Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: couples disagreements, babysitting kids , and navigating work.

Dear Prudence

Un(Certainly) in Love: My (25, they/them) boyfriend (26, he/him) and I have been together for a little over four years and are really happy together! I love him and would (otherwise!) not question a future with him. But: kids. I’ve always been on the fence but am becoming more certain it will be important to me to have them. My boyfriend, on the other hand, is very certain he won’t want children. When do we start making decisions about the longevity of our relationship? He is very set in stone about not having kids, and I do not want to convince him. (He gets to live the life he wants!)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, I think we should make a decision about our future (read: potentially break up) sooner rather than later because I want to move on if we can’t make it work and not delay the inevitable. He thinks that there’s no need for us to make a decision about something potentially 10 years down the line because either of our minds could change but… he’s not the one who would have to either sacrifice having kids or restart that path with a time crunch. What do I do?

More from Prudie:

Related from Slate Jenée Desmond-Harris Help! My Girlfriend Won’t Stop Obsessing Over My Mom and My Ex’s Relationship. Read More

Related from Slate Jenée Desmond-Harris Help! My Partner Keeps Telling Other Queer People I’m “Pansexual.” I’m Definitely Straight. Read More

Related from Slate Jenée Desmond-Harris Help! Apparently My Best Friend Was Not Over Her High School Sweetheart. Oops. Read More

Related from Slate Slate Staff Help! Everyone at Work Hates Me Because I Got the Custodian Fired. Read More

Care and Feeding

Worried About Water: My 14-year-old daughter is babysitting this summer for a few families in the neighborhood. A family that has a backyard pool has reached out to her as well, and she would like to babysit for them. They seem like nice people and normally I would say yes, but their kids are young (pre-swimming age), and I’m not comfortable with my daughter being responsible for their safety with the pool. The parents do have a no swimming with babysitters rule, but my worry comes more from one of the kids wandering off when it is not swim time and something terrible happening. I’ve explained this reasoning to my daughter, and she is borderline livid with me (this would have been her best paying gig). She also wants to know what age she will be able to babysit for a pool family. My gut reaction is 18, but I can’t tell if that’s an overreaction, or perhaps even this current ban at 14 is an overreaction. Am I going crazy or is this a rational limit?

Advertisement

More from Care and Feeding:

Related from Slate Doyin Richards My Dog and My Toddler Nephew Had an Unfortunate Accident. Now My Sister’s Out for Blood. Read More

Related from Slate Michelle Herman My Parents’ Messy Divorce Is Ticking Time Bomb for My Kids Read More

Related from Slate Allison Price We Need to Become Pro Wrestlers to Get Our Son Dressed Read More

How to Do It

Premature Lesbian Bed Death: My girlfriend and I are two women in our early-20s, and we’ve been together for nearly two years. Our relationship is mostly great, except for one thing: Over the past six months, the quality of our sex life has dropped dramatically.

Advertisement

My girlfriend developed really bad tendonitis in both of her wrists very suddenly. It makes it difficult for her to do a lot of things she used to enjoy, including, well, me. My favorite parts about having sex have always been the hand stuff (I don’t really enjoy oral, and fingering has always been what does it for me). We’ve tried to substitute with sex toys, but it hasn’t been quite the same. Sex used to be a big part of our relationship, but it’s been really impacted. It usually goes like this: The sex is mediocre and ends too soon, I have a hard time hiding that I’m dissatisfied, and then my girlfriend feels like shit. It’s resulted in us hardly having sex at all.

Advertisement

We’re a really communicative couple and we’ve talked about this a lot! But we’re really not sure how to get through this one. What should we do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

More from How to Do It:

Related from Slate Jessica Stoya I’m Noticing a Troubling Pattern in Bed Among the Younger Men I’m Dating Read More

Related from Slate Jessica Stoya My Husband’s Midnight Craving for Sex Is Causing a Big Problem Read More

Pay Dirt

Stuck In the Sticks: Last year, when my entire industry was waxing poetic about the benefits of remote work, my husband and I moved out of our major metropolitan area to be closer to his parents in a rural area of another state. We put most of our profit from the sale of our last house into the downpayment of the new one, but with our jobs at the time we were still able to budget out a plan to have all our credit card debt paid off, another round of IVF scheduled (the first one failed), and still have funds to pay for certification coursework that would help me advance my career and obtain a new job by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

A month after we set that budget, my spouse was laid off. Everything went on hold until he obtained a new job, which is on-site in our new area and does not pay as well as his last one did. Once he was again employed we tried to revisit the budget to see what could be salvaged, but shortly after that, I was informed that my contract would not be renewed due to a workload reduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So now I’m job-hunting in 2023 and my industry is singing a different tune about remote work. I am applying to the jobs that still offer remote but so is everyone else on the job market, it seems, and my lack of those certifications is I think contributing to the fact that I’m not getting much response on my applications. I am able to travel monthly, but that doesn’t seem to move the needle.

Even if we wanted to move (which we don’t) we couldn’t unless my spouse obtains a different job. I am seriously debating trying long-distance with my spouse while I work elsewhere for a year, but the fact that I’m even having to consider that just makes me exhausted and angry. Is there another way forward?

More from Pay Dirt:

Related from Slate Athena Valentine My Husband Thought He Picked the Birthday Gift of My Dreams. I’m So Insulted. Read More

To get Slate’s advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for a newsletter today.