Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: bad table manners, sexual incompatibilities, and sideswiping cars.

Dear Prudence

Table Not Manners: I have a hosting issue that seems trivial and drives me up the wall and I really need a script. When we have friends or acquaintances over for lunch/dinner I love to have a nice meal and set up; my mom was always a gracious host and this is something I really enjoy. I like it when the table is set up nicely with all food ready to go. Then I like having everyone sit down together (myself included). My issue is when people barge into the kitchen asking if they can help (not the issue but I always politely decline) and then proceed to help themselves before everything is set up (and some food is about to be done). This disrupts the entire idea for me; they eat the side dishes before I bring out the main meal, etc. It’s only a few minutes difference and I always serve appetizers. And no I don’t take forever, my husband offers drinks in the meanwhile.

I always say please give me five minutes and everything will be ready; nobody seems to care. To me, this is just rude. I was always taught as a kid to wait for the host to have everyone sit down and would have never dreamt (now or as an adult) to grab food that is being prepared unless asked to help out. If these were close friends I wouldn’t care so much and they can help out but I do not feel comfortable with people I am not as close to barging into my kitchen and opening cabinets. What do I do?

Care and Feeding

Love My Pup: I’ve had my dog Max for three years. He is a big, sweet, goofy guy who has helped me get through some tough personal issues. He is truly my heart dog.

During a recent visit by my sister’s family, Max nipped my almost 2-year-old nephew. Max was lying on the floor with a bone when my nephew walked quickly on that side of the room, which provoked Max to freak out. Fortunately, we were able to get him off after a couple minutes. My nephew ended up needing some stitches on his cheek, forehead, and scalp, but long term he should be fine except for scarring. When I was texting my sister for updates while they were in the hospital, she was obviously upset and worried but didn’t seem mad at me.

The doctors must’ve reported it, because I got a call from animal control a few days later. Luckily, they said that since it was Max’s first serious incident, I had the choice between getting him put down or getting him six weeks of intensive training. I chose the training.

When my sister found out, she lost it. She said she just assumed I’d put Max down and couldn’t believe that I wouldn’t. She accused me of not thinking what happened to her son was a big deal and of not caring if it happened again to someone else. How do I fix this?

How to Do It

Not a Sex Therapist: I (48F) am recently divorced from my ex (52M). Our sex life was active, and he had no problems climaxing anywhere inside of me. I’ve recently started dating someone, a man who it turns out is 10 years younger than me. Before him, I’ve only ever dated one younger guy. So while my sample size is small, I’ve noticed that both of these younger dudes have pretty porny ideas about what they’d like to do in bed. These include coming on my face (which unless it is truly good for my skin, does absolutely nothing for me), anal before we’ve even mastered making me come consistently, and also them masturbating to finish. I’m not a huge fan of any of this, but it’s the last one that really bums me out, because I love the feeling of a guy climaxing inside me, especially when he’s on top and I feel his weight and closeness.

I can make any guy come with my mouth, but I have a sneaking suspicion that these young dudes grew up on so much porn and thereby developed a death grip that it leaves them unable to climax inside a vagina. The guy I’m currently dating has been in therapy because of some intimacy issues from his last relationship and says that he wants to change his masturbatory conditioning. We get along great and are super affectionate in every other way, but I worry that we are just sexually incompatible. Help!

Pay Dirt

A Bad Time in the Neighborhood: My neighbors’ 14-year-old kid sideswiped my old car and my neighbors begged me not to get insurance involved. So I got an estimate and they gave me the cash to fix it. At the same time, my parents decided to get a new car and gave me their older one. I decided it wasn’t worth fixing my old car and I sold it as it was to a friend.

My neighbor is convinced I defrauded him somehow and he takes potshots at me every time we are together at a neighborhood event. Before we had a distant but civil relationship, but now I am getting irritated enough to escalate things. I don’t want to start a feud but I feel I was more than fair to my neighbors. His kid stole the keys to the family car to take a joy ride. They are very lucky I didn’t just call the cops there and then. What do I do here?

