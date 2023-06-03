Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: self-doubting husbands, potentially toxic in-laws, and inheritance dilemmas.

Dear Prudence

Ho-Hum Husband: I’m in my late-30s in a professional field in which I am stable with good work-life balance, but I have not taken the traditional path in this field so don’t have a lot of success nor make a lot of money. My wife also doesn’t make a lot of money, but she’s charming, recognized in her field, and on track to meet her professional life goals. Our friends are in diverse professional fields with one thing in common—they’re all quite brilliant. One wrote an amazing book and runs an amazing program. Many are amazing artists either at work or outside of it. They’re also mostly politically active with deep ties in the community. My stability is critical to my wife and family’s successes, but realistically even if I was free to pursue whatever my desires, I would probably still just be kinda doing my thing without great professional success. I have no artistic inclinations and I’m too much of an introvert for politics. In our friend group, I feel like a schlub who everyone tolerates because my wife is around. Look, I know this is largely in my head, and yes I’m in therapy and talk about this. What do I do?

Care and Feeding

Wondering When to Spill: My sister is divorcing her husband and marrying someone new. I was happy at first, as she seemed thrilled, but everything she tells me about this new guy makes me wary. He struggles with alcohol, to the point of occasionally drinking until he hits the blackout stage. He also struggles with gambling and apparently believes in “traditional gender roles.” And what’s really terrifying to me is that his ex-wife told my sister that during their marriage, he socially isolated her and was so controlling that she now suffers from PTSD.

If it was just my sister, I’d try to talk her out of this—and I have tried, unsuccessfully. But I have an 8-year-old niece who’s going to be living with them half the time. She already deals with anxiety, and having an overbearing stepfather who expects perfection while he drinks the evening away is too close to what my sister and I dealt with growing up. My sister doesn’t seem to be worried about this, as my niece really likes the guy. However, they haven’t moved in yet and they’re not yet married. Things could change once they are.

I’m struggling with whether I should tell anyone what she’s told me, be it my parents or my future ex-brother-in-law. I want someone to look out for my niece in all of this, and I’m the only person my sister has told all of this to. What do I do?

How to Do It

Downtown Bound: I’m a late-40s bisexual female in a long-term relationship with a straight late-40s male. I really enjoy giving him oral sex. In fact, I can’t even think of a sexual encounter with him that I didn’t spend a good hour just loving his taste, his smell, and his reaction to my attention.

My problem is reciprocation. He says that he loves to go down on me, but I have to ask for it about 98 percent of the time. It always feels like I’m begging him to do it, and his body language reads like going down on me is the last thing on earth he’d want to do. He moves uncertainly, without confidence, and hesitates. There’s no pleasure in it for me—he licks for a bit, maybe 15 minutes, and then I give up. I always regret asking, because it makes me start to question my desirability. What do I do?

Pay Dirt

The Dogs Get the House: My parents are in their mid-70s and have five dogs—all rescues. Recently, they decided to change their will so that if they should both die at the same time their dogs will be cared for by a dog sitter who will live in their home, rent-free. All utilities and taxes will be paid for by the estate. In addition, this dog sitter will receive a per diem salary until the last dog has crossed the rainbow bridge. I’ve known about this for a few weeks and have kind of just rolled my eyes about it. My brother found out the other day (I thought he already knew). He is livid. He thinks this is my parents putting their dogs before their children. I should note that almost the entire estate is being left to me as my brother doesn’t need the money, being quite successful himself. This was HIS choice and he pressured my parents to put their entire estate into my name and it was a done deal before I knew anything about it (my brother is honestly a great person).

When my brother asked how I felt about it I said that it was their will to decide what they wanted to do. I think their decision is foolish at best, and risky at worst, but I also don’t need the drama and I put away a healthy 23 percent of my salary so I’m taking care of myself and my family’s future. What do I do?

