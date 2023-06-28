My Body Is Begging Me to Move On From My 15-Year Relationship. Oof.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I (31f) ended my 15-year relationship a few months ago, and I’ve been grieving, well, everything. I still love him but this isn’t Dear Prudence so we’ll set that aside. He was my only adult boyfriend, as I’m sure you can tell by the math, and I’m… lost. I work in the adult industry, I’m kinky as hell, but I also don’t know how to meet people. And I’m not really ready to Meet People but we’d been long distance, and I’ve been unsatisfied for a while because even the highest tech stuff I can buy with my employee discount just wasn’t a replacement for a real person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know how to navigate this territory that everyone else learned in college, and I don’t feel ready to try and learn, but another unsatisfying session with myself isn’t making me feel better. How do I reconcile my emotions—which are still bruised and very raw and mourning my high school sweetheart—with my libido, which is desperate to get railed? It’s like my vagina’s already over it while the rest of me is very much not. What do I do?

—Heartbroken But Horny

Dear Heartbroken But Horny,

There are a couple of main ways you can play this. You can wait until your emotions catch up with your body, or you can hop on some crotches.

Advertisement

In the case of the former, you might put sex aside for a while, even solo. If masturbation isn’t satisfying, stop. Get another hobby. Get more involved in your community. Nurture your friendships a bit more than usual. Distract yourself from your yearning pussy by focusing your energies elsewhere.

If you decide to do the latter, warn people. Say, “Hey, I’m emotionally bruised but hoping for some action.” Or “There’s a 30 percent chance I’ll burst into tears but I’d like to see what might happen between us.” Maybe even, “I think I want to have sex with you, but I’m not sure how I’ll feel once we’re taking our clothes off, or touching, or about to do it.” Whatever you’re feeling, communicate that to potential partners. Some will be happy to meet you where you are.

Advertisement

As for meeting people without really Meeting People, be clear about what you’re up for. And to address the question of where—maybe in your community, on an app, or through friends or activities. Be open and you’re likely to come across some great folks.

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 38-year-old woman and a few weeks ago, I had my first G-spot orgasm! My partner was performing oral and digital sex—I usually come from oral stimulation. But this time, his fingers hit just the right spot and I experienced an orgasm that was much fuller and deeper than my clitoral ones have ever been.

Advertisement

The problem is, it was a total accident. I know where my G-spot is located and I know that it feels good when stimulated. But I would like to be able to recreate this orgasm, not have it be the result of the planets being aligned on any particular night. Is there a way to practice G-spot stimulation on my own? And with my partner? I usually masturbate with a clit vibrator and I’ve found that digitally stimulating myself tires out my wrist way too quickly. Any advice?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—G Spot

Dear G-Spot,

G-spots are difficult to reach ourselves. It’s in the angle, the way the wrist has to be bent, and the pressure that often needs to be applied.

Advertisement

If you have an insertion toy that you know stimulates your G-spot in a pleasant way, you might consider ways to mount it on a wall or couch. If that’s possible you would then get the friction from moving your torso as opposed to moving the object. You could also look for toys that are similar to what works for you but more easily mountable.

Also, you can strengthen your wrist and hand. Get a small (1-2 pounds) barbell, or even a hand-sized can of soup or corn, or whatever you have in stock, and start doing reps. Lift with the back of your hand facing upwards. Curl with your palm up. Hold your hand straight and rotate it. Good luck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a trans man in my late-30s. I’ve always had a mismatch between my libido (high) and my willingness to entrust another human being with my body (low). In the last few years, some combination of medication, age, and I don’t know what else has resulted that all my erogenous zones (and I mean ALL, this isn’t just a bottom growth or vaginal atrophy issue) are much less sensitive than they used to be, which is making the problem worse.

Advertisement

Not only is it a big leap emotionally to have sex with someone, but the chances of them satisfying me physically are also now low as well. Most sexual encounters max out at “feels vaguely nice.” But this doesn’t stop me from getting hot and bothered! I’ve tried de-prioritizing my own pleasure and focusing on my partner, but that tends to leave me feeling alienated and used; it’s important to me that my partner be fully engaging with my body and trying to please me as well, but I feel like I’m setting them up to fail with that expectation. How do I tease through all these troubles?

Advertisement

—All These Fun Parts But They Don’t Work Right

Dear Fun Parts,

I’m wondering if you can prioritize your pleasure while defining pleasure as “feeling vaguely nice with another human.” Make the goal feeling vaguely nice. Consider anything else pleasant that might happen as a happy bonus. Take the pressure off and focus on enjoying feeling hot and bothered. Ask your partners to engage with your body fully, but redefine what pleasure you’re seeking.

Maybe this looks like non-erogenous pleasure and sensuality. Maybe you’re asking for massages, for light, near-tickling finger strokes. Use this as an opportunity to consider what feels great outside of the goal of orgasm. What do you want when orgasm is completely off the table? Ask for that. Speaking of asking, do ask your doctors about what you’re experiencing—they may be able to help change some things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

I have, I guess, a “good” problem: I’ve been having a lot of sex for the past two years. I was in a long-term relationship for a long time, and when it ended, I really wanted to make the most of singledom while I’m still young. Now, two years later, I’m dating casually and hooking up once or twice a week. The trouble is that while I previously felt no hesitation at all to enter (relative) monogamy for years, I now crave sex with strangers and find myself less satisfied with just one partner.