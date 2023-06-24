Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: compromising pictures, feral children , and budgetting.

Dear Prudence

Letter Opener: I work in a small office. My co-worker, “Jon,” recently broke up with his boyfriend who seemed paranoid and controlling. If Jon ever had to stay even 30 minutes late he would become very anxious and start receiving a barrage of texts and calls. “Bruce” even started calling our office randomly to make sure that Jon is there. This was the last straw and Jon broke up with him.

I typically order and receive supplies for the office, so when an envelope showed up, I opened it without a second thought. It was full of photos of Jon in bondage. I thought this was some revenge porn and threw it away immediately without telling anyone. Weeks later, I learned over after-work drinks that Jon is angry with his ex for not returning some personal belongings and is considering taking him to small claims court, but that Bruce swears up and down that he already returned these items. I think this may be the envelope I threw away. Should I tell Jon what happened?

Care and Feeding

Tired Neighbor: Our kindergartener became fast friends with a new neighbor’s child, just one year older, when we moved in a year ago. At first, they played well together; however, it’s become clear that our parenting styles don’t align. My neighbor, with whom I’ve become friends with, has no consequences for her child should they act out. For example, when we were out together at a nature conservancy learning about tapping maple syrup, her kid didn’t like the taste and threw the remainder of her little cup at her mom. Then the child ran away, focused on her next source of fun, while the mom awkwardly cleaned herself up. There was no discussion (that I witnessed) of the event, despite being together for hours afterward.

Now my kid is starting to take on the neighbor child’s rudeness, poor manners, and ignorance of rules when they are together. I am beginning to avoid them as I have a baby and it’s more difficult to be with them than other friends due to having to manage this extra behavior from my otherwise well-mannered kindie. What do I do?

How to Do It

Bi and Confused: I am a bisexual cis woman who’s been married to a heterosexual cis man for the past three years (both in our mid-30s). Throughout our relationship, we have spoken openly about our sexuality, and while he’s had some explorative experiences with men, he’s been sure that he is straight. Over the past several months though, he’s been making more explicit comments about men’s bodies (a little confusing for me because during the pandemic our sex life dwindled). We’ve talked about this new interest, but he’s deflected and said that his interest isn’t sexual; he said he is “just admiring.”

Recently though, we were drinking with a couple of friends and he drunkenly said he was “probably bisexual” and then made some sexualized comments about men. I feel…confused and unsure how to talk about this with him. I feel hurt that this came out in a drunk conversation with other people, and I feel unsettled that he has been regularly making comments about men that mean something different than what he had told me. I’m worried my hurt is somehow rooted in biphobia. How do I talk to him while supporting him, and also acknowledging my feelings?

Pay Dirt

Budgeting Blunder: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a couple of years. We have very similar lifestyles, tastes, and interests. That being said, I’ve always known I was more frugal than him. From a young age, my father instilled in me a very strong sense of frugality. I often buy high-end, second-hand clothes that last me years. I bought a fixer-upper and took years to find the right reclaimed or discount items to finish my house. I use miles and points to travel and we both travel a lot together in luxury. Because of all of this, I think my boyfriend thinks I make more than I do. I realized this when we sat down to figure out our finances to possibly move in together.

At that point, I realized he thought I made much closer to what he makes, which is about three times what I make. I make really good money for our area, but I could tell something was off after the conversation. He made a comment about how he didn’t want to spend all his spare time trying to find deals. I don’t do that either. I set limits for when I will stop looking for a deal and will buy things the way most people do. I love this life and I don’t want to stop. Frankly, after looking at his budget, I don’t think we could afford for me to stop. Do you think this is a big deal, like a relationship deal breaker big deal? What kind of conversation do I need to have with him about our future? We haven’t talked about this since, so I don’t really know what’s going on in his head, I just know something has felt off since the conversation. He looked really disappointed. What do I do?

