Help! My Boyfriend’s Dad Keeps Bragging About How Much Sex His Son Had Before He Dated Me.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

Before meeting me, my boyfriend Dan slept around. He has always been upfront, and I don’t begrudge him his past. What’s weird is how often his father, Jack, brings up Dan’s flings. I’m guessing he enjoys bragging about Dan’s virility and maybe even gets a kick out of having an audience. I’ve asked Jack to make it stop, but things still slip out. Is this a normal thing for fathers to do? Jack also opines about the sexiness of Dan’s ex-girlfriends. I don’t know what to make of that either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not normal. Many fathers go their entire lives without announcing how sexy their son’s old girlfriends are. He’s either a garden-variety creep or specifically interested in making you feel insecure about your relationship (which is also creepy, just beyond the level of gardens). I’m tempted to encourage you to call his bluff and ask him loudly, “Just how sexy were they, Jack?,” but emotional brinkmanship usually doesn’t end very well. A direct approach, rather than a salt-the-earth policy, is probably best. Since you’ve already asked your boyfriend to intervene and nothing has changed, you’re going to have to get a little more direct. When he does it again, let him know that it makes you feel uncomfortable. If he continues, ask him: “Why is it so important to you to remind me of how much sex your son has had with other people? What are you getting out of this?” If he’s really shameless and doesn’t so much as blush, you might want to re-evaluate how much time you spend with him.—Danny M. Lavery

Advertisement

From: Help! My Friend Disowned Me for Declining to Be the Emergency Guardian of Her Kids. (March 8, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

My husband owns a small business. A few months ago, he had an employee research and call to place a large order for some products for a project. The vendor sent a lovely gift to the business worth several hundred dollars. My husband feels that the employee should get the gift, since they made the call. I feel we should keep the gift, since we spent the money and paid the employee for doing their job. Now he’s making me feel guilt for being selfish. The gift is expensive enough that I can’t justify spending the money on it in my personal life. What should I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m dying to know what the gift is. Is it one of those fancy coffee mugs that keeps your beverage warm all day? A new Apple Watch? Is it a Peloton?? I’d be tempted to keep any of those things too. But, sorry, you have to let the employee keep it.

First of all, you said, “My husband owns a small business,” not “My husband and I own a small business,” so I’m guessing this isn’t even your workplace or your decision to make. That should be enough to settle it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But beyond that, letting the employee keep it is the right thing to do. The vendor intended it as a thank-you for the work, so it should go to the person who did the work. When I was a young lawyer in my past life, clients would send bottles of wine around the holidays. I’m trying to imagine how I would feel if a partner had come into my office and said, “I brought this client in, so I’ll be taking this to my wife, thanks!” I hope that sounds as wild to you as it does to me. Plus, think about the big picture: You want this business to be successful, and that probably depends heavily on hiring and retaining a dedicated, motivated team. Rewarding employees for a job well done is a part of that. Give it a couple of years, and hopefully they’ll be bringing in enough money that you can buy your own gifts. Until then, take pride in your husband’s generosity.—Jenee Desmond-Harris

Advertisement

From: Help! My Ailing Mother Keeps Accusing Her Black Caregiver of Theft. (June 3, 2021)

Related from Slate Jenée Desmond-Harris Help! Every Dinner Party I Host Gets Ruined by the Guests Doing the Same Rude Thing. Read More

Dear Prudence,

My husband, “Barry,” and I have been married for 23 years. We have four children. I thought we were happy until, about a year ago, Barry began picking fights with me. I finally convinced him to join me in marriage counseling. We saw “Dr. Mary” individually and as a couple. Slowly, Barry admitted that he’d like to open our marriage. Dr. Mary was supportive of this and encouraged me to open my heart to the possibility. As Barry and I began communicating more healthily, I warmed to the idea. Then I discovered evidence that Barry had started cheating on me around the same time he started picking fights. When I confronted him, he told me everything—that he tried to find faults in our marriage to justify cheating and, even more shocking, that Dr. Mary knew about his infidelity. She told him to keep the affairs a secret, explaining that it could destroy our marriage if I found out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m shaken to my core. For the sake of our children and the preceding 22 good years, I want to make things work with Barry. But I’m furious with Dr. Mary. When I confessed that I thought Barry could be cheating, she discouraged me from mistrusting him. I was vulnerable to her and paid her to help my marriage, and she recommended nonmonogamy, knowing we’d start off on a bad foot. Sex-positive therapists are difficult to find, but her behavior seems highly unprofessional to me. Should I bother relaying that to her—and, possibly, to the board that licenses her? Or am I misdirecting my anger?

