I’m Scared My Hetero Marriage Makes Me a Fake Queer

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a cis woman in her mid 30s who’s married to a truly wonderful cis man. In my early 20s, I considered I might be bisexual. I fell in love with my partner, and we quickly became monogamous. In the last few years, we have had sex less frequently (because of jobs and young kids). At the same time, the sex we have is better and better for both of us. He knows I privately think of myself as bisexual and that I would love to have sex with a woman at some point. We’ve even discussed trying to find a woman interested in a threesome with us. I’m struggling with how to tell him that I would like to pursue having sex with another woman on my own instead (or additionally).

I feel more and more pulled to queer life, though I feel like I shouldn’t participate more in it (e.g., LGBTQ bars, pride events) when I seem hetero to everyone and I haven’t had any sexual experiences with women. I don’t know when it’s appropriate to refer to myself as bi. That’s sort of a secondary problem to finding a way to talk to my spouse about opening up our relationship.

—More Than Bi-Curious

Dear More Than Bi-Curious,

Let me be the first to say: Happy Pride! Also, since I think you need it, let me be the first to say this: You’re bi and it’s OK to say it. You don’t have a sash to fill up with badges before you formally graduate into the club. Many bisexual people who have had sex with people of many genders eventually find themselves in a monogamous arrangement with someone of a single gender; that circumstance doesn’t make them less bi. Also consider that many queer people know they are queer at a young age, before they have any opportunity to have sex. Still queer!

You can participate in whatever facet of queer life that you like. You’re self-conscious about “seeming hetero” but a great way to not seem hetero is to go out and immerse yourself in queer life. Join the community and contribute to it (this could even involve charity, like volunteering at your local LGBTQ+ center). Don’t let self-consciousness deter you. It’s OK to be inexperienced. Everyone starts somewhere. Ignore any who might throw shade over this and gravitate to those who welcome you.

Regarding the talk with your husband, you should at least try to come up with an explanation as to why you want to play solo, because one of his first questions will probably be, “Why?” If this is something you just need to do—an essential part of your journey—say that. Assure him that you don’t want anything to change between you and him (you don’t, right?), including your sex life (right?). In open relationships, some couples play together and some play separately. You just have to feel out what’s right for you, so don’t feel bad about this inclination, just be gentle, reassuring, and as clear as possible about what you want and why. Be prepared to take no for an answer, unless you really do want to risk rattling your foundation.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m in a bit of a pickle and need some guidance on a clear way forward. I’m a woman in my early 40s, and I’ve unexpectedly found myself in a relationship with a man in his late 60s. By “unexpectedly” I mean that when I became a widow, he transformed from a casual friend to a vital key in my support system and eventually became my lover. Years ago, I discovered that I need a close emotional connection with someone before physical attraction develops, and needless to say, such a connection developed with him. I’m happy and satisfied with the intellectual and emotional relationship we have and, he’s a generous and creative lover.

But we’ve just run into a common HTDI issue: His erectile dysfunction is not responsive to medication. He and his doctor have been running through the array of medications available, and when none of them had the desired effects, an MRI was ordered. It turns out that an old back injury is compressing a few vital nerves. For various reasons, they’re not considering surgery, yet.

As I said, I’m demisexual. Sex is not my top priority in this relationship. When I do have sex, I want emotional connection, I want fun and exploration, and I enjoy myself thoroughly. When we talked about the results of the medical workup, he offered me the option to step away from the relationship, saying he understands how it can be a deal breaker. Well, it’s not! To me, it’s an opportunity to discover new things about how we crazy humans work. He’s willing, but has a hard time wrapping his heart and mind around sex that doesn’t necessarily include male orgasm. So, how do we do this? How do we learn about sex that’s enjoyable and satisfying for him when orgasm is probably not on the menu?

