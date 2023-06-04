Help! My Boyfriend Doesn’t Know Why He Loves Me.

This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Missing Succession this Sunday? Don’t worry, we’ve got your fix. Today’s columnist is Zoe Winters, well known for her role as Kerry in HBO’s hit series Succession. Canfield is also known for her award-winning role in the play Heroes of the Fourth Turning.

We asked Winters to weigh in on unwelcome visitors, reasons for love, and perpetual lateness:

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been dating a truly wonderful man for about six months. We communicate really well and have a strong relationship—so much so that people often remark that it seems we’ve been together much longer than half a year. We’ve had a few hardships like illness that we have worked through together and have come out stronger afterward.

But here’s the problem: He doesn’t know why he loves me. I’ve spoken with him at length about why I love him. All his lovely qualities and the way he makes me feel. I believe it when he says he loves me, but when I asked him to tell me why, he said “I don’t have an answer for you.” He’s totally articulate and can talk about our relationship for hours at a time, so the issue isn’t that he is at a loss for words. He has also expressed that he doesn’t love me the same way I love him and that if we ever broke up he thinks he would be able to move on without being devastated. Is his inability to express why he loves me a red flag? Or are there simply many ways of loving a person, and not knowing the reason why is completely valid?

—Don’t Know Why

Dear Don’t Know Why,

Stop asking him why he loves you. You are spending too much time talking about the relationship rather than being in the relationship. I recognize this. I relate. I feel like if you and I hung out we would spend the entire time talking about why the other one felt compelled to hang out and we would miss our visit to the museum and run late to our dinner reservation. The restaurant would give away our table and we would spend the next hour asking the other one whether they wanted to try to find another restaurant or just call it a night. One of us would eventually say, “Let’s just go home,” which would send the other into a panic and we would spend the next hour reassuring one another that even though our friendship was new, we were very invested. We’d do this for so long on the corner of a street that our trains would stop running and we’d have to walk home. On our walk, we’d both excessively apologize for ruining the night. We would be so immersed in checking the temperature of each other’s happiness that we would forget to look both ways and one of us would get hit by a car and die. At the funeral, whichever one of us had survived, would stand up and say, “I wish we had just gone to the museum.”

He says he loves you, his actions are showing you that he loves you. He is committed and present. Don’t be a detective. Don’t speak at length about his feelings toward you. He is showing up. The more you ask the less he will be able to respond and you will eventually ruin this very precious thing you have together. Don’t pick it apart. I think you’re doing this because you’re afraid of how much you feel for him. You think you can protect yourself from some imaginary future hurt if only you are able to tease out some confirming monologue about his unconditional love for you; his absolute devotion; how he’s never smelled hair like yours before; how the sight of you reminds him that there is a god; how you have the best sex and best conversations. But even if he gave you this monologue, you’d wonder if you forced it out of him and then you’d spend the next six months making sure you didn’t pressure him into saying all those nice things. The truth is, in love, you are never safe. You could get hurt. You could lose him. And if you lose him, you will eventually be okay. You were okay before you met him. But don’t lose him because you drive the relationship into the ground by constantly checking if you are going to lose him. Don’t miss the relationship by analyzing the relationship. Take his sweet ass to the museum.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I ended up moving to a city that is a bit touristy. Before I moved, I had a lot of people mention coming to visit. Where I am from, people mostly expect to stay with the friends they are visiting. I don’t like this for many personal reasons. There are about a handful of people that I truly enjoy staying with or having stay with me when I travel. Most of these people are single or are happy to travel by themselves. I was lucky enough to get an apartment that has the guest area set up for just one person (it’s a small little alcove that I was able to put in some doors). It’s drastically cut down on the number of people who can stay with me, despite receiving some rather negative comments from people who cannot stay with me. Because I once gave up my room to my brother and sister-in-law while I took the single guest bed, everybody now thinks that’s an option. I love my sister and she is a very well-mannered guest.

My big problem right now is my aunt “Betty.” Betty has always been a wonderful aunt and has gone out of her way to help me. I think she would really, really, like the city I’m in. The problem is she doesn’t want to come without her husband, “Dan.” Dan is grumpy, misogynistic, and a slob. Most people in the family do not like him and she knows it, so she’s stopped bringing him to most family events. I do not want him to stay in my apartment. Betty has traveled on her own, both before and after being married to Dan, but Dan really wants to visit my city. I’ve tried to be as nice as possible with my rebuttals of her suggesting Dan wants to come, but Betty hasn’t taken the hint. I don’t want to be mean and flat-out say that I don’t want Dan staying with us. What can I do?