I think you could certainly direct some more of your anger at Barry! That doesn’t mean you have to leave him, but if you’ve already decided you have to make it work with Barry because of the children and your previously happy marriage, I think you will be tempted to make Dr. Mary a scapegoat.

Advertisement

What she did was unkind and baffling—it’s one thing not to reveal a confidence that Barry shared with her to you in your joint sessions, but it’s quite another to encourage him to lie about his infidelity while also supporting the prospect of an open marriage. It’s certainly worth checking with her governing board to see if any of this violates her professional code of ethics, and you have every right to be upset that she encouraged your husband to lie to and manipulate you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But your husband is the one who lied to and manipulated you. Your husband is the one who started having affairs, then started picking fights with you in order to distract himself from his guilt over his affairs, then lied to you in therapy, then tried to convince you that what you two really needed was an open marriage. You were vulnerable to him, and he recommended nonmonogamy despite knowing you’d start off on the wrong foot. So don’t let your anger flame out on Dr. Mary so that your husband can go back to being the good guy. There are serious problems in your marriage, and your husband has seriously abused your faith in him. Those 22 years may have been good together, but his behavior over the past year wasn’t simply a one-time lapse of character. It was ongoing, concerted, and profoundly unloving. I wish you all the best in finding a therapist you can trust whose primary goal is helping you figure out what you want and need, not helping your husband lie to you.—Danny M. Lavery

Advertisement

Advertisement

From: Help! My Therapist Told My Husband to Lie to Me About His Infidelity. (June 18, 2018)

Dear Prudence,

I am a freshman at college. My roommate is pretty great—except for one thing. I’m pretty sure she “takes care of herself” after we turn out the lights and she thinks I’m asleep. The motions and noises she makes are consistent with this theory. I have no problem with her doing that, but it makes me uncomfortable that she does it while I’m in the room. I’m also absolutely mortified about possibly discussing this with her. They did not cover this in freshman orientation, so I’m counting on you for some insight.

I’m going to suggest this is covered under the same rubric as bathroom noises—you pretend you don’t hear them. Once the lights are out and all is quiet, you are in a zone of assuming each of you is drifting off to sleep, and if under the covers she indulges in some quiet stress relief to help bring on pleasant dreams, I think you should ignore it. Instead of lying there anxiously listening for the sounds of self-gratification, just tell yourself your roommate tends to toss and turn before the delta waves hit. Unless to accomplish her task your roommate brings out a screaming, high-decibel vibrator, talking about this with her, or a resident adviser, is going to just be mortifying for you. Look, the school year is almost over, your roommate decided she couldn’t get through freshman year going hands-off, and there’s not really any other time or place for her to indulge herself. Just think of this as one of those “out of classroom” learning experiences admissions officers are always touting.—Emily Yoffe



From: Help! My Dorm Mate Diddles Herself While I’m in the Room. (April 2, 2012)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More Advice From Dear Prudence

I know this sounds ridiculous, but boredom pushed me to do something bad: I catfished someone. Basically, I’ve always had deep curiosity about what life would be like if I was significantly more physically attractive and dating someone other than my current, long-term-heading-toward-marriage partner. I created a fake profile using a photo of someone my same age but much more conventionally attractive. I adopted personality traits I always wish I possessed (more adventurous/free-spirited, into partying, etc.) and ended up matching with someone in my area. We texted constantly, then moved to phone calls. Prudie, we’re in love. We talk nearly all day and deep into the night. But now I feel sick with guilt. For one, I’m definitely emotionally cheating on my long-term partner. Second, I know the person I’ve been talking to will be heartbroken when they find out I’m not who they thought I was. Leaving my partner for this new person is an awful idea, right? What in the world should I do?