—The ED in BED

Dear ED in BED,

Take it slow. You’re more excited for a prospect that to him seems daunting, so you may have to lead the way, at least initially. You will ultimately learn through experience about the most pleasurable and satisfying ways to engage in this somewhat altered style of play. Look within—what’s worked for you in the past in the non-PIV realm? Do you have any things you’d like to try? This yes/no/maybe self-test (which we have been recommending a lot lately for some reason) could help stimulate more than your creativity. If all else seems confusing or intimidating, start with oral and manual—instead of the appetizers, though, make them the main.

You might also want to look into sexual practices like sensate focus or tantra, both of which can deepen intimacy, exploration, and pleasure without prioritizing ejaculation or erections. Barbara Carrellas’ Urban Tantra, a book in the HTDI canon, may help inspire some ideas and give you a good foundation of what the practice entails. There’s a lot out there that you can integrate like sensation play, BDSM, and erotic hypnosis, too, so explore. Think of your partner’s issue as an opportunity to get creative, not a hindrance.

Dear How to Do It,

A few months ago, I was injured in a cycling accident, and was out of action for some time. My boyfriend was an absolute champ about it, and for weeks took care of me hand and foot, making sure I took my medicines, helping me in and out of bed, washing me, and taking care of all of the chores. Part of that care was helping me shower, and since my dressings needed to stay dry, I was provided with this watertight plastic wrapping to keep over them while I was in the shower. It was sooo nice being taken care of like that, and it’s a happy memory from an otherwise trying time.

Well, I’m feeling much better now and while I’m still not at 100 percent, I would like to start having sex again. And it’s probably due to the care I was receiving, but I’d like to be wrapped up. I can’t get the stuff the hospital provided, but it’s of a very similar texture to Saran wrap, so I thought I’d try being wrapped up (chest and arms) while we made love. I was wondering though, if there are any risks associated with that. The wrapping I got was only on for about 10 minutes at a time, and sex will last longer than that. Also, I’ll be more aroused in the clinical sense; sweating more, breathing harder, etc. I’ve tried a quick look as to the safety issues, but my online research skills aren’t great, so I thought I’d ask here. Are there any dangers with my idea?

—Wrapped Up

Dear Wrapped Up,

For your reference, the kink you’re interested in is generally referred to as mummification (safe how-to guide here). There are risks, including death—in 2018, news of a California-based professor’s death got a lot of coverage, with People running an item on his “recreational mummification bondage” demise. That’s an extremely rare example, though, and this kind of play doesn’t have to be unsafe. For some expert advice, I reached out to Aleta Cai, BDSM healer and author of the book Pro-Domme: How to Become a Professional Dominatrix. Cai has experience with this kind of play so you’re in good (wrapped) hands. Here’s what she wrote in an email:

While I’m not a doctor and my answer should not be used in place of medical advice especially given that your case has medical nuances that I’m not aware of, from my professional experiences, wrapping for more than 10 minutes at a time is completely fine. Extended play when mummified is safe when there’s a good line of communication and when the dominant is checking in with the sub throughout play.

When wrapping chest and arms, I would suggest wrapping the arms separately, then wrapping the chest with the already wrapped arms included with the second wrapping. It’s a cleaner practice and allows a tighter wrap.

If you’re concerned about breathing, I would just tell your partner to give you a little more room when wrapping around the lung area (or less wrapping) and of course to avoid wrapping anywhere near your throat.

As safety advice, make sure that you and your partner discuss a safe word and/or an action that you practice beforehand to terminate play. It would be wise to keep safety scissors within reach as a precaution.

Other than that, have fun and hope you have a swift recovery!



To add to Cai’s advice, I’d also recommend not wrapping the plastic over your mouth or nose. Also, while wrapped in plastic, people are usually very hot, and then when they come out, they are often very cold. So, aftercare-wise, it’s nice to have a blanket or some tea handy. Also the room temp can be important—if it’s too hot in there, the danger factor increases. A final ditto on the scissor advice: You’ll want some safety scissors, which you can run along a person’s skin without cutting them, and which make it far easier and quicker to remove the plastic wrap than it would be with your hands.

—Rich