Dear Room for One,

First of all, congratulations on finding an apartment with a cute little alcove that could host a guest. If it wasn’t for your dilemma, I might ask to come and visit myself. I understand that you feel a responsibility to offer your home to visitors, despite the fact that you may not want to. Part of having a family is doing things that drive us mad. I am still in trouble with my mother for not going to the airport 25 years ago to greet a family from England that we were doing a house exchange with that summer. That being said, “Dan” sounds pretty complicated. “Grumpy, misogynistic, and a slob.” Not cool Dan. Let me just say, if I ever do come to stay in that cute little alcove of yours, I am mostly positive, clean, and a feminist.

There’s a difference between opening our homes to family that might annoy us or makes us feel cramped and opening our homes to family that disrespect us. It is your home. You pay the bills. It is yours to decide who comes in and who stays out and anyone that disrespects you should stay out. You don’t want Dan in there. That’s clear. Now how do we keep Dan out? You have a few options. You could tell Betty directly that Dan is not welcome to stay and why, you could lie, you could move a large piece of furniture into the guest room rendering it incapable of sleeping in, or you could move.

I know family dynamics are difficult. You want to be honest and you also want to maintain your relationship. My impulse here is to tell you to be honest with Betty, even if it feels complicated. She seems to have been a good aunt to you through the years, and perhaps this direct conversation is a way to grow even closer. I understand there’s a possibility that she will get mad or hurt and it could lead to distance between you. But if you can’t be honest with her, there is already distance there. I suggest you be open with her. Begin by telling her how much your relationship means to you and how important she is to you. Then I would focus on how Dan makes you feel rather than who you think Dan is as a human. Keep it in the “I” perspective so that it remains your opinion and experience rather than blanket statements about Dan as a person.

If this feels impossible, try saying less. Oftentimes in these situations, we feel the need to over-explain our rejection. We say the room is really best for one person; we say we have a busy work week ahead so the apartment needs to be quiet; we say we haven’t been feeling well and we would hate to get Dan sick. To which, Betty may rebut: “We can squeeze—you did it with your brother and sister-in-law; we’ll be quiet while you work; Dan hasn’t been sick in 30 years!” So by saying less, you don’t open up a conversation or a debate. You just say what you want and leave it at that and if Betty wants to dig, then Betty can dig. Saying less might look like: “You are welcome to stay Betty, but if it’s going to be you and Dan I can suggest some hotels in the area.” If Betty digs and asks why Dan can’t stay you can again say less: “It works to have one guest in the room but if Dan is coming, again, I’d be more than happy to suggest places to stay.” This way you are stating your truth and you’re also offering a hotel solution. If Betty wants to engage and have a discussion, let her lead. And if she keeps digging, you may be forced to have that genuine conversation.

Dear Prudence,

I have what feels like a low-stakes problem, but it’s driving me crazy. My normally very punctual and thoughtful partner of three years seems simply unable to leave work at the time he says he will. I get off work before he does and he’s supposed to be off about an hour after me, but he often stays later to finish things out. I have no problem with this, I just want to know when he’ll be home so I can plan my evening! He consistently leaves 20-30 minutes after he says he will, and he gets annoyed when I tell him I just add 20-30 minutes to every time estimate he gives me for leaving work. I’ve told him it hurts my feelings when he consistently does this; he prides himself on being punctual at all other times, but with leaving work it’s always “I just had to finish one thing” or “co-worker X grabbed me as I was walking out the door.” He says he’ll work on it but nothing changes. I know 20-30 minutes isn’t a big deal in the scheme of things and I wouldn’t care if it was just every now and then, but it’s almost every day! He’s salaried, so this extra time doesn’t impact his pay in any way.

—30 Minutes Is a Big Deal When You’re Hungry

Dear 30 Minutes Is a Big Deal When You’re Hungry,

Ugh. I am always late. I can’t stand myself and I know other people can’t stand me. It’s so annoying. It feels disrespectful of other people’s time. I don’t think this is a minor complaint, I think it’s totally valid.

You could try to express to him how it actually makes you feel. Rather than it just being annoying or difficult, how does it actually make you feel? You fill in the blanks here, but maybe it makes you feel like your time isn’t valuable, or that he doesn’t care to meet your needs and therefore doesn’t care about you. But, people have said this to me. I’ve had friends threaten to break up with me, and I have really tried to change, but I just have a freaking problem.

I think you need to order dinner without him. You need to walk into the movie theater without him and let him get his own damn ticket. You need to wait on the platform for seven minutes and then go home and do your own thing. In the theatre, a curtain usually rises seven minutes after the stated start time. It allows for some latecomers to squeeze in, but waiting longer than seven minutes disrespects the timely audience members and ultimately, starts to sacrifice the performance. So, wait seven minutes, and then it’s show time baby. It sucks to eat alone and to start a movie alone, but he doesn’t get to make you run late. You do have control over that. He doesn’t get to dictate when you eat even if it’s not the exact circumstances you longed for in a romantic evening. Maybe once his lateness isn’t being accommodated, he’ll start to show up on time. Maybe if he knows that after seven minutes the show will start without him, he’ll make the curtain. If he does, ask him how he did it and please let me know.

—Zoë

