed to be taken care of—and so did her estate. I was 28 when my father left all of us—including my mom—to take care of his mother and take over the estate and all of my grandma’s money. His mother didn’t deserve this. She was never in our lives growing up. He left my mom devastated and alone (they didn’t get a divorce, just separated) and his three children bitter and confused. Confused at the situation at hand; if you love us like you say you do how could you leave us? The money was more important than his own family and taking care of his mother was his duty. But doesn’t he have a duty to his own family?

My question remains—it’s been four years and he reached out to me via a beautiful letter. He says he misses his family and wants us back. He loves us and is sorry for everything that happened. Do I forgive him and move forward with a relationship or do I keep my guard up and ignore the letter? I always thought if he died tomorrow how would I feel? I think I would regret it if I didn’t make amends but I’M SCARED he’s going to break my heart again. I’m afraid he’s a bad person and I do not want to be around someone that would do something like he did—it’s negative energy! What do you think?

—Does My Father Deserve My Forgiveness?

Dear My Father,

He left you when you were 28 to take care of his dying mother. It’s not as if he left when you were 6 to move in with his second family. You are totally entitled to be hurt, but give the guy a chance to explain himself and why he made the decisions he made. There could have been much more going on in your parents’ marriage than you knew about. Or much more going on with their finances, his mental health, or any number of things. It’s possible he made a bad choice and handled it poorly and deserves your anger, but it’s also possible that there’s an angle on this that could help you understand what happened and reassure you that he’s not an evil person. Your fear of his “negative energy” is a sign to me that this situation has taken on outsized intensity in your mind and would benefit from airing out with a good old-fashioned conversation. At the end of it, maybe you’ll still think he’s a monster, but at the very least you’ll have a full understanding of why.